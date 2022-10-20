Advanced search
    WFC   US9497461015

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
10-20-2022
43.71 USD   +0.19%
03:31pWells Fargo to Participate Across AFP Conference Including Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Roundtable
BU
08:58aTesla falls after delivery warning sparks doubts over growth momentum
RE
10/19Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Struggle Wednesday in Risk-Adverse Session
MT
Wells Fargo to Participate Across AFP Conference Including Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Roundtable

10/20/2022 | 03:31pm EDT
Wells Fargo announced its participation today at the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) Conference in Philadelphia from October 23-26.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005995/en/

Wells Fargo to Participate Across AFP Conference Including Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Roundtable (Photo: Wells Fargo)

In July, Wells Fargo joined AFP’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Awareness Initiative for Treasury and Finance. As part of the company’s support of the initiative, Troy Keen, Corporate & Investment Banking’s Chief Development Officer will participate in a DEI roundtable, The Role of Upskilling in Achieving a More Diverse Workforce at the conference on Sunday, October 23 at 2:00 p.m Eastern Time.

Additionally, the following members of Wells Fargo’s AFP delegation will participate in panel discussions (all times Eastern).

  • Gaileon Thompson, head of Finance, Consumer and Small Business Banking Operations and AFP board member will facilitate a Q&A session following the Numbers and Narratives: Seeking a Story Among the Indicators presentation Monday, October 24 at 10:30 a.m.
  • Linda Cascardo, head of Global Treasury Management Commercial Banking Client Segments and Justin Ellerman, head of Cyber Advisory Services will appear on the Strategies to Thrive During Disruption panel on Tuesday, October 25 at 10:30 a.m.
  • Joe Hussey, head of Global Treasury Management Payables & Receivables, will appear on the Latest Automated Clearing House (ACH) Insights and Strategies: Capitalize to Stay Competitive panel on Tuesday, October 25 at 10:30 a.m.
  • Hunter Lyall, Senior Finance Manager will appear on the Managing the Structure of Distributed Finance panel on Tuesday, October 25 at 10:30 a.m.
  • Vanessa McMichael, head of Corporate & Investment Banking Corporate & Public Entity Strategy, will appear on the Cash Investing: Returning to Normal panel on Wednesday, October 26 at 8:30 a.m.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 41 on Fortune’s 2022 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy.

News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo

News Release Category: WF-MSS


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 74 221 M - -
Net income 2022 14 478 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 2,52%
Capitalization 166 B 166 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 239 209
Free-Float 69,0%
Managers and Directors
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven D. Black Chairman
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.09%165 557
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.95%341 747
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.60%272 189
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.59%202 471
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.59%143 575
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-8.17%124 439