Weltrend Board of Directors Approves Share Repurchase

|
Statement
|
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/05
2.Purpose of the share repurchase:Employee stock distribution
3.Type of shares to be repurchased:Common shares
4.Ceiling on total monetary amount of the share repurchase (NTD):
1,633,393,874
5.Scheduled period for the repurchase:2021/11/08~2022/01/07
6.No.of shares to be repurchased (shares):1,500,000
7.Repurchase price range (NTD):65.00~110.00 and repurchase could be
continued if the share price falls below the lower limit
8.Method for the repurchase:Repurchase in open market
9.Shares to be repurchased as a percentage of total issued shares of the
Company (%):0.84
10.Cumulative no.of the Company��s own shares held at the time of reporting
(shares):852,000
11.Status of repurchases within three years prior to the time of reporting:
Actual buyback period�G2019/08/07-2019/10/03
Number of shares scheduled to be bought back (shares)�G3,000,000
Actual number of shares bought back (shares)�G3,000,000
Implementation status (%)�G100
12.Status of repurchases that have been reported but not yet completed:
Not applicable
13.Minutes of the board of directors meeting that resolved for the share
repurchase:
The 11th Weltrend Board of Directors�� Meeting on November 5th, 2021
Case�GShare Repurchase
Details�G
1.In accordance to regulations from Article 28.2.1.1 of Securities and
Exchange Act and Guidelines for Repurchase of Shares by Listed and OTC
Companies from the Financial Supervisory Commission, Weltrend plans to
repurchase the Company��s shares.
2.The details of share repurchase are as below�G
i.Purpose of the share repurchase�GEmployee stock distribution
ii.Type of shares to be repurchased�GCommon shares
iii.Ceiling on total monetary amount of the share repurchase�G
According to the regulations, the maximum amount of stock buyback
allowed is NT$1,633,393,874 and the maximum planned buyback amount is
NT$165,000,000 this time.
iv.Number of shares to be repurchased�G1,500,000 which is 0.84% of the
total issued shares outstanding of the Company
v.Scheduled period for the repurchase�G2021/11/08~2022/01/07
vi.Repurchase price range�G65.00~110.00 and the Board Directors
authorizes the Chairman with the option to continue the share
repurchase if the share price falls below the lower limit
vii.Method for the repurchase�GRepurchase in open market
3.Company sets the ��Share Repurchase for Employee Stock Distribution
Rules�� and authorizes the Chairman for executions. Please refer to
the appendix of the meeting agenda.
4.In accordance to the Guidelines for Repurchase of Shares by Listed
and OTC Companies, the Board of Directors has taken the Company��s
financial state into consideration and declares that the repurchase
program has no effect on the Company��s capital maintenance. Please
refer to the appendix of the meeting agenda.
5.Appraisal or opinion by a CPA or securities underwriter about the
reasonableness of the share repurchase price. Please refer to the
appendix of the meeting agenda.
Resolution: The Chair has consulted the directors of the Board in
attendance and the case is approved without objections.
14.The Rules for Transfer of Shares set forth in Article 10 of the
Regulations Governing Share Repurchase by Exchange-Listed and OTC-Listed
Companies:
Weltrend Semiconductor Share Repurchase for Employee Stock
Distribution Rules
Article 1 �V To motivate employees and increase employees�� loyalty
to the Company, the Company sets the rules of share repurchase for
employee stock distributions in accordance to the regulations set in
Article 28.2.1.1 of Securities and Exchange Act and Guidelines for
Repurchase of Shares by Listed and OTC Companies from the Financial
Supervisory Commission. The execution for the Company��s distribution
of repurchased shares shall follow the rules set here within (the Rules)
in addition to the related regulations.
Article 2 �V The distributed to employees are common shares that have
the same rights and obligations as other common shares outstanding in
the market unless otherwise noted in accordance to related regulations
and the Rules.
