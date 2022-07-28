Weltrend Semiconductor : The Company plans to acquire the ordinary shares of Sentelic Corporation through a public tender offer ("Tender Offer")

|
Statement
|
1.Date of reporting of public tender offer:2022/07/28
2.Company name of the public tender offeror:Weltrend Semiconductor, Inc.
3.Company location of the public tender offeror:
2F., No. 24, Industry E. 9th Rd., Hsinchu Science Park
4.Business Registration Certificate No.of the public tender offeror:22099499
5.Name of the public company whose securities are to be acquired:
Sentelic Corporation ("Target")
6.Type of securities to be acquired:Ordinary Shares
7.No.of securities to be acquired:
15,324,000 shares (anticipated maximum number of shares to be acquired)
8.Expected price of the securities to be acquired:NT$72.9 per share
9.Scheduled period of the public tender offer:
Begin on July 29, 2022 ("Commencement Date of Tender Offer Period")
and end on August 17, 2022 ("Expiration Date of the Tender Offer Period"),
time to accept tender is every business day from 9:00AM to 3:30PM
(Taiwan time) during the tender offer period. The Company may report to
the Financial Supervisory Commission in accordance with applicable laws
and make a public announcement of an extension of the tender offer period
for a period of not exceeding 50 days.
10.Purpose of the public tender offer:
Both the tender offeror and the Target are mainly focus on IC design.
The Target's main product line is motor control IC for cooling fans, and
the tender offeror has also been actively developing this product line
for many years. The tender offeror believes that after the completion of
this tender offer, both companies will bring complementary benefits,
enhance the competitiveness of both companies and create synergy.
11.Conditions of the public tender offer:
(1)Tender Offer Period：
Begin on July 29, 2022 ("Commencement Date of Tender Offer Period")
and end on August 17, 2022 ("Expiration Date of the Tender Offer Period").
Time to accept tender is every business day from 9:00AM to 3:30PM
(Taiwan time) during the tender offer period. The Company may report to
the Financial Supervisory Commission in accordance with applicable laws
and make a public announcement of an extension of the tender offer period
for a period not exceeding 50 days. Please refer to the tender offer
prospectus for the time and method of accepting tender for each business
day.
(2) Maximum and minimum number of shares to be acquired:
The tender offeror intends to acquire 15,324,000 shares ("Max Quantity of
Shares"), representing around 51.00% of the total issued shares of
30,047,000 shares of the Target's total issued ordinary shares as
recorded by the Department of Commerce, MOEA on June 10, 2022. However,
if the number of effective tendered shares does not reach the Max Quantity
of Shares but reaches the minimum acceptance threshold of 13,522,000
shares ("Minimum Quantity of Shares"), representing around 45.00% of the
total issued shares of the Target, the conditions of the Tender Offer will
be deemed fulfilled. When all conditions of the Tender Offer are fulfilled
(the number of effective tendered shares reaches the Minimum Quantity of
Shares) and the tender offeror does not suspend the Tender Offer under the
applicable laws, the tender offeror will acquire the shares of the Target
to the extent not exceeding the Max Quantity of Shares. Once the number of
effective tendered shares exceeds the Max Quantity of Shares, the tender
offeror will acquire the shares on a pro rata basis as stated in the
tender offer prospectus. Those whose tendered shares less than 1,000
shares will not be accepted.
(3) The consideration of the Tender Offer:
The consideration of the Tender Offer is NT$72.9 per share in cash.
Offerees to the Tender Offer shall be responsible for their own securities
transaction tax, income tax (if any), handling charge of TDCC and
securities brokers, bank charges, postage fees, other necessary and
reasonable fees related to the payment of consideration. If there are any
additional fees to be borne by the offerees, the tender offeror and the
mandated institution will make a public announcement according to the
applicable laws. The amount paid by the tender offeror will be the
purchase price after deducting the abovementioned expenses and will be
rounding down to the nearest dollar (Remainders less than one dollar will
be discarded).
