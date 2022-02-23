Welspun India : Outcome of Board Meeting

WIL/SEC/2022 February 23, 2022 Bombay Stock Exchange Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Department of Corporate Services, Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex, SP. J. Towers, Dalal Street, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Mumbai - 400 001 (Symbol : WELSPUNIND) (Scrip Code-514162) Dear Madam/Sir(s),

Sub.: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 23, 2022.

Kindly note that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, February 23, 2022, have approved raising of funds, by way of private placement, up to Rs. 500 Crore, inter alia, by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) or Commercial Papers, subject to approval of the shareholders under Sections 42 and 71 of the Companies Act, 2013.

