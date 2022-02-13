Log in
    532553   INE625G01013

WELSPUN ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(532553)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 02/11
91.1 INR   0.00%
03:12aWELSPUN ENTERPRISES : Allotment of Securities
PU
02/04WELSPUN ENTERPRISES : Trading Window
PU
02/03TRANSCRIPT : Welspun Enterprises Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 03, 2022
CI
Welspun Enterprises : Allotment of Securities

02/13/2022 | 03:12am EST
WEL /SEC/2022

February 13, 2022

To,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

1st Floor, Rotunda Bldg,

Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 001.

Mumbai - 400 051.

Scrip Code: 532553

NSE Symbol: WELENT

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Allotment of 7,69,000 equity shares under Welspun Enterprises Limited - Employees Stock Option Plan 2017 and Increase in Paid up Share Capital

Please be informed that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company approved allotment of 7,69,000 equity shares on February 12, 2022 to the eligible employee of the Company who has exercised options under Welspun Enterprises Limited- Employees Stock Option Plan 2017. The equity shares allotted shall rank pari passu in all respects, including dividend, with the existing equity shares of the Company.

Subsequent to the allotment on February 12, 2022, equity share capital of the Company stands altered as given below:

No. of Equity Shares

Equity Share

Pre-Allotment

Share Allotted on

Post-Allotment

Capital after

February 12, 2022

Allotment (Rs.)

149,014,056

7,69,000

149,783,056

1,497,830,560

The details as required to be furnished under the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014 are enclosed.

Please take note of the same and update your records.

Yours faithfully,

For Welspun Enterprises Limited

Priya Pakhare

Company Secretary

FCS - 7805

Notification for issue of shares under the Stock Option Plan

1.

Company Name and Address of

Welspun Enterprises Limited

Registered Office:

Welspun City, Village Versamedi, Taluka Anjar, District - Kutch,

Gujarat - 370110

2.

Name of the Exchanges on which the

BSE Limited

Company's shares are listed:

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

3.

Filing date of the statement referred in

In-principle approval received from BSE Limited on

regulation 10(b) of the SEBI (Share Based

December 26, 2018 and National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014 with

on January 09, 2018.

Stock Exchange:

4.

Filing Number, if any:

---

5.

Title of the Scheme pursuant to which

Welspun Enterprises Limited - Employees Stock Option Plan 2017

shares are issued, if any:

(WEL ESOP Scheme 2017)

6.

Kind of security to be listed:

Equity Shares

7.

Par value of the shares:

Rs. 10/- per share

8.

Date of issue of shares:

February 12, 2022

9.

Number of shares issued:

7,69,000

10. Share Certificate No., if applicable:

---

  1. Distinctive number of the share, if 258,865,932 to 259,634,931 applicable:
  2. ISIN Number of the shares if issued in INE625G01013 Demat:

13. Exercise price per share:

Nil

14. Premium per share:

Nil

15. Total issued shares after this issue:

149,783,056

16. Total issued share capital after this issue:

Rs. 1,497,830,560

17. Details of any lock-in on the shares:

The shares allotted against the options shall be under lock-in till

July 15, 2022. However, the Grantee may directly or indirectly

transfer 1/3rd of Shares allotted to the Grantee against the Options

exercised as are required to be transferred in order to meet the

Grantee's liability for payment of the taxes arising on account of

such exercise of Options.

18. Date of expiry of lock-in:

July 15, 2022. However, the Grantee may directly or indirectly

transfer 1/3rd of shares allotted to the Grantee against the Options

exercised as are required to be transferred in order to meet the

Grantee's liability for payment of the taxes arising on account of

such exercise of Options.

19. Whether shares identical in all respects to

The issued shares shall rank pan passu in all respects, including

existing shares if not when will they

dividend, with the existing equity shares of the Company.

become identical?:

20. Details of listing fees, if payable:

Nil

For Welspun Enterprises Limited

Priya Pakhare

Company Secretary

FCS - 7805

Disclaimer

Welspun Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 08:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
