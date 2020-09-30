Stahl launches Stahl EleGrade™: the next generation upgrading solutions

Waalwijk, The Netherlands, 29 September, 2020 - Stahl announces Stahl EleGrade™, its brand new leather upgrading portfolio. With this newly updated portfolio, customers can elevate the quality of their leather, while keeping the natural characteristics of the material.

Claus Reineking, Global Technical Director Leather at Stahl: 'The Stahl EleGrade™ portfolio offers improved performance properties, an efficient cost-benefit ratio and a versatile range in upgrading, from fine to high upgrading. Besides, the solutions are easy to use in application as they support all conventional means of application and have a good response to mechanical operations. In short, Stahl EleGrade™ improves the aesthetic look or performance of the leather in a superior, efficient and simple way.'

The range of products caters to all types of upgrading requirements. The EleGrade™ portfolio consists of 3 products: the Aquabase system, the Melio® Ground system and the Mirage® system.

The Aquabase system focuses on corrected grain or split leather with high performance. It is ideal for leather intended to be used for automotive, furniture, shoes & leather goods. The Aquabase system is easy-to-use in terms of hand application or reverse roll coater machine, while the resultant leather can be characterized as smooth, elegant and durable.

This tailor-made solution for pre-base or sealer-coat has outstanding sealing and is ideal for leather intended to be used for furniture, classic shoes & leather goods. It ensures efficient film formation while maintaining excellent inter-coats adhesion. The resultant leather remains soft and flexible for versatile use from light to high level of upgradation.

This range is characterized by reduced film formation for retaining a natural look and elegance of the leather. It is ideal for leathers with uneven surfaces, grain-off issues or mild defects. The Mirage system ensures efficient sealing properties with uniform levelling of the surface. This range includes a pre-base system with specialty additives to enhance performance.

The Stahl EleGrade™ range complies with the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) MRSL.