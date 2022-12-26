Advanced search
    WELENT   INE625G01013

WELSPUN ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(WELENT)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-26 am EST
154.10 INR   +5.15%
06/09Actis Highway Infra Limited entered into definitive agreement to acquire Portfolio of operating road concessions from Welspun Enterprises Limited for enterprise value of INR 60 billion.
CI
2019WELSPUN ENTERPRISES LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018WELSPUN ENTERPRISES LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Transcript : Welspun Enterprises Limited - Special Call

12/26/2022 | 05:30am EST
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the conference call to discuss the Divestment of Completed Highway Projects Portfolio to Actis Conference Call hosted by JM Financial. [Operator...


All news about WELSPUN ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 14 014 M 169 M 169 M
Net income 2022 1 247 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
Net Debt 2022 22 681 M 274 M 274 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,76x
Yield 2022 2,05%
Capitalization 21 980 M 265 M 265 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 37,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Garg Managing Director
Sanjay Kumar Sultania Chief Financial Officer
Balkrishan Gopiram Goenka Chairman
Mohan Krishna Tandon Independent Non-Executive Director
Aruna Sharma Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELSPUN ENTERPRISES LIMITED53.21%265
VINCI1.38%56 401
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED8.82%34 965
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.40%32 529
QUANTA SERVICES25.76%20 606
FERROVIAL, S.A.-10.60%19 225