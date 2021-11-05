Weltrend BOD Approves Third-Quarter 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2021/11/05 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:N/A 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/01/01~2021/09/30 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):2,631,031 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):759,879 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):278,381 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):617,450 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):566,311 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):566,139 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):3.20 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):5,045,079 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):1,493,256 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):3,545,886 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A