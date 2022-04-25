Welspun : Bagging orders/contract

YY
Sub: Disclosure of information pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Weare pleased to inform receipt of MT, for manufacture and supply
|
a
|
major
|
order from South East Asia of approximately 55,000
|
of
|
pipes
|
critical offshore application. This order would be
for a
export
executed from our facilities in India and majority of it would be supplied in this Financial Year.
|
This
|
order reflects
|
our
|
and
|
robust
|
track
|
record which
|
has
|
resulted
|
for
|
large,
|
projects
complex and challenging
strong customer centric approach, culture of engineering excellence in global leadership in delivering critical pipe solutions
worldwide.
The above is in compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the Company's Code of Practices and Procedure for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information.
