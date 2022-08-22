Welspun India : Loss of share certificate

WIL/SEC/2022 August 22, 2022 Bombay Stock Exchange Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Department of Corporate Services, ListingCompliance Department SP. J. Towers, Dalal Street, Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 (Scrip Code-514162) (Symbol: WELSPUNIND) Dear Sirs/ Madam,

Subject: Disclosure of information pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, giving below is the information regarding issuance of duplicate share certificate received from shareholder. We are in process of issuing duplicate share certificate to the shareholder after compliance of the required formalities.

Subject Received by Stop Transfer RTA intimated Folio No Name of Certifi Distinctiv No. of Reason Matter the Registrar Date the Company Shareholder cate e No. Shares & Share No. Transfer Agent (RTA) Issuance of August 19, August 19, 2022 August 20, M0131590 MAHALAKSHMI 4640 2987401 ‐ 770 Lost By duplicate 2022 2022 2988170 Holder share certificate

