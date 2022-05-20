Welspun : Awarding orders/contract

WCL /SEC/2022 May 20, 2022 To, BSE Ltd. National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Listing Department, Exchange Plaza, P. J. Towers, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400 001. Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051. (Scrip Code: Equity - 532144), (Symbol: WELCORP, Series EQ) (NCD- 948505, 960468, 960491 & 973309)

Dear Sirs/ Madam,

Sub: Disclosure of information pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

We are pleased to announce winning the single largest order in our history for supply of pipes valued at Rs. 5000 + crores (approx) in the United States.

This order is for supply of 325,000 MT (approx) of large diameter coated pipes for transporting natural gas from the Permian Basin to Houston. The pipes for this order will be produced from our Little Rock plant in the US and the same will be executed over a period of 12 months, commencing H2 of FY 23.

This large new order from the US comes on the back of another win we had announced in April 2022, of a 26,000 MT order from a long-standing customer in North America, as well as another large order from Australia.

With this, our order book as on date (excluding Saudi) stands at 704,000 MT valued at Rs.10,500 crores (approx).

Vipul Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Welspun Corp Limited, said, "We are delighted to win the single largest order in the history of our company. Our deep understanding of customer needs, quality orientation, and impeccable execution track record coupled with world class technology and innovation is what differentiates us. Our pan global order book and successive wins in a highly competitive environment validate our global leadership position in this market segment.