Welspun Enterprises : Copy of Newspaper Publication
01/02/2023 | 10:18am EST
WEL /SEC/2023
January 02, 2023
To,
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
1st Floor, Rotunda Bldg,
Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G,
Dalal Street, Fort,
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
Mumbai - 400 001.
Mumbai - 400 051.
Scrip Code: 532553
NSE Symbol: WELENT
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub.: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Newspaper Advertisement
In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, kindly find attached copy of the advertisement published in "Financial Express" English newspaper and "Kutch Mitra" newspaper publication with respect to -
Fixation of Record date for One time Special Dividend and
Completion of dispatch of Notice of Extra - Ordinary General meeting to the shareholders.
The newspaper publications are also available on the website of the Company: www.welspunenterprises.com.
Welspun Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 15:17:01 UTC.