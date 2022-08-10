Weltrend Semiconductor : The Company announces that all conditions of the tender offer of common shares of SENTELIC have been satisfied, and the shares tendered exceed the Offer Cap.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/10 2.Cause: The number of tendered ordinary shares of Sentelic Corporation (TPEx:4945, the "Target") via the Company's Tender Offer as of August 10, 2022 is 15,437,583 shares, which has exceeded the maximum quantity of shares to be acquired (i.e., 15,324,000 shares). As such, all conditions to the tender offer have been fulfilled on August 10, 2022, and announcement is hereby made pursuant to Subparagraph 4 of Paragraph 2 of Article 19 of the Regulations Governing Tender Offers for Securities of Public Companies (the "Regulations"). 3.Countermeasures: Tender offeror shall continue to accept the tender of ordinary shares of the Target until 3:30PM of August ,17, 2022. Should you have any questions, please kindly contact Taishin Securities Co., Limited, the Tender Offer Agent, at the tender offer consulting Line (+886-2-2504-8125). 4.Any other matters stipulated by the SFB: The conditions of the Tender Offer have been fulfilled. If the shares tendered by the the offeree in the Tender Offer are free and clear of any provisional proceedings, such as provisional attachment, injunction or compulsory execution, or any other restrictions on transfer, under which the tendered shares shall be deemed as never been tendered, and if there are no other circumstances specified by the competent authority to suspend the Tender Offer, then the tendered shares and all considerations for this tender offer will be delivered within 5 business days (including the 5th business day), after the expiration of the tender offer period. 5.Return time, method, and location of the securities that have been deposited but not dealt: (1) Time: Within 1 business days (inclusive) after the expiration day of the tender offer period (or the extended tender offer period, as the case may be). In the event of a force majeure event such as a natural disaster or an abnormality in the bank remittance system, Taishin Securities can execute the remittance after the force majeure event is over. (2) Method: Once the number of effective tendered shares exceeds the maximum quantity of shares to be acquired ("Maximum Quantity of Shares") and all conditions of the Tender Offer are fulfilled and the tender offeror does not suspend the Tender Offer under the applicable laws, the tender offeror will acquire the shares on a pro rata basis by the following calculation method. The above calculation methods are explained as follows: (1) Offeree who sell less than 1,000 shares will not be accepted. (2) If the number of shares to be sold exceeds 1,000 shares (inclusive), they shall be allocated in proportion to the number of marketable securities effectively sold by each offeree until 1,000 shares are purchased. If there is still a surplus, the tender offeror will purchase in random order. Therefore, there is a risk that all or only part of the tendered shares cannot be sold by the offeree. The formula for the aforementioned ratio is as follows: Maximum Quantity of Shares / Quantity of Tendered Shares For the portion exceeding the Maximum Quantity of Shares, Taishin Securities Co., Limited will return the unpurchased shares to the offerees' TDCC account from Taishin Securities' Tender Offer Special TDCC Account (Account Number：8150-2055882). (3) Location: Taishin Securities Co., Limited 2F., No. 44, Sec. 2, Zhongshan N. Rd., Zhongshan Dist., Taipei City