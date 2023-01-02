Advanced search
    WELENT   INE625G01013

WELSPUN ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(WELENT)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:22 2023-01-02 am EST
169.70 INR   +2.04%
10:18aWelspun Enterprises : Copy of Newspaper Publication
PU
2022Welspun Enterprises Limited Approves Special Dividend, Payable on or After January 20, 2023
CI
2022Welspun Enterprises Limited announces an Equity Buyback for 11,750,000 shares, representing 7.83% for INR 2,350 million.
CI
Welspun Enterprises : Copy of Newspaper Publication

01/02/2023 | 10:18am EST
WEL /SEC/2023

January 02, 2023

To,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

1st Floor, Rotunda Bldg,

Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 001.

Mumbai - 400 051.

Scrip Code: 532553

NSE Symbol: WELENT

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub.: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Newspaper Advertisement

In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, kindly find attached copy of the advertisement published in "Financial Express" English newspaper and "Kutch Mitra" newspaper publication with respect to -

  1. Fixation of Record date for One time Special Dividend and
  2. Completion of dispatch of Notice of Extra - Ordinary General meeting to the shareholders.

The newspaper publications are also available on the website of the Company: www.welspunenterprises.com.

This is for your information and record.

FOR WELSPUN ENTERPRISES LIMITED

Nidhi

Manas

Tanna

Digitally signed by Nidhi Manas Tanna

Date: 2023.01.02 19:39:03 +05'30'

NIDHI TANNA COMPANY SECRETARY ACS - 30465

Disclaimer

Welspun Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 15:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
