Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Wendel    MF   FR0000121204

WENDEL

(MF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stahl launches Stahl EleGrade™: the next generation upgrading solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

Waalwijk, The Netherlands, 29 September, 2020 - Stahl announces Stahl EleGrade™, its brand new leather upgrading portfolio. With this newly updated portfolio, customers can elevate the quality of their leather, while keeping the natural characteristics of the material.

Claus Reineking, Global Technical Director Leather at Stahl: 'The Stahl EleGrade™ portfolio offers improved performance properties, an efficient cost-benefit ratio and a versatile range in upgrading, from fine to high upgrading. Besides, the solutions are easy to use in application as they support all conventional means of application and have a good response to mechanical operations. In short, Stahl EleGrade™ improves the aesthetic look or performance of the leather in a superior, efficient and simple way.'

The range of products caters to all types of upgrading requirements. The EleGrade™ portfolio consists of 3 products: the Aquabase system, the Melio® Ground system and the Mirage® system.

Aquabase system

The Aquabase system focuses on corrected grain or split leather with high performance. It is ideal for leather intended to be used for automotive, furniture, shoes & leather goods. The Aquabase system is easy-to-use in terms of hand application or reverse roll coater machine, while the resultant leather can be characterized as smooth, elegant and durable.

Melio® Ground System

This tailor-made solution for pre-base or sealer-coat has outstanding sealing and is ideal for leather intended to be used for furniture, classic shoes & leather goods. It ensures efficient film formation while maintaining excellent inter-coats adhesion. The resultant leather remains soft and flexible for versatile use from light to high level of upgradation.

Mirage® System

This range is characterized by reduced film formation for retaining a natural look and elegance of the leather. It is ideal for leathers with uneven surfaces, grain-off issues or mild defects. The Mirage system ensures efficient sealing properties with uniform levelling of the surface. This range includes a pre-base system with specialty additives to enhance performance.

The Stahl EleGrade™ range complies with the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) MRSL.

Disclaimer

Wendel SE published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 21:54:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WENDEL
05:55pSTAHL LAUNCHES STAHL ELEGRADE™ : the next generation upgrading solutions
PU
09/18WENDEL : Internal regulations of Wendel's Supervisory Board - 674.82 Ko - PDF
PU
09/17STAHL : Invitation to online press conference Renewable Carbon Initiative
PU
09/11WENDEL : half-yearly earnings release
09/02WENDEL : Stahl has successfully achieved a process of Amend & Extend of its curr..
AQ
08/18WENDEL : Information about IHS - Towers IHS Towers Exploring a Potential Registe..
GL
08/14WENDEL : Le label SafeGuard d'excellence en matière d'hygiène et de sécurité att..
PU
07/30WENDEL : NAV as of March 31, 2020 of 118.2 per share - 144.35 KB - PDF
PU
07/30WENDEL : Half-Year Results
GL
07/30WENDEL : By-laws as of July 2, 2020 - 218.74 Ko - PDF
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 041 M 9 427 M 9 427 M
Net income 2020 174 M 203 M 203 M
Net Debt 2020 4 788 M 5 614 M 5 614 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,5x
Yield 2020 3,91%
Capitalization 3 391 M 3 982 M 3 976 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 130 621
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart WENDEL
Duration : Period :
Wendel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WENDEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 100,43 €
Last Close Price 77,45 €
Spread / Highest target 54,9%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André François-Poncet Chairman-Executive Board
Nicolas ver Hulst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jerôme Michiels CFO, Managing Director & Executive Vice President
Aziz Sedrati Director-Information Technology
Edouard de l'Espée Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WENDEL-36.54%3 865
CINTAS CORPORATION22.74%34 860
TELEPERFORMANCE21.99%18 284
INTERTEK GROUP PLC9.50%13 262
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC20.93%13 008
UNITED RENTALS4.46%12 557
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group