Article 3 �V The repurchased shares, following the Rules, can be
distributed in one time or multiple times five years from the date of
repurchase.
Article 4 �V All direct and indirect employees of the Company and its
domestic or oversea subsidiaries, of which are defined as more than 50%
of the outstanding voting securities is owned directly or indirectly
by the Company, on board prior to the stock subscription date are
entitled to be eligible for stock subscription in accordance to the
number stated in Article 5 of the Rules.
Article 5 �V The number of transferable shares to employees are set and
shall be reported to the Chairman for approval based on employees�� job
grade, seniority, and contributions to the Company, taking the total
repurchased shares on the share subscription date and the upper limit
of transferrable shares allowed per employee into consideration.
Article 6 �V The procedures of share repurchase for transfer to
employees:
i.Shall be based on Board of Directors�� resolution, announcement,
filing, and executed within the scheduled period of repurchase.
ii.The Board of Directors authorizes the Chairman to set and announce
subjects such as employee stock subscription date, transferable shares,
payment period, contents of rights and restrictions, and etc.
Article 7 �V The price of transferable shares to employees from the
repurchase are calculated based on the average price of the repurchased
shares. However, if the outstanding shares from the Company are
increased (or decreased) prior to the transfer, the transferable shares
could be adjusted, either increased (or decreased), accordingly by the
same ratio.
The formula for calculation of the price of transferable shares is as
follow:
Adjusted Price = The average price of repurchase x (the total common
shares outstanding post completion of repurchase / the total common
shares outstanding prior to transferring to employees)
In accordance to the Company��s Article of Incorporation, approval
shall be obtained prior to the transfer at the most recent
shareholders�� meeting with over 50% of shares in attendance and with
over 2/3 among those attending voted for approval if the transferring
price is lower than the average repurchase price. At the
shareholders�� meeting, Article 10.1 of Guidelines for Repurchase of
Shares by Listed and OTC Companies shall be noted.
Article 8 �V The rights and obligations of the transferred shares from
the share repurchase after the completion of transfer to employees shall
be the same as the original shares unless otherwise noted.
Article 9 �V The Rules are set in effective after the approval by the
Board of Directors and can be adjusted based on the approval of the
Board of Directors. The rules shall be reported at the
shareholders�� meeting and so shall any adjustments, if any.
Article 10 �V The Rules are set on November 5, 2021.
15.The Rules for Conversion of Shares or the Rules for Subscription of
Shares set forth in Article 11 of the Regulations Governing Share Repurchase
by Exchange-Listed and OTC-Listed Companies:Not applicable
16.Declaration that the financial status of the Company has been considered
by the board of directors, and that its capital maintenance will not be
affected:
Declaration from the Board of Directors of Weltrend Semiconductor Inc.:
1.Per the Company��s Board of Director��s meeting held on November 5th,
2021 with over 2/3 of directors�� attending and over 1/2 of attending
directors�� approval, the Company plans to repurchase shares from the
open market for up to 1,500,000 shares within two months from the filing
date.
2.As the above mentioned shares only account for 0.84% of the
Company��s share outstanding and the upper limit of the funds needed
only account for 3.64% of the Company��s current assets, the Board of
Directors therefore declares that the financial state of the Company
has been considered by the Board and that the Company��s capital
maintenance will not be affected by the repurchase.
3.The Declaration is approved by the 7 directors of the board in
attendance at the aforementioned Board of Directors�� meeting.
Weltrend Semiconductor, Inc.
Chairman: Sam Lin
17.Appraisal or opinion by a CPA or securities underwriter about the
reasonableness of the share repurchase price:
Per securities underwriter��s comments, the price range of the planned
repurchase by Weltrend Semiconductor is considered to be reasonable and
the fund required per number of shares and price range of the common
shares to be repurchased has no negative effects on the
Company��s financial structure, debt-paying ability, and profitability.
18.Other matters stipulated by the SFB:N/A