Welspun Specialty Solutions Limited announced the appointment of Mr. Gouri Shankar Roy as the Chief Operating Officer. Date of appointment November 11, 2023. Mr. Roy, aged 53 years, is a Mechanical Engineer from MIT, Muzaffarpur and also did PGDBA in Operations Management from Symbiosis.

He collaborates with various professional bodies and associations, and also presented technical papers on topics like "Lean Manufacturing" at BIT Ranchi National Conference, "Lean deployment strategy" at Canton conference, Ohio etc. His professional career spans over 3 decades, during which he has worked in leadership positions with Tata Steel Limited (Bearing Division) and Timken Group. Prior to joining this Company, he headed operations of Timken's MillTec business managing 26 mill sites.