(4) Tender offer consideration settlement date:
When all conditions of the Tender Offer are fulfilled and the tender
offeror or the financial institution who issuing the performance
guarantee has completed the remittance on time, Taishin Securities will
perform payment of the tender offer consideration within 5 business days
(inclusive) after the expiration day of the tender offer period (or the
extended tender offer period, as the case may be).
(5) Other FSC or other regulatory approval or filing required for the
Tender Offer:
The tender offer shall not be made until after a filing has been made
with the Financial Supervisory Commission and a public announcement
made in accordance with the Article 43-1, Paragraph 2 of the Securities
Exchange Law and Article 7, Paragraph 1 of the Regulations Governing
Public Tender Offers for Securities of Public Companies. The tender
offeror has made the announcement on July 28, 2022, and the relevant
documentation will be filed with the Financial Supervisory Commission
on the same day.
The tender offeror does not need to obtain approval from other competent
authorities for the Tender Offer.
(6) After the conditions of the Tender Offer have been fulfilled, the
offerees may not revoke their acceptance after the tender offeror has
made a public announcement, except under any of the circumstances
specified in Article 19, Paragraph 6 of the Regulations Governing Tender
Offers for Securities of Public Companies.
(7) Please refer to the tender offer prospectus for other detailed
conditions of the Tender Offer. Webpage to inquire tender offer
prospectus：MOPS: https://mops.twse.com.tw
12.Name of the appointed institution:Taishin Securities Co., Limited
13.Location of the appointed institution:
2F, No. 44, Sec. 2, Zhongshan N. Rd., Taipei, Taiwan (R.O.C)
14.Securities will continue to be purchased even after the no.of offeree
securities has reached a predetermined no.or percentage, or any other
purchase conditions:
(1) If the number of effective tendered shares does not reach the Max
Quantity of Shares but reaches the minimum acceptance threshold of
13,522,000 shares, representing around 45.00% of the total issued
shares of the Target, the conditions of the Tender Offer will be
deemed fulfilled. When all conditions of the Tender Offer are fulfilled
(the number of effective tendered shares reaches the Minimum Quantity
of Shares) and the tender offeror does not suspend the Tender Offer
under the relevant laws, the tender offeror will acquire the shares of
the Target to the extent not exceeding the Maximum Quantity of Shares.
Once the number of effective tendered shares exceeds the Maximum Quantity
of Shares, the tender offeror will acquire the shares on a pro rata basis
according to the following calculation method.
The above calculation methods are explained as follows:
(1) Offeree who sell less than 1,000 shares will not be accepted.
(2) If the number of shares to be sold exceeds 1,000 shares (inclusive),
they shall be allocated in proportion to the number of marketable
securities effectively sold by each offeree until 1,000 shares are
purchased. If there is still a surplus, the tender offeror will purchase
in random order. Therefore, there is a risk that all or only part of the
tendered shares cannot be sold by the offeree.
The formula for the aforementioned ratio is as follows:
Maximum Quantity of Shares / Quantity of Tendered Shares
(2) Please refer to the tender offer prospectus for other acquisition
conditions.
15.Manner of handling situation when the no.of offeree securities falls
short of, or exceeds, a predetermined purchase quantity:
(1) If the Minimum Quantity of Shares is not met in the Tender Offer or
the relevant regulatory approval is not obtained, the Tender Offer will
be cancelled, and Taishin Securities Co., Limited will return the
unpurchased shares to the offerees' TDCC account from Taishin
Securities Co., Limited's Tender Offer Special TDCC Account (Account
Number：8150-2055882) on the first business day after the expiration day
of the tender offer period (or the extended tender offer period, as the
case may be).
