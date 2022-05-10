Log in
Welltower Issues Business Update

05/10/2022 | 04:39pm EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL) has issued the following business update which can be found at:

https://welltower.com/may2022-business-update

About Welltower

Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/welltower-issues-business-update-301544417.html

SOURCE Welltower Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
