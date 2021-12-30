Weltrend Semiconductor : Completes Planned Share Repurchase

Statement

1.Originally determined ceiling on total monetary amount of the share repurchase (NTD):1,633,393,874 2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase:2021/11/08~2022/01/04 3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased (shares):1,500,000 4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD):65.00~110.00 5.Actual period of the current repurchase:2021/11/08~2021/12/30 6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):1,500,000 7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):NT$138,234,997 8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):NT$92.16 9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares):2,352,000 10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a percentage of the total no.of the company's issued shares (%):1.32% 11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase:N/A 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None