  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Wendel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MF   FR0000121204

WENDEL

(MF)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:03:33 2023-04-17 am EDT
98.00 EUR   -0.31%
France's Wendel to buy majority stake in Scalian in $1 billion deal
RE
France's Wendel Enters Talks to Buy Scalian Group
MT
France's Wendel to acquire Scalian Group for 965 mln euros
RE
France's Wendel to buy majority stake in Scalian in $1 billion deal

04/17/2023 | 03:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Natixis Chief Executive Officer Laurent Mignon attends the Paris 2017 Climate Finance Day in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French investment company Wendel said on Monday it was in exclusive talks to buy a majority stake in engineering consulting group Scalian for an enterprise value of 965 million euros ($1.06 billion).

It is Wendel's first acquisition under CEO Laurent Mignon, who became head of the family-owned group late last year and last month announced a plan to build an asset management division.

Under the planned deal, Wendel could invest up to around 550 million euros in equity alongside the management team and could hold a majority stake in the company, the statement said.

"This majority investment by Wendel in an unlisted company will be fully in line with the strategic roadmap we announced a few weeks ago, including the ambition to invest two billion euros over the next twenty-four months," Mignon said.

Founded in 1989, Scalian is one of France's top 10 engineering consulting firms, Wendel said, adding that it was expected to achieve revenue of 510 million euros, and an adjusted core operating profit of 74 million euros in the year to June 2023.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2023.

($1 = 0.9098 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 8 269 M 9 089 M 9 089 M
Net income 2022 339 M 373 M 373 M
Net Debt 2022 4 350 M 4 781 M 4 781 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 3,15%
Capitalization 4 269 M 4 692 M 4 692 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 90 266
Free-Float 56,4%
Managers and Directors
Laurent Mignon Group Chief Executive Officer
Jerôme Michiels CFO, Managing Director & Executive Vice President
Nicolas ver Hulst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michel Tournier Head-IT Strategy & Digital Transformation
Caroline Bertin Delacour Secretary & Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WENDEL12.73%4 692
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)12.05%63 434
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.96%24 908
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA7.16%12 366
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-4.06%10 516
LIFCO AB (PUBL)33.05%10 190
