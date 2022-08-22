Welspun India : Loss of share certificate

Subject: Disclosure of information pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, giving below is the information regarding issuance of duplicate share certificate received from shareholder. We are in process of issuing duplicate share certificate to the shareholder after compliance of the required formalities.
