Welltower Raises 2023 Guidance and Issues Business Update

06/06/2023 | 07:33am EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today announced that it has revised its 2023 outlook. The Company now expects to achieve normalized funds from operations in a range of $3.43 - $3.56 per diluted share as compared to previous guidance of $3.39 - $3.54 per diluted share.  Additional details regarding the Company's updated guidance and other recent developments are contained in the following Business Update presentation:

https://welltower.com/june52023-business-update

About Welltower

Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/welltower-raises-2023-guidance-and-issues-business-update-301843547.html

SOURCE Welltower Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
