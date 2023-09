Welspun Enterprise Ltd is an India-based holding company. The Company operates in the road and water infrastructure industry with investment in the oil and gas space. The Company operates through two segments: Infrastructure, and Oil and gas. It has Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM)-Projects and Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT)-Toll Projects. Its HAM Projects include Delhi Meerut Expressway - Package I (NH-24), Four-laning of Chutmulpur - Ganeshpur (NH-72A) & Roorkee - Gagalheri (NH-73), Four-laning of Gagalheri - Saharanpur - Yamunanagar (NH-73A), Six-Laning of Aunta - Simaria (NH-31) including Major Bridge over Ganga river, Four-laning of Chikhali - Tarsod (NH-6), Four-laning of Sattanathapuram - Nagapattinam (NH-45A) and Dewas Industrial Water Supply Project. Its BOT-Toll Projects include Four-laning of Dewas - Bhopal (SH-18), Two-laning of Raisen - Rahatgarh (SH-19), Development of Hoshangabad - Harda - Khandwa road (SH-15) and Augmentation of Water Supply Scheme of SAS Nagar -Mohali.