  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Weltrend Semiconductor, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    2436   TW0002436003

WELTREND SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.

(2436)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-15
57.00 TWD   +0.18%
04:24aWELTREND SEMICONDUCTOR : Announcement of expiry of the public tender offer ("Tender Offer") period for the Company acquire the ordinary shares of Sentelic Corporation
PU
08/10WELTREND SEMICONDUCTOR : The Company announces that all conditions of the tender offer of common shares of SENTELIC have been satisfied, and the shares tendered exceed the Offer Cap.
PU
08/10WELTREND SEMICONDUCTOR : Announcement of conditions to the Company's public tender offer ("Tender Offer") for acquiring ordinary shares of Sentelic Corporation having been fulfilled
PU
Weltrend Semiconductor : Announcement of expiry of the public tender offer ("Tender Offer") period for the Company acquire the ordinary shares of Sentelic Corporation

08/17/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Weltrend Semiconductor, Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/17 Time of announcement 16:16:58
Subject 
 Announcement of expiry of the public tender offer
("Tender Offer") period for the Company acquire the
ordinary shares of Sentelic Corporation
Date of events 2022/08/17 To which item it meets paragraph 38
Statement 
1.Date of expiry of the public tender offer period:2022/08/17
2.Company name of the public tender offeror:
Weltrend Semiconductor Incorporated
3.Location of the public tender offeror:
2F., No. 24, Industry E. 9th Rd., Baoshan Township, Hsinchu County,
Hsinchu Science Park
4.Name of the public company whose securities were acquired:
Sentelic Corporation("Target")
5.Type of securities acquired:
Ordinary Shares
6.Period of the public tender offer:
July 29, 2022 to August 17, 2022
7.Where the condition existed that offeree securities had to reach a
prescribed quantity for acquisition, whether the condition was met:
The minimum number of shares to acquire by the tender offeror in this
Tender Offer is 13,522,000 ordinary shares of the Target. The total
number of shares tendered for sale has reached the minimum above on
August 10, 2022 thus meeting the condition. The Company has released
an announcement on Market Observation Post System pursuant to
Subparagraph 2, Paragraph 2, Article 19 of the Regulations Governing
Public Tender Offers for Securities of Public Companies on August 10,
2022.
8.No.of offeree securities and actual no.traded:
(1) No. of offeree securities: 19,484,154 shares
(2) Actual no. traded: 15,324,000 shares
9.Time, method, and location of payment for the purchase consideration:
(1) Time: When all conditions of the Tender Offer are fulfilled and the
offeror or the financial institution who issuing the performance guarantee
has completed the remittance on time, Taishin Securities, the Tender Offer
Agent, will perform payment of the consideration of the Tender Offer
within 5 business days (inclusive) after the expiration day of the tender
offer period (or the extended tender offer period, as the case may be).
(2) Method:
1) Payment method:
Taishin Securities,(the "Tender Offer Agent"), will pay the consideration
by transfer to the bank account of the offeree in the Tender Offer
provided by the TDCC. If there is an error with information of bank
account of the offeree or the remittance cannot be completed due to other
reasons, Taishin Securities will mail a check (Payee Names Underlined and
Endorsement Transfers Prohibited) to the address of offeree provided by
the TDCC or offeree on the next business day after the confirmation that
the remittance cannot be made.
2)Payment Calculation:
The consideration of the tender offer is NT$72.9 per share in cash.
Offerees to the Tender Offer shall be responsible for their own securities
transaction tax, income tax (if any), handling charge of TDCC and
securities brokers, bank charges, postage fees, other necessary and
reasonable fees related to the payment of consideration. If there are any
additional fees to be borne by the offerees, the tender offeror and the
Tender Offer Agent will make a public announcement according to the
applicable laws. The amount paid by the offeror will be the purchase price
after deducting the abovementioned expenses and will be rounding down to
the nearest dollar (Remainders less than one dollar will be discarded).
(3) Location:
Cash consideration for the tender offer will be wire transferred by the
Tender Offer Agent into the bank accounts provided by offeree under their
TDCC account with securities dealers; or be mailed to the address of
offeree provided by the TDCC or offeree.
10.Time, method, and location of settlement of the traded securities:
(1) Time: When all conditions of the Tender Offer are fulfilled and the
tender offeror or the financial institution who issuing the performance
guarantee has completed the remittance on time, Taishin Securities will
perform payment of the consideration of the tender offer within 5 business
days (inclusive) after the expiration day of the tender offer period (or
the extended tender offer period, as the case may be). In the event of a
force majeure event such as a natural disaster or an abnormality in the
bank remittance system, Taishin Securities can execute the remittance after
the force majeure event is over.
(2) Method: Where the shares tendered have been allocated to the Taishin
Securities' Public Tender Offer account, the shares will be allocated by
Taishin Securities from the Taishin Securities' Tender Offer Special TDCC
Account (Account number: 8150-2055882) to the tender offeror's TDCC account.
(3) Location:
Taishin Securities Co., Limited
2F., No. 44, Sec. 2, Zhongshan N. Rd., Zhongshan Dist., Taipei City
11.Return time, method, and location of the deposited but not dealt
securities:
The anticipated maximum number of ordinary shares of the Target to be
acquired is 15,324,000 shares. The tendered shares have exceeded 15,324,000
shares("Max Quantity of Shares") on August 10, 2022. Those tendered shares
that exceeded Max Quantity of Shares, the time, method, and location that
the tender offeror return the tendered shares are as follows:
(1) Time:
Within 1 business days (inclusive) after the expiration day of the tender
offer period (or the extended tender offer period, as the case may be). In
the event of a force majeure event such as a natural disaster or an
abnormality in the bank remittance system, Taishin Securities can execute
the remittance after the force majeure event is over.
(2) Method:
Once the number of effective tendered shares exceeds Max Quantity of Shares
and all conditions of the tender offer are fulfilled and the tender offeror
does not suspend the Tender Offer under the applicable laws, the offeror
will acquire the shares on a pro rata basis by the following calculation
method.
The above calculation methods are explained as follows:
(1) Offeree who sell less than 1,000 shares will not be accepted.
(2) If the number of shares to be sold exceeds 1,000 shares (inclusive), they
shall be allocated in proportion to the number of marketable securities
effectively sold by each offeree until 1,000 shares are purchased. If there
is still a surplus, the tender offeror will purchase in random order.
Therefore, there is a risk that all or only part of the tendered shares
cannot be sold by the offeree.
The formula for the aforementioned ratio is as follows:

Maximum Quantity of Shares/ Quantity of Tendered Shares

For the portion exceeding the Maximum Quantity of Shares,
Taishin Securities Co., Limited will return the unpurchased shares to the
offerees' TDCC account from Taishin Securities' Tender Offer Special TDCC
Account (Account Number：8150-2055882).
(3) Location:
Taishin Securities Co., Limited
2F., No. 44, Sec. 2, Zhongshan N. Rd., Zhongshan Dist., Taipei City
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Weltrend Semiconductor Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 08:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
