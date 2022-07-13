Log in
    WELL   US95040Q1040

WELLTOWER INC.

(WELL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-07-12 pm EDT
82.44 USD   +0.40%
Welltower to Participate in Investor Meetings
PR
07/07KeyBanc Adjusts Welltower's Price Target to $95 from $98, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
07/01Mizuho Securities Adjusts Welltower's Price Target to $93 from $96, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
Welltower to Participate in Investor Meetings

07/13/2022 | 08:07am EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with upcoming investor meetings, Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL) has issued the following business update which can be found at: https://welltower.com/july2022-business-update

About Welltower

Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/welltower-to-participate-in-investor-meetings-301585736.html

SOURCE Welltower Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
