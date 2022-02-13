Welspun Enterprises : Allotment of Securities

WEL /SEC/2022 February 13, 2022 To, BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited 1st Floor, Rotunda Bldg, Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 001. Mumbai - 400 051. Scrip Code: 532553 NSE Symbol: WELENT Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Allotment of 7,69,000 equity shares under Welspun Enterprises Limited - Employees Stock Option Plan 2017 and Increase in Paid up Share Capital

Please be informed that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company approved allotment of 7,69,000 equity shares on February 12, 2022 to the eligible employee of the Company who has exercised options under Welspun Enterprises Limited- Employees Stock Option Plan 2017. The equity shares allotted shall rank pari passu in all respects, including dividend, with the existing equity shares of the Company.

Subsequent to the allotment on February 12, 2022, equity share capital of the Company stands altered as given below:

No. of Equity Shares Equity Share Pre-Allotment Share Allotted on Post-Allotment Capital after February 12, 2022 Allotment (Rs.) 149,014,056 7,69,000 149,783,056 1,497,830,560

The details as required to be furnished under the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014 are enclosed.

Please take note of the same and update your records.

Yours faithfully,

For Welspun Enterprises Limited

Priya Pakhare

Company Secretary

FCS - 7805