Weltrend BOD Approves Third-Quarter 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements

11/05/2021 | 04:03am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Weltrend Semiconductor, Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/05 Time of announcement 15:43:20
Subject 
 Weltrend BOD Approves Third-Quarter 2021
Consolidated Financial Statements
Date of events 2021/11/05 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2021/11/05
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:N/A
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,631,031
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):759,879
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):278,381
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):617,450
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):566,311
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):566,139
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):3.20
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):5,045,079
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,493,256
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):3,545,886
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

Weltrend Semiconductor Inc. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 08:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 620 M 94,0 M 94,0 M
Net income 2020 341 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
Net cash 2020 1 706 M 61,2 M 61,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
Yield 2020 3,22%
Capitalization 14 261 M 511 M 512 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,14x
EV / Sales 2020 2,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart WELTREND SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Weltrend Semiconductor, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELTREND SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hsi Ming Lin Chairman & General Manager
Hsing Jung Kuo Director, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chien Cheng Liu Director, Senior Deputy GM-Research & Development
Chiang Lung Kuo Independent Director
Wei Kun Yeh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELTREND SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.62.13%511
NVIDIA CORPORATION128.27%743 833
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED10.75%545 580
BROADCOM INC.25.30%225 821
INTEL CORPORATION0.98%204 611
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS15.27%176 495