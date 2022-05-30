Welspun Enterprises : Awarding orders/contract

WEL/SEC/2022 May 28, 2022 To, BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited 1st Floor, Rotunda Bldg, Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 001. Mumbai - 400 051. Scrip Code: 532553 NSE Symbol: WELENT Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Reg.: Receipt of Letter of Acceptance for Work of Design, Build, Operation and Maintenance of 418 MLD Dharavi Wastewater Treatment Facility including 209 MLD Tertiary treatment facility under Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project, Stage II (Priority Works) ("Project").

The Company is pleased to inform about receipt of Letter of Acceptance dated May 27, 2022 from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for the above referred Project. A Joint Venture led by Welspun Enterprises Limited will design, build, operate and maintain the Project for total consideration of Rs. 4,636 crore (inclusive of GST). The contract period for the subject work is 60 (Sixty) months for Design Build and further 15 years of operation and maintenance. The share of the Company in the said Joint Venture is 80%.

This award takes the outstanding order book of the Company to around Rs. 12,500 crore, of which ~Rs 6,500 crore is in the water sector and the balance ~Rs. 6,000 crore from road sector.

Expressing his happiness on the development, Mr. B. K. Goenka, Chairman, Welspun Group said, "This is the single highest value order so far for the Company in the most essential sector of Water Infrastructure in India. This Project for one of the largest waste water treatment facilities in India is a significant step in the direction of achieving Swachh Mumbai, Maharashtra and Bharat and we are extremely happy to be part of this journey. We have been working towards increasing our average order value. With this award our average contract value becomes more than Rs. 2,000 crore which gives us the scale and size to become further operationally efficient."

As on March 31, 2022, the Company's investments across various projects amounted to around Rs. 2,204 crore, with HAM Road Portfolio contributing ~Rs. 1,018 crore, Road BOT projects contributing ~Rs. 629 crore, Water BOT projects contributing ~ Rs. 92 crore, Oil & Gas projects contributing ~Rs 393 crore, and other assets contributing ~ Rs. 72 crore.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the Insiders, as defined under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 is closed till Monday, May 30, 2022.

This disclosure is in compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI circular ref. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 and the Company's Code of Practices and Procedure for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information.

Please take the above on record.

For Welspun Enterprises Limited

Priya Pakhare

Company Secretary

FCS - 7805