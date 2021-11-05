Weltrend Board of Directors Approves Share Repurchase

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/05 2.Purpose of the share repurchase:Employee stock distribution 3.Type of shares to be repurchased:Common shares 4.Ceiling on total monetary amount of the share repurchase (NTD): 1,633,393,874 5.Scheduled period for the repurchase:2021/11/08~2022/01/07 6.No.of shares to be repurchased (shares):1,500,000 7.Repurchase price range (NTD):65.00~110.00 and repurchase could be continued if the share price falls below the lower limit 8.Method for the repurchase:Repurchase in open market 9.Shares to be repurchased as a percentage of total issued shares of the Company (%):0.84 10.Cumulative no.of the Company��s own shares held at the time of reporting (shares):852,000 11.Status of repurchases within three years prior to the time of reporting: Actual buyback period�G2019/08/07-2019/10/03 Number of shares scheduled to be bought back (shares)�G3,000,000 Actual number of shares bought back (shares)�G3,000,000 Implementation status (%)�G100 12.Status of repurchases that have been reported but not yet completed: Not applicable 13.Minutes of the board of directors meeting that resolved for the share repurchase: The 11th Weltrend Board of Directors�� Meeting on November 5th, 2021 Case�GShare Repurchase Details�G 1.In accordance to regulations from Article 28.2.1.1 of Securities and Exchange Act and Guidelines for Repurchase of Shares by Listed and OTC Companies from the Financial Supervisory Commission, Weltrend plans to repurchase the Company��s shares. 2.The details of share repurchase are as below�G i.Purpose of the share repurchase�GEmployee stock distribution ii.Type of shares to be repurchased�GCommon shares iii.Ceiling on total monetary amount of the share repurchase�G According to the regulations, the maximum amount of stock buyback allowed is NT$1,633,393,874 and the maximum planned buyback amount is NT$165,000,000 this time. iv.Number of shares to be repurchased�G1,500,000 which is 0.84% of the total issued shares outstanding of the Company v.Scheduled period for the repurchase�G2021/11/08~2022/01/07 vi.Repurchase price range�G65.00~110.00 and the Board Directors authorizes the Chairman with the option to continue the share repurchase if the share price falls below the lower limit vii.Method for the repurchase�GRepurchase in open market 3.Company sets the ��Share Repurchase for Employee Stock Distribution Rules�� and authorizes the Chairman for executions. Please refer to the appendix of the meeting agenda. 4.In accordance to the Guidelines for Repurchase of Shares by Listed and OTC Companies, the Board of Directors has taken the Company��s financial state into consideration and declares that the repurchase program has no effect on the Company��s capital maintenance. Please refer to the appendix of the meeting agenda. 5.Appraisal or opinion by a CPA or securities underwriter about the reasonableness of the share repurchase price. Please refer to the appendix of the meeting agenda. Resolution: The Chair has consulted the directors of the Board in attendance and the case is approved without objections. 14.The Rules for Transfer of Shares set forth in Article 10 of the Regulations Governing Share Repurchase by Exchange-Listed and OTC-Listed Companies: Weltrend Semiconductor Share Repurchase for Employee Stock Distribution Rules Article 1 �V To motivate employees and increase employees�� loyalty to the Company, the Company sets the rules of share repurchase for employee stock distributions in accordance to the regulations set in Article 28.2.1.1 of Securities and Exchange Act and Guidelines for Repurchase of Shares by Listed and OTC Companies from the Financial Supervisory Commission. The execution for the Company��s distribution of repurchased shares shall follow the rules set here within (the Rules) in addition to the related regulations. Article 2 �V The distributed to employees are common shares that have the same rights and obligations as other common shares outstanding in the market unless otherwise noted in accordance to related regulations and the Rules. Article 3 �V The repurchased shares, following the Rules, can be distributed in one time or multiple times five years from the date of repurchase. Article 4 �V All direct and indirect employees of the Company and its domestic or oversea subsidiaries, of which are defined as more than 50% of the outstanding voting securities is owned directly or indirectly by the Company, on board prior to the stock subscription date are entitled to be eligible for stock subscription in accordance to the number stated in Article 5 of the Rules. Article 5 �V The number of transferable shares to employees are set and shall be reported to the Chairman for approval based on employees�� job grade, seniority, and contributions to the Company, taking the total repurchased shares on the share subscription date and the upper limit of transferrable shares allowed per employee into consideration. Article 6 �V The procedures of share repurchase for transfer to employees: i.Shall be based on Board of Directors�� resolution, announcement, filing, and executed within the scheduled period of repurchase. ii.The Board of Directors authorizes the Chairman to set and announce subjects such as employee stock subscription date, transferable shares, payment period, contents of rights and restrictions, and etc. Article 7 �V The price of transferable shares to employees from the repurchase are calculated based on the average price of the repurchased shares. However, if the outstanding shares from the Company are increased (or decreased) prior to the transfer, the transferable shares could be adjusted, either increased (or decreased), accordingly by the same ratio. The formula for calculation of the price of transferable shares is as follow: Adjusted Price = The average price of repurchase x (the total common shares outstanding post completion of repurchase / the total common shares outstanding prior to transferring to employees) In accordance to the Company��s Article of Incorporation, approval shall be obtained prior to the transfer at the most recent shareholders�� meeting with over 50% of shares in attendance and with over 2/3 among those attending voted for approval if the transferring price is lower than the average repurchase price. At the shareholders�� meeting, Article 10.1 of Guidelines for Repurchase of Shares by Listed and OTC Companies shall be noted. Article 8 �V The rights and obligations of the transferred shares from the share repurchase after the completion of transfer to employees shall be the same as the original shares unless otherwise noted. Article 9 �V The Rules are set in effective after the approval by the Board of Directors and can be adjusted based on the approval of the Board of Directors. The rules shall be reported at the shareholders�� meeting and so shall any adjustments, if any. Article 10 �V The Rules are set on November 5, 2021. 15.The Rules for Conversion of Shares or the Rules for Subscription of Shares set forth in Article 11 of the Regulations Governing Share Repurchase by Exchange-Listed and OTC-Listed Companies:Not applicable 16.Declaration that the financial status of the Company has been considered by the board of directors, and that its capital maintenance will not be affected: Declaration from the Board of Directors of Weltrend Semiconductor Inc.: 1.Per the Company��s Board of Director��s meeting held on November 5th, 2021 with over 2/3 of directors�� attending and over 1/2 of attending directors�� approval, the Company plans to repurchase shares from the open market for up to 1,500,000 shares within two months from the filing date. 2.As the above mentioned shares only account for 0.84% of the Company��s share outstanding and the upper limit of the funds needed only account for 3.64% of the Company��s current assets, the Board of Directors therefore declares that the financial state of the Company has been considered by the Board and that the Company��s capital maintenance will not be affected by the repurchase. 3.The Declaration is approved by the 7 directors of the board in attendance at the aforementioned Board of Directors�� meeting. Weltrend Semiconductor, Inc. Chairman: Sam Lin 17.Appraisal or opinion by a CPA or securities underwriter about the reasonableness of the share repurchase price: Per securities underwriter��s comments, the price range of the planned repurchase by Weltrend Semiconductor is considered to be reasonable and the fund required per number of shares and price range of the common shares to be repurchased has no negative effects on the Company��s financial structure, debt-paying ability, and profitability. 18.Other matters stipulated by the SFB:N/A