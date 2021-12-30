Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Weltrend Semiconductor, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2436   TW0002436003

WELTREND SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.

(2436)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Weltrend Semiconductor : Completes Planned Share Repurchase

12/30/2021 | 01:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Weltrend Semiconductor, Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/30 Time of announcement 14:20:38
Subject 
 Weltrend Completes Planned Share Repurchase
Date of events 2021/12/30 To which item it meets paragraph 35
Statement 
1.Originally determined ceiling on total monetary amount of the share
  repurchase (NTD):1,633,393,874
2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase:2021/11/08~2022/01/04
3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased (shares):1,500,000
4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD):65.00~110.00
5.Actual period of the current repurchase:2021/11/08~2021/12/30
6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):1,500,000
7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):NT$138,234,997
8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):NT$92.16
9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares):2,352,000
10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a percentage of the total
no.of the company's issued shares (%):1.32%
11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Weltrend Semiconductor Inc. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 06:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WELTREND SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.
01:47aWELTREND SEMICONDUCTOR : Completes Planned Share Repurchase
PU
11/15WELTREND SEMICONDUCTOR : The Company has been required by TWSE to announce the financial d..
PU
11/15WELTREND SEMICONDUCTOR : Change of the Company's Acting Spokesperson
PU
11/05Weltrend BOD Approves Third-Quarter 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
11/05Weltrend Board of Directors Approves Share Repurchase
PU
11/05Weltrend Semiconductor, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 1,500,000 shares, represen..
CI
11/05Weltrend Semiconductor, Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
11/05Weltrend Semiconductor, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
11/03Weltrend to Participate at Investor Conference Hosted by Horizon Securities
PU
08/05Weltrend Semiconductor, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 620 M 94,8 M 94,8 M
Net income 2020 341 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
Net cash 2020 1 706 M 61,7 M 61,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
Yield 2020 3,22%
Capitalization 17 202 M 622 M 622 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,14x
EV / Sales 2020 2,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart WELTREND SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Weltrend Semiconductor, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELTREND SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hsi Ming Lin Chairman & General Manager
Hsing Jung Kuo Director, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chien Cheng Liu Director, Senior Deputy GM-Research & Development
Chiang Lung Kuo Independent Director
Wei Kun Yeh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELTREND SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.95.57%622
NVIDIA CORPORATION132.26%758 050
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED16.23%576 356
BROADCOM INC.52.79%276 213
INTEL CORPORATION4.26%210 508
QUALCOMM, INC.21.32%206 998