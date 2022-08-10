Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Weltrend Semiconductor, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2436   TW0002436003

WELTREND SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.

(2436)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-08
50.70 TWD   -2.12%
05:47aWELTREND SEMICONDUCTOR : Announcement of conditions to the Company's public tender offer ("Tender Offer") for acquiring ordinary shares of Sentelic Corporation having been fulfilled
PU
08/09WELTREND SEMICONDUCTOR : Announces Ex-Dividend Record Date Approved by Board of Directors
PU
08/09WELTREND SEMICONDUCTOR : BOD Approves Second-Quarter 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
Weltrend Semiconductor : The Company announces that all conditions of the tender offer of common shares of SENTELIC have been satisfied, and the shares tendered exceed the Offer Cap.

08/10/2022 | 06:10am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Weltrend Semiconductor, Inc.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/10 Time of announcement 18:00:35
Subject 
 The Company announces that all conditions of the
tender offer of common shares of SENTELIC have been
satisfied, and the shares tendered exceed the Offer Cap.
Date of events 2022/08/10 To which item it meets paragraph 38
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/10
2.Cause:
The number of tendered ordinary shares of Sentelic Corporation
(TPEx:4945, the "Target")  via the Company's Tender Offer as of
August 10, 2022 is 15,437,583  shares, which has exceeded the maximum
quantity of shares to be acquired (i.e., 15,324,000 shares). As such,
all conditions to the tender offer have been fulfilled on August 10, 2022,
and announcement is hereby made pursuant to Subparagraph 4 of Paragraph 2
of Article 19 of the Regulations Governing Tender Offers for Securities
of Public Companies (the "Regulations").
3.Countermeasures:
Tender offeror shall continue to accept the tender of ordinary shares of
the Target until 3:30PM of August ,17, 2022. Should you have any questions,
please kindly contact Taishin Securities Co., Limited, the Tender Offer
Agent, at the tender offer consulting Line (+886-2-2504-8125).
4.Any other matters stipulated by the SFB:
The conditions of the Tender Offer have been fulfilled. If the shares
tendered by the the offeree in the Tender Offer are free and clear of any
provisional proceedings, such as provisional attachment, injunction or
compulsory execution, or any other restrictions on transfer, under which
the tendered shares shall be deemed as never been tendered, and if there
are no other circumstances specified by the competent authority to suspend
the Tender Offer, then the tendered shares and all considerations for this
tender offer will be delivered within 5 business days (including the 5th
business day), after the expiration of the tender offer period.
5.Return time, method, and location of the securities that have been
deposited but not dealt:
(1) Time:
Within 1 business days (inclusive) after the expiration day of the tender
offer period (or the extended tender offer period, as the case may be). In
the event of a force majeure event such as a natural disaster or an
abnormality in the bank remittance system, Taishin Securities can execute
the remittance after the force majeure event is over.
(2) Method:
Once the number of effective tendered shares exceeds the maximum quantity of
shares to be acquired ("Maximum Quantity of Shares") and all conditions
of the Tender Offer are fulfilled and the tender offeror does not suspend
the Tender Offer under the applicable laws, the tender offeror will acquire
the shares on a pro rata basis by the following calculation method.
The above calculation methods are explained as follows:
(1) Offeree who sell less than 1,000 shares will not be accepted.
(2) If the number of shares to be sold exceeds 1,000 shares (inclusive),
they shall be allocated in proportion to the number of marketable
securities effectively sold by each offeree until 1,000 shares are purchased.
If there is still a surplus, the tender offeror will purchase in random
order. Therefore, there is a risk that all or only part of the tendered
shares cannot be sold by the offeree.
The formula for the aforementioned ratio is as follows:

Maximum Quantity of Shares / Quantity of Tendered Shares

For the portion exceeding the Maximum Quantity of Shares, Taishin
Securities Co., Limited will return the unpurchased shares to the
offerees' TDCC account from Taishin Securities' Tender Offer Special
TDCC Account (Account Number：8150-2055882).
(3) Location:
Taishin Securities Co., Limited
2F., No. 44, Sec. 2, Zhongshan N. Rd., Zhongshan Dist., Taipei City

Disclaimer

Weltrend Semiconductor Inc. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 10:07:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 408 M 147 M 147 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 949 M 298 M 298 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,03x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart WELTREND SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Weltrend Semiconductor, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELTREND SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 50,70 TWD
Average target price 90,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 77,5%
Managers and Directors
Hsi Ming Lin Chairman & General Manager
Hsing Jung Kuo Director, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chien Cheng Liu Director, Senior Deputy GM-Research & Development
Chiang Lung Kuo Independent Director
Wei Kun Yeh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELTREND SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.-47.52%298
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-17.07%440 156
NVIDIA CORPORATION-41.91%427 836
BROADCOM INC.-19.93%215 154
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-3.01%162 375
QUALCOMM, INC.-22.07%160 039