Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Wells Fargo & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WFC   US9497461015

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wells Fargo to pay $37.3 million to settle US claims it fraudulently overcharged customers

09/27/2021 | 02:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Wells Fargo logo is seen in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co will pay $37.3 million to resolve U.S. government claims it fraudulently overcharged commercial clients on foreign exchange services, the latest in a string of scandals over the bank's treatment of customers.

Monday's settlement resolves U.S. Department of Justice civil fraud charges against the fourth-largest U.S. bank. It includes a $35.3 million fine plus a $2 million forfeiture.

Wells Fargo previously returned $35.3 million to customers as restitution, making its total payout nearly $73 million, court papers show.

The Justice Department said sales specialists jokingly used expressions such as "back the truck up" and "when in doubt, spread them out" when they were overcharging customers, with one referring to the sales group as a "bucket shop."

Spokespeople for the bank did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The settlement was filed with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan and requires a judge's approval.

In afternoon trading, Wells Fargo shares were down 58 cents, or 1.2%, at $47.34.

The San Francisco-based bank has been subject since 2018 to a Federal Reserve cap on assets, which must remain below $1.95 trillion until it improves its governance and risk controls.

Wells Fargo has already paid more than $5 billion in fines since the scandals began in 2016.

On Sept. 22, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was closely monitoring the bank's efforts to address "widespread and pervasive" problems.

Powell spoke eight days after Massachusetts U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren called for Wells Fargo to be broken up.

Monday's settlement resolves claims that Wells Fargo defrauded 771 commercial customers, including many small- and mid-sized businesses, on foreign exchange services between 2010 and 2017.

The government said Wells Fargo systematically charged higher spreads and sales margins than it promised, and encouraged the overcharges by linking specialists' bonuses to how much revenue they generated.

According to court papers, specialists also used what they called the "big figure trick" or "transposition error game" to cheat customers, such as by charging $1.0213 to buy euros instead of $1.0123, picking up an extra 89 basis points.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Mark Porter)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2021
All news about WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
01:04pU.s. justice department sues wells fargo over forex services- court filing
RE
11:45aStrong U.S. business spending on equipment seen underpinning GDP growth in Q3
RE
10:00aWRAPUP 2-Strong U.S. business spending on equipment seen underpinning GDP growth in Q3
RE
06:13aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
04:28aFOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : Buys Three Properties From Washington Prime Group for $5.1 M..
MT
09/26CHINA EVERGRANDE : Wall St Week Ahead-Fed's coming taper fans talk of renewed 'reflation' ..
RE
09/24ROKU : Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; Price Target Cut to $350; Shares Fall
MT
09/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : The day after tomorrow
09/23QUOTES-U.S. Treasury yields spike as Fed, central banks look to taper, raise rates
RE
09/23Remittance processor Remitly valued at over $8 billion after strong market debut
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 74 921 M - -
Net income 2021 17 731 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 1,24%
Capitalization 197 B 197 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,63x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 259 196
Free-Float 74,8%
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 47,92 $
Average target price 49,82 $
Spread / Average Target 3,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven D. Black Chairman
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Gary Owen Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY58.78%196 779
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.31%487 189
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.03%354 604
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.70%193 477
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.10.97%155 597
CITIGROUP INC.15.44%144 267