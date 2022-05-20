Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Welspun Corp Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532144   INE191B01025

WELSPUN CORP LIMITED

(532144)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-18
208.75 INR   +4.14%
01:56aWelspun Corp. Wins Largest Supply Order for Pipes worth $645 Million from US; Shares Surge 13%
MT
01:49aIndian shares jump over 2% as auto, metal stocks rally
RE
01:25aWELSPUN : Awarding orders/contract
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Welspun : Awarding orders/contract

05/20/2022 | 01:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WCL /SEC/2022

May 20, 2022

To,

BSE Ltd.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Listing Department,

Exchange Plaza,

P. J. Towers, Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001.

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051.

(Scrip Code: Equity - 532144),

(Symbol: WELCORP, Series EQ)

(NCD- 948505, 960468, 960491 & 973309)

Dear Sirs/ Madam,

Sub: Disclosure of information pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

We are pleased to announce winning the single largest order in our history for supply of pipes valued at Rs. 5000 + crores (approx) in the United States.

This order is for supply of 325,000 MT (approx) of large diameter coated pipes for transporting natural gas from the Permian Basin to Houston. The pipes for this order will be produced from our Little Rock plant in the US and the same will be executed over a period of 12 months, commencing H2 of FY 23.

This large new order from the US comes on the back of another win we had announced in April 2022, of a 26,000 MT order from a long-standing customer in North America, as well as another large order from Australia.

With this, our order book as on date (excluding Saudi) stands at 704,000 MT valued at Rs.10,500 crores (approx).

Vipul Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Welspun Corp Limited, said, "We are delighted to win the single largest order in the history of our company. Our deep understanding of customer needs, quality orientation, and impeccable execution track record coupled with world class technology and innovation is what differentiates us. Our pan global order book and successive wins in a highly competitive environment validate our global leadership position in this market segment.

We are confident that given the prevailing high energy prices and increasing demand scenario, further opportunities are likely to arise over the mid-to-long term in both the Global and the US market, and we would see more opportunities being converted to business, enabling a healthy and profitable order book at Welspun Corp over the next few years. "

The above is in compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the Company's Code of Practices and Procedure for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Welspun Corp Limited

Pradeep Joshi

Company Secretary

FCS-4959

Disclaimer

Welspun Corp. Limited published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 05:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WELSPUN CORP LIMITED
01:56aWelspun Corp. Wins Largest Supply Order for Pipes worth $645 Million from US; Shares Su..
MT
01:49aIndian shares jump over 2% as auto, metal stocks rally
RE
01:25aWELSPUN : Awarding orders/contract
PU
05/11Welspun India's Consolidated Profit Plunges in Fiscal Q4; Shares Drop 5%
MT
05/02Welspun Gets Order Worth Over $92 Million from Indian Oil; Shares Fall 3%
MT
05/02Welspun Corp Limited Announces Receipt of Order from Indian Oil Corporation Limited of ..
CI
04/25Welspun Bags New Export Order
MT
04/25WELSPUN : Bagging orders/contract
PU
04/25Welspun Corp Limited Announces Award of Receipt order
CI
04/19Welspun Corp. Acquires Big Shot Infra Facilities
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 52 400 M 676 M 676 M
Net income 2022 3 376 M 43,6 M 43,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 1,44%
Capitalization 54 473 M 703 M 703 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 2 767
Free-Float 46,2%
Chart WELSPUN CORP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Welspun Corp Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELSPUN CORP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 208,75 INR
Average target price 173,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vipul Shiv Sahai Mathur CEO, MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Tribhuwan Singh Kathayat Co-President, Head-QA & Technical Services
Percy Kershasp Birdy Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Manish Pathak Co-President
Suresh Chander Darak Co-President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELSPUN CORP LIMITED17.01%703
NUCOR5.75%31 709
ARCELORMITTAL-3.61%25 391
TATA STEEL LIMITED1.02%18 550
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.3.83%17 128
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION11.47%15 042