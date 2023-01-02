Welspun Enterprises : Copy of Newspaper Publication

WEL /SEC/2023 January 02, 2023 To, BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited 1st Floor, Rotunda Bldg, Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 001. Mumbai - 400 051. Scrip Code: 532553 NSE Symbol: WELENT Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub.: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Newspaper Advertisement

In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, kindly find attached copy of the advertisement published in "Financial Express" English newspaper and "Kutch Mitra" newspaper publication with respect to -

Fixation of Record date for One time Special Dividend and Completion of dispatch of Notice of Extra - Ordinary General meeting to the shareholders.

The newspaper publications are also available on the website of the Company: www.welspunenterprises.com.

