Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Wells Fargo & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WFC   US9497461015

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:13:27 2023-04-11 pm EDT
39.33 USD   +1.80%
01:01pWells Fargo to Participate in Nacha's Smarter Faster Payments Conference
BU
12:29pS&P 500 inches higher ahead of inflation data
RE
12:10pRed Flags For Software And Sanctions – OFAC Enforcement Wells Fargo Case Study
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wells Fargo to Participate in Nacha's Smarter Faster Payments Conference

04/11/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wells Fargo was recently confirmed as the top payment originator by volume on the Automated Clearing House (ACH) Network for the 11th consecutive year*.

Wells Fargo announced its participation today at Nacha’s Smarter Faster Payments conference in Las Vegas from April 16-19.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005648/en/

Wells Fargo to Participate in Nacha’s Smarter Faster Payments Conference (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Wells Fargo to Participate in Nacha’s Smarter Faster Payments Conference (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Nacha is the organization that governs the ACH Network, which facilitates electronic, bank-to-bank money transfers processed for consumers, businesses, and federal, state and local governments. With the recent release of Nacha’s Top 50 financial institution ACH originators for 2022, Wells Fargo was confirmed as the top payment originator by volume on the ACH Network for the eleventh consecutive year*.

Five speakers from Wells Fargo will appear on panels at the conference:

  • John Hunter, head of Global Treasury Management Payments & Transaction Services, will appear on the Feed the Need For Speed! Why FIs Should Unite to Connect Global Faster Payments panel.
  • Moses Harris, Black/African American Segment leader, Commercial Banking will appear on the Building a Stronger U.S. Financial Market Through Inclusion panel.
  • Ramy Serageldin, head of Connectivity Solutions, will appear on the Open Banking Paradigm: Decisioning in the Digital Marketplace panel.
  • Michelle Ziolkowski, CTP, Enterprise Payments Strategy Product Group head; Strategy, Digital, and Innovation, will appear on the Spotlight Session: Payment Palooza…Where Should You Place Your Bets? panel.
  • Jonathan Jacob, head of Minority Depository Institutions & Strategic Client Partnerships, will appear on the DE&I Banking with Minority Depository Institutions panel.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.92 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,200 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 31 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

*Historical data provided by Nacha.

News Release Category: WF-PS


© Business Wire 2023
All news about WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
01:01pWells Fargo to Participate in Nacha's Smarter Faster Payments Conference
BU
12:29pS&P 500 inches higher ahead of inflation data
RE
12:10pRed Flags For Software And Sanctions – OFAC Enforcement Wells Fargo Case Study
AQ
10:17aS&P 500 flat as caution sets in ahead of inflation data
RE
09:15aNo worries!
MS
06:18aFutures edge higher as focus shifts to inflation data, earnings
RE
06:17aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Steady Ah..
DJ
05:52aEuropean Midday Briefing: Traders Gear for Busy Week of Data, U..
DJ
04:08aStrong start to new week as miners lift FTSE 100
AN
04/10Wall Street ends mostly higher with inflation data, earnings on tap
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 79 279 M - -
Net income 2023 17 688 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,18x
Yield 2023 3,37%
Capitalization 146 B 146 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,84x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 238 000
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 38,63 $
Average target price 49,76 $
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven D. Black Chairman
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.44%145 909
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.63%376 426
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%224 171
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.64%223 500
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.32%166 162
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC9.15%137 473
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer