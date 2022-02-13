Welspun Enterprises : Allotment of Securities

Sub: Allotment of 7,69,000 equity shares under Welspun Enterprises Limited - Employees Stock Option Plan 2017 and Increase in Paid up Share Capital
Please be informed that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company approved allotment of 7,69,000 equity shares on February 12, 2022 to the eligible employee of the Company who has exercised options under Welspun Enterprises Limited- Employees Stock Option Plan 2017. The equity shares allotted shall rank pari passu in all respects, including dividend, with the existing equity shares of the Company.
Subsequent to the allotment on February 12, 2022, equity share capital of the Company stands altered as given below:
No. of Equity Shares
Equity Share
Pre-Allotment
Share Allotted on
Post-Allotment
Capital after
February 12, 2022
Allotment (Rs.)
149,014,056
7,69,000
149,783,056
1,497,830,560
The details as required to be furnished under the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014 are enclosed.
Please take note of the same and update your records.
Yours faithfully,
For Welspun Enterprises Limited
Priya Pakhare
Company Secretary
FCS - 7805
Notification for issue of shares under the Stock Option Plan
1.
Company Name and Address of
Welspun Enterprises Limited
Registered Office:
Welspun City, Village Versamedi, Taluka Anjar, District - Kutch,
Gujarat - 370110
2.
Name of the Exchanges on which the
BSE Limited
Company's shares are listed:
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
3.
Filing date of the statement referred in
In-principle approval received from BSE Limited on
regulation 10(b) of the SEBI (Share Based
December 26, 2018 and National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014 with
on January 09, 2018.
Stock Exchange:
4.
Filing Number, if any:
---
5.
Title of the Scheme pursuant to which
Welspun Enterprises Limited - Employees Stock Option Plan 2017
shares are issued, if any:
(WEL ESOP Scheme 2017)
6.
Kind of security to be listed:
Equity Shares
7.
Par value of the shares:
Rs. 10/- per share
8.
Date of issue of shares:
February 12, 2022
9.
Number of shares issued:
7,69,000
10. Share Certificate No., if applicable:
---
Distinctive number of the share, if 258,865,932 to 259,634,931 applicable:
ISIN Number of the shares if issued in INE625G01013 Demat:
13. Exercise price per share:
Nil
14. Premium per share:
Nil
15. Total issued shares after this issue:
149,783,056
16. Total issued share capital after this issue:
Rs. 1,497,830,560
17. Details of any lock-in on the shares:
The shares allotted against the options shall be under lock-in till
July 15, 2022. However, the Grantee may directly or indirectly
transfer 1/3rd of Shares allotted to the Grantee against the Options
exercised as are required to be transferred in order to meet the
Grantee's liability for payment of the taxes arising on account of
such exercise of Options.
18. Date of expiry of lock-in:
July 15, 2022. However, the Grantee may directly or indirectly
transfer 1/3rd of shares allotted to the Grantee against the Options
exercised as are required to be transferred in order to meet the
Grantee's liability for payment of the taxes arising on account of
such exercise of Options.
19. Whether shares identical in all respects to
The issued shares shall rank pan passu in all respects, including
existing shares if not when will they
dividend, with the existing equity shares of the Company.
Welspun Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 08:11:04 UTC.