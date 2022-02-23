Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Welspun India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    514162   INE192B01031

WELSPUN INDIA LIMITED

(514162)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 02/22
106.65 INR   -2.82%
02:19aWELSPUN INDIA : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
01:58aWelspun India Board Approves Proposed Up to $67 Million Bond Issue
MT
02/10India's textile industry revs up, giving hope on jobs for PM Modi
RE
Welspun India : Outcome of Board Meeting

02/23/2022 | 02:19am EST
WIL/SEC/2022

February 23, 2022

Bombay Stock Exchange Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Department of Corporate Services,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex,

SP. J. Towers, Dalal Street,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai - 400 001

(Symbol : WELSPUNIND)

(Scrip Code-514162)

Dear Madam/Sir(s),

Sub.: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 23, 2022.

Kindly note that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, February 23, 2022, have approved raising of funds, by way of private placement, up to Rs. 500 Crore, inter alia, by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) or Commercial Papers, subject to approval of the shareholders under Sections 42 and 71 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Request you to please take the same on records.

Thank you,

For Welspun India Limited

SHASHIKANT BHAUSAHEB THORAT

Digitally signed by

SHASHIKANT BHAUSAHEB THORAT Date: 2022.02.23 12:10:59 +05'30'

Shashikant Thorat

Company Secretary

ICSI Membership No. : FCS-6505

Disclaimer

Welspun India Limited published this content on 23 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2022 07:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 93 332 M 1 250 M 1 250 M
Net income 2022 6 301 M 84,4 M 84,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,8x
Yield 2022 1,27%
Capitalization 105 B 1 411 M 1 411 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,13x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 23 284
Free-Float 28,1%
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Rameshkumar Mandawewala Managing Director & Executive Director
Dipali Balakrishan Goenka CEO, Executive Director & Joint Managing Director
Sanjay Gupta Chief Financial Officer
Balkrishan Gopiram Goenka Non-Executive Chairman
Arun Todarwal Lalchand Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELSPUN INDIA LIMITED-26.68%1 411
TRIDENT LIMITED-4.50%3 534
LIANCHUANG ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-25.89%3 067
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-4.13%3 050
TEIJIN LIMITED0.21%2 372
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-25.76%1 737