(2) If the Minimum Quantity of Shares is met (which is 13,522,000 shares,
representing around 45.00% of the total issued shares of the Target, the
quantity conditions of the Tender Offer will be deemed fulfilled. When
all conditions of the Tender Offer are fulfilled (the number of effective
tendered shares reaches the Minimum Quantity of Shares) and the tender
offeror does not suspend the Tender Offer under the relevant laws, the
tender offeror will acquire the shares of the Target to the extent not
exceeding the Maximum Quantity of Shares. Once the number of effective
tendered shares exceeds the Maximum Quantity of Shares, the tender
offeror will acquire the shares on a pro rata basis. For the portion
exceeding the Maximum Quantity of Shares, Taishin Securities Co., Limited
will return the unpurchased shares to the offerees' TDCC account from
Taishin Securities' Tender Offer Special TDCC Account (Account Number：
8150-2055882) on the first business day after the expiration day of the
tender offer period (or the extended tender offer period, as the case may
be).
16.Does the matter involve the Investment Commission, Ministry of Economic
Affairs? (applicable when overseas Chinese or foreign nationals purchase
securities offered by a public company from the Republic of China; if so,
please specify one of the following concerning the case: "submitted, not yet
approved" or "approved"):No
17.Does the matter involve the Fair Trade Commission (enterprise merger; if
so, please specify one of the following concerning the case: "submitted, not
yet effective" or "effective"):No
18.The public tender offer application letter shall be examined by an
attorney who shall then issue a legal opinion.If the public tender offer
must be approved by or reported to the FSC or other competent authorities
before it can take effect, a legal opinion must also be submitted.(Please
disclose the legal opinion in its entirety under "23.Any other matters that
need to be specified according to the SFB".):
The tender offer application document has been reviewed by the lawyer,
Ross Yang of PricewaterhouseCoopers Legal and a legal opinion has been
issued by him in accordance with Article 9, Paragraph 2 of Regulations
Governing Public Tender Offers for Securities of Public Companies.
19.Evidence of the ability to carry out payment for the public tender offer
consideration:
The tender offeror has asked Yuanta Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. (Xinzhuang
Branch) to issue a performance guarantee that designates the Taishin
Securities Co., Limited. as the beneficiary and authorized the tender
offer agent to make a direct request for payment of the consideration for
the Tender Offer. (Please refer to 27. Other matters stipulated by the
Securities and Futures Bureau of the Financial Supervision (2) The
Ccompany will ask the performance guarantee letter issued by the financial
institution).
20.Where the aforementioned funds have been obtained via loan, please
provide a document with the details of the loan, any evidential documents,
and the repayment plan:
Please refer to the tender offer prospectus.
21.Where securities are used for public tender consideration pursuant to the
provisions of the Regulations Governing Tender Offers for Purchase of the
Securities of a Public Company, please provide the names and types of said
securities, their average prices for the previous three months, and the
closing prices, time of acquisition, and cost of acquisition on the day
prior to filing of the report; the factors affecting the price of
consideration; and factors affecting determination of the price:
Not applicable.
22.Information about directors who are stakeholders in the public tender
offer (including name of natural person directors or legal person directors
and their representatives, relevant details about the interests held by
directors or their representatives, the reasons of their participation or
absence from discussion, details of recusal from discussion, and reasons of
approval or opposition regarding merger resolution):Not applicable.
23.Any other matters that need to be specified according to the SFB: (Please
disclose the legal opinion in its entirety and other information as
required.):
Time: When all conditions of the Tender Offer are fulfilled and the tender
offeror or the financial institution who issuing the performance guarantee
has completed the remittance on time, Taishin Securities ("Tender Offer
Agent") will perform payment of the consideration of the Tender Offer
within 5 business days (inclusive) after the expiration day of the tender
offer period (or the extended tender offer period, as the case may be).
Method: Taishin Securities, the Tender Offer Agent, will pay the
consideration by transfer to the bank account of the offeree in the Tender
Offer ("Offeree") provided by the TDCC. If there is an error with
information of bank account of the Offeree or the remittance cannot be
completed due to other reasons, Taishin Securities will mail a check (Payee
Names Underlined and Endorsement Transfers Prohibited) to the TDCC or the
Offeree's address on the next business day after the confirmation that the
remittance cannot be made. The remittance amount/check amount is calculated
based on the consideration to the effective tendered shares minus the
applicable securities transaction tax, remittance fee/postage,
TDCC/dealer's handling fee and other related expenses and shall be rounded
down to the nearest dollar (Remainders less than one dollar will be
discarded).
