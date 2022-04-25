Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Welspun Corp Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532144   INE191B01025

WELSPUN CORP LIMITED

(532144)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-21
214.40 INR   -0.81%
12:39aWELSPUN : Bagging orders/contract
PU
04/19Welspun Corp. Acquires Big Shot Infra Facilities
MT
04/18Welspun Corp. Repays Commercial Paper Worth Nearly $3 Million on Maturity
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Welspun : Bagging orders/contract

04/25/2022 | 12:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

YY

WELSPUN CORP

WCL /SEC/2022

To,

BSE Ltd.

Listing Department,

P. J. Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

April 25, 2022

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051.

(Scrip Code:

Equity - 532144),

(NCD - 948505, 960468, 960491 and 973309)

Dear Sirs/ Madam,

(Symbol: WELCORP, Series EQ)

Sub: Disclosure of information pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Weare pleased to inform receipt of MT, for manufacture and supply

a

major

order from South East Asia of approximately 55,000

of

pipes

critical offshore application. This order would be

for a

export

executed from our facilities in India and majority of it would be supplied in this Financial Year.

This

order reflects

our

and

robust

track

record which

has

resulted

for

large,

projects

complex and challenging

strong customer centric approach, culture of engineering excellence in global leadership in delivering critical pipe solutions

worldwide.

The above is in compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the Company's Code of Practices and Procedure for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information.

Investor Relations and Media Queries Contact: Mr. Gaurav Ajjan at Gaurav_Ajjan@welspun.com / +91 22 6613 5748

Please take the above mentioned on record.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Welspun Corp Limited

wr

a

Pradeep Joshi Company Secretary FCS-4959

Welspun Corp Limited

Disclaimer

Welspun Corp. Limited published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 04:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WELSPUN CORP LIMITED
12:39aWELSPUN : Bagging orders/contract
PU
04/19Welspun Corp. Acquires Big Shot Infra Facilities
MT
04/18Welspun Corp. Repays Commercial Paper Worth Nearly $3 Million on Maturity
MT
04/18WELSPUN : Bagging orders/contract
PU
04/17Welspun Bags Order for Line Pipe from North America
MT
04/17Welspun Corp Limited Wins 26 KMT Line Pipe Order from A Customer in North America
CI
03/29Welspun Unit Bags $133-Million Order from Saudi Arabia-Based Company
MT
03/24Welspun India Forays Into Mattress Business
MT
03/13Welspun India Arm Begins Operations at New Unit
MT
03/11Vedanta, Welspun Reportedly Among 29 Bidders for Mittal Corp
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 52 400 M 685 M 685 M
Net income 2022 3 376 M 44,1 M 44,1 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 1,40%
Capitalization 55 948 M 731 M 731 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 2 767
Free-Float 46,2%
Chart WELSPUN CORP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Welspun Corp Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELSPUN CORP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 214,40 INR
Average target price 173,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vipul Shiv Sahai Mathur CEO, MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Tribhuwan Singh Kathayat Co-President, Head-QA & Technical Services
Percy Kershasp Birdy Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Manish Pathak Co-President
Suresh Chander Darak Co-President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELSPUN CORP LIMITED20.18%731
NUCOR41.09%42 839
ARCELORMITTAL4.92%28 950
TATA STEEL LIMITED14.96%20 403
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.7.65%17 931
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.44.37%16 983