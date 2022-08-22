Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Welspun India Limited
  News
  Summary
    514162   INE192B01031

WELSPUN INDIA LIMITED

(514162)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-21
77.00 INR   -1.41%
01:26pWELSPUN INDIA : Loss of share certificate
PU
08/20Welspun India Limited Proposes Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
08/12WELSPUN INDIA : ESG_CSR Committee Charter
PU
Welspun India : Loss of share certificate

08/22/2022 | 01:26pm EDT
WIL/SEC/2022

August 22, 2022

Bombay Stock Exchange Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Department of Corporate Services,

ListingCompliance Department

SP. J. Towers, Dalal Street,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

(Scrip Code-514162)

(Symbol: WELSPUNIND)

Dear Sirs/ Madam,

Subject: Disclosure of information pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, giving below is the information regarding issuance of duplicate share certificate received from shareholder. We are in process of issuing duplicate share certificate to the shareholder after compliance of the required formalities.

Subject

Received by

Stop Transfer

RTA intimated

Folio No

Name of

Certifi

Distinctiv

No. of

Reason

Matter

the Registrar

Date

the Company

Shareholder

cate

e No.

Shares

& Share

No.

Transfer

Agent (RTA)

Issuance of

August 19,

August 19, 2022

August 20,

M0131590

MAHALAKSHMI

4640

2987401 ‐

770

Lost By

duplicate

2022

2022

2988170

Holder

share

certificate

Please take the same on record.

Thank you,

Yours faithfully,

For Welspun India Limited

SHASHIKANT BHAUSAHEB THORAT

Digitally signed by

SHASHIKANT BHAUSAHEB THORAT Date: 2022.08.22 19:52:24 +05'30'

Shashikant Thorat

Company Secretary

ICSI Membership No. : FCS-6505

Disclaimer

Welspun India Limited published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 17:25:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
