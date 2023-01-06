Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Wells Fargo & Company
  News
  7. Summary
    WFC   US9497461015

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2023-01-05 pm EST
42.42 USD   -0.54%
06:26aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
02:57aTake Five: Welcome to 2023
RE
01:06aStock swoon resets valuations but recession risk, rates cloud outlook
RE
Wells Fargo to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings on Jan. 13, 2023

01/06/2023 | 08:03am EST
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC), as previously announced, will report its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern time. The results will be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/. In addition to being available on the company’s Investor Relations website, the earnings results also will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at https://www.sec.gov.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005022/en/

Facade of a Wells Fargo bank branch in Manhattan (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Facade of a Wells Fargo bank branch in Manhattan (Photo: Wells Fargo)

The company will host a live conference call on Friday, Jan. 13, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. You may listen to the call by dialing 1-888-790-1806 (U.S. and Canada) or 312-470-7125 (International/U.S. Toll) and entering passcode: 4859855#. The call will also be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/.

A replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 3:00 p.m. Eastern time on Jan. 13 through Friday, Jan. 27. Please dial 1-800-813-5525 (U.S. and Canada) or 203-369-3346 (International/U.S. Toll) and enter passcode: 5964#. A webcast replay will also be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 41 on Fortune’s 2022 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo

News Release Category: WF-CF


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 74 239 M - -
Net income 2022 12 798 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 2,59%
Capitalization 162 B 162 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 239 209
Free-Float 69,2%