24.Types of consideration for mergers and acquisitions and sources of funds:
The total amount of consideration to be paid for the Tender Offer is
NT$1,117,119,600, of which NT$700,000,000 is paid by the tender offeror
with its own funds, and the remaining NT$417,119,600 is financed by the
tender offeror from financial institution.
25. Content of the independent expert's report on the reasonableness of
the conversion rate, cash or other assets distributed to the shareholder
of this merger (1. Including the method, principle, and calculation of
determining the purchase price of the Public tender offer and its
comparison to the valuation method, cost method and discounted cash flow
method of international practice; 2. Comparison of the Target's financial
status, profitability and price-earnings ratio with other public companies
in the same industry; 3. If the purchase price of the Public tender offer
references the appraisal report of an appraiser, then the content and
conclusion of the appraisal report should be included; 4. If the
acquirer's plans for repayment of financing uses the assets or shares of
the acquired company or the surviving company after merger as collateral,
then the evaluation of the financial health of the acquired company or the
surviving company after merger should be included):
After review of the income approach and Method of Market Prices, Method
of Comparing Listed Companies and OTC Companies and the Method of
Comparable Transactions in market approach of an appraiser's appraisal
report by an independent expert, the fair value of the Target on the
reference date is between NT$ 66.5 and 78. The tender offer consideration
for the Tender Offer is NT$ 72.9, which is in the reasonable price range
mentioned above, therefore, it should be reasonable.
The suggest value range provided by the expert engaged by the tender
offeror:
The valuation result is concluded based on the market approach and the
income approach:
Market approach: The suggested value of the Target's 100% equity
value on a controlling, marketable basis ranged from TWD1,957
million to TWD2,344 million,
Income approach: The suggested value of the Target's 100% equity
value on a controlling, marketable basis ranged from TWD1,997
million to TWD2,354 million,
The income approach reflects the Target's and the Company's management
view of the future operation of the Target; the market approach reflects
the recent market value of the Target. The valuation result is concluded
based on the overlapping value range of the two valuation methods.
The suggested value of the Target's 100% equity value on a
controlling,marketable basis ranged from TWD1,997 million to
TWD2,344 million,
equivalents to TWD66.5 to TWD78.0 per share.
26. The plan after the merger is completed (including (1) the willingness
to continue operating the company's business and the content of the plan.
(2) Whether dissolution, delisting, major changes in organization,
capital, business plans, finance and production have occurred, or any
other material matter that affects the rights and interests of
shareholders of the company):
(1) the willingness to continue operating the Ccompany's business and
the content of the plan
Both the tender offeror and the Target are mainly focus on IC design.
The Target's main product line is motor control IC for cooling fans, and
the tender offeror has also been actively developing this product line for
many years. The tender offeror believes that after the completion of this
tender offer, both companies will bring complementary benefits, enhance
the competitiveness of both companies and create synergy.
(2) Whether dissolution, delisting, major changes in organization,
capital, business plans, finance and production have occurred, or any
other material matter that affects the rights and interests of sharehol
ders of the Ccompany:
Except as otherwise stated in the tender offer prospectus, there are no
other material events affecting the shareholders' interests of the Target
so far as the tender offeror is currently aware and expected.
27. Other matters stipulated by the Securities and Futures Bureau of the
Financial Supervisory Commission or major matters related to mergers and
acquisitions:
(1) The legal opinion issued by the lawyer, Ross Yang of
PricewaterhouseCoopers Legal: Please refer to the public tender offer
prospectus.
(2) The performance guarantee that issued by Yuanta Commercial
Bank Co., Ltd.: Please refer to the public tender offer prospectus.