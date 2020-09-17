Stahl: Invitation to online press conference Renewable Carbon Initiative

The press conference will introduce concept and aim of the Renewable Carbon Initiative (RCI). Representatives of some member companies will present and discuss their ambitious renewable carbon strategies and be available for questions. The press conference will be held in English and moderated by Christopher vom Berg, nova-Institute. A press release will be made available after the press conference.

23 September 2020, 2:00 p.m. (CET)

Online

Speakers will be:

• Dr. Manuela Köhler, Chief Scientist Materials Science and Dorle Bahr, Head of Environmental Sustainability, Beiersdorf

• Christoph Gürtler, Head of Catalysis and Technology Incubation, Covestro

• Dr. Thomas Müller-Kirschbaum, Corp. Senior Vice President Innovation & Sustainability, Henkel

• Sean Simpson, Chief Scientific Officer and Founder, LanzaTech

• Josef Innerlohinger, Head of Monitoring and Funding, Lenzing

• Lars Börger, Vice President Brand Owner Management Renewable Polymers and Chemicals, Neste

• Rebecca Groen, Biofuels Director, SHV Energy

• Michael Carus, CEO nova-Institut

• Florian Vernay, Director for Communication and Sustainability Home Care, Unilever

The Renewable Carbon Initiative (RCI) will launch on 23 September 2020 with the aim to support and speed up the transition from fossil carbon to renewable carbon for all organic chemicals and materials. RCI was initiated by nova-Institute, founding members are Beiersdorf, Covestro, Henkel, LanzaTech, Lenzing, Neste, Stahl, SHV Energy, Unilever, UPM, Cosun Beet Company.

To receive the press release with details about the Renewable Carbon Initiative and additional materials after the press conference, please register for nova-Institute's press distribution list at http://bio-based.eu/email.

Questions can be asked upfront at the registration page or via live chat during the event. We recommend that participants dial in 5 minutes prior to ensure a timely start. The press conference will be recorded and made available on the RCI website.

