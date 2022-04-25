Welspun : Bagging orders/contract

YY

WELSPUN CORP

WCL /SEC/2022

To,

BSE Ltd.

Listing Department,

P. J. Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

April 25, 2022

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051.

(Scrip Code:

Equity - 532144),

(NCD - 948505, 960468, 960491 and 973309)

Dear Sirs/ Madam,

(Symbol: WELCORP, Series EQ)

Sub: Disclosure of information pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Weare pleased to inform receipt of MT, for manufacture and supply

a major order from South East Asia of approximately 55,000 of pipes critical offshore application. This order would be for a

export

executed from our facilities in India and majority of it would be supplied in this Financial Year.

This order reflects our and robust track record which has resulted for large, projects complex and challenging

strong customer centric approach, culture of engineering excellence in global leadership in delivering critical pipe solutions

worldwide.

The above is in compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the Company's Code of Practices and Procedure for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information.

Investor Relations and Media Queries Contact: Mr. Gaurav Ajjan at Gaurav_Ajjan@welspun.com / +91 22 6613 5748

Please take the above mentioned on record.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Welspun Corp Limited

Pradeep Joshi Company Secretary FCS-4959

Welspun Corp Limited