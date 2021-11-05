Weltrend BOD Approves Third-Quarter 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements
11/05/2021 | 04:03am EDT
Provided by: Weltrend Semiconductor, Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/05
Time of announcement
15:43:20
Subject
Weltrend BOD Approves Third-Quarter 2021
Consolidated Financial Statements
Date of events
2021/11/05
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2021/11/05
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:N/A
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,631,031
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):759,879
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):278,381
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):617,450
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):566,311
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):566,139
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):3.20
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):5,045,079
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,493,256
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):3,545,886
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
