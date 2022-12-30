WEMA BANK : APPOINTMENT OF MD

Lagos: 30 December 2022

WEMA Bank Plc announces CEO Retirement and Appointment of new MD/CEO

LAGOS, NIGERIA - 30th December 2022 - Wema Bank PLC (Bloomberg: Wema NL) ("Wema" or "the Bank") announces retirement of its Managing Director/CEO.

Managing Director/CEO Ademola Adebise to retire from Wema Bank Plc; with effect from March 31, 2023.

Moruf Oseni, current Deputy Managing Director appointed as Managing Director/CEO

Wole Akinleye, Executive Director appointed as Deputy Managing Director and Tunde Mabawonku appointed as Executive Director.

Wema Bank Plc. hereby announces the retirement of its Managing Director/CEO, Ademola Adebise. He will be proceeding on terminal leave from January 2nd, 2023, after over 13 years of meritorious service on the Board of the Bank. He will be succeeded by Moruf Oseni, currently the Deputy Managing Director.

Ademola Adebise was appointed as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank Plc in June 2018. He joined the Bank in June 2009 as an Executive Director and rose to become the Deputy Managing Director in 2015. Under his leadership, he expanded the Bank's footprints to other locations in Nigeria, he improved the performance of the Bank and spearheaded the first Dividend payment in 13 years, since then, he has ensured consistent dividend payment over the last 4 years. The Bank has grown its Total Assets by 155%, from N470 billion to over N1.2trillion. Deposits also grew by 214% from N350 billion to N1.1 trillion. He initiated the partnership with Bank of Africa to support its customers across the African continent which has increased the Bank's market share and customer base. All these led to an additional growth of 2 million customer accounts in Nigeria and a market share of 3% of industry volumes. The Bank is now the leading collection bank for state and government agencies due to its effective and efficient platform. The Bank's rating by agencies was upgraded to BBB investment grade.

The Bank significantly changed the digital landscape through the ALAT platform. The innovative platform also came tops in the KPMG Digital Scorecard for leading retail banks in Nigeria and this was based on in-depthinsights into the state of user experience on retail banks' digital channels. Furthermore, the Bank launched the first SME Business School for capacity building and empowerment of SMEs - this has benefitted over 20,000 small businesses. The Bank also became one of the founding members of the United Nations Environmental plan for financial institutions (UNEP-FI) and continues to provide digital solutions for societal impact.

The Chairman of the Board, Mr. Babatunde Kasali on behalf of the Board and Management expressed its profound gratitude to Ademola for his service and wish him the best in his future