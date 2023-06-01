Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Wema Bank PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEMABANK   NGWEMABANK07

WEMA BANK PLC

(WEMABANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-30
4.000 NGN   -8.05%
12:40pWema Bank : Appointment of chairman
PU
05/11Wema Bank : Notice of agm and proxy form
PU
04/28Wema Bank PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WEMA BANK : APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN

06/01/2023 | 12:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lagos: June 1, 2023

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT OF BOARD CHAIRMAN

The Board of Directors of Wema Bank Plc. (the Bank) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. (Mrs.) Oluwayemisi Olorunshola as its new Board Chairman. This appointment is further to the retirement of the current Board Chairman, Mr. Babatunde Kasali who will be proceeding on retirement having attained the retirement age in line with the Bank's Articles of Association.

Dr. (Mrs) Oluwayemisi Olorunshola joined the Bank as a Non-Executive Director in year 2022 and until her new appointment, was the Chairman, of the Board's Nomination and Governance Committee. Prior to her joining the Bank, Dr. (Mrs) Olorunshola had worked with Unilever Nigeria Plc for fifteen

  1. years with experience spanning across supply chain, business re-engineering and process management. She has over ten (10) years of boardroom experience and business management. She possesses a B.Sc. degree in Education & Economics from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, a Master of Business Administration degree from University of Liverpool, UK, and a Doctorate degree in Business Administration from Walden University, USA.

She is a well trained professional in various aspects of business management and corporate governance practices from various training facilities such as Four Acres Training Facility, Unilever UK, FITC, Leishton Academy, H Pierson, and her work experience spans every aspect of supply chain including Business & Production Planning, Procurement, Distribution, Import & Export, and Logistics Services. She is a lover of education. Her widely read publication on small business sustainability strategies published in the Journal of Functional Education (JFEAcademia), Proquest.com, and Academia.edu, has been referenced by many scholars.

Dr. Olorunshola is a Director and a fellow of the International Institute for African Scholars, Fellow, Institute of Management Consultants, Member, Institute of Directors, and a chartered member of the Nigerian Chartered Institute of Personnel Management. An ardent believer in community development and in pursuant of this interest, she is a volunteer in many civic activities where she has contributed greatly to the development of her community and other areas of influence.

BY THE ORDER OF THE BOARD

SIGNED

Johnson Lebile

Company Secretary/General Counsel

Johnson.lebile@wemabank.com

BOARD OF DIRECTOR

Chairman: Babatunde Kasali

Wema Bank Plc RC 575

Managing Director/CEO: Moruf Oseni | Deputy Managing Director: Wole Akinleye

Wema Tower,54 Marina, PMB12862.Lagos, Nigeria

Directors: Abubakar Lawal | Abolanle Matel-Okoh| Ibiye Ekong (Independent) | Adeyemi Adefarakan |

T: +234 {01) 2778600; E:lnfo@wemabank.com

Olusegun Adesegun | Bolarin Okunowo (Independent) | Oluwayemisi Olorunshola (Independent)

W: www.wemabank.com; SWIFT: WEMANGLA XXX

Executive Directors: Oluwole Ajimisinmi | Emeka Obiagwu | Tunde Mabawonku

Disclaimer

Wema Bank plc published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 16:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WEMA BANK PLC
12:40pWema Bank : Appointment of chairman
PU
05/11Wema Bank : Notice of agm and proxy form
PU
04/28Wema Bank PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/28Wema Bank : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2023
PU
04/27Wema Bank : Notice of dividend payment and closure of register
PU
04/20Wema Bank : Notice of dividend payment and closure of register
PU
04/19Wema Bank : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
04/11Wema Bank : Notice of closed period for q1 2023
PU
03/03Wema Bank : Corporate announcement
PU
03/02Wema Bank : Proposed bond issuance
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEMA BANK PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 56 557 M 123 M 123 M
Net income 2021 8 927 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
Net cash 2021 75 715 M 164 M 164 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,11x
Yield 2021 11,1%
Capitalization 51 433 M 112 M 112 M
EV / Sales 2020 -1,80x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 143
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart WEMA BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Wema Bank PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Moruf Abiola Oseni Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Tunde Mabawonku Chief Finance & Strategy Officer
Babatunde Oladele Kasali Non-Executive Director
Adeoluwa Akomolafe Chief Information Security Officer
Tajudeen Bakare Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEMA BANK PLC2.56%112
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.07%169 614
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK5.85%74 356
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.86%48 380
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.13%44 471
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-11.06%40 619
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer