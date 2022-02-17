Tarkett: FY 2021 results 02/17/2022 | 03:44am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Press release FY 2021 results: ____________ Sustained sales growth, in particular in the fourth quarter Tarkett Group Profitability negatively impacted by inflation - Continued increases in sale prices FY 2021 results: Sustained activity in Q4: revenue up strongly, by +16.5% as compared with Q4 2020, including +6.3% due to increased sale prices In 2021, net sales up by +6.0% over the fiscal year (+6.4% at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation) Adjusted EBITDA of €229 million in 2021, or 8.2% of sales Unprecedented increases in purchasing costs: €178 million as compared with 2020, in line with the estimates given in Q3, of which €93 million offset by increases in sale prices Continued structural cost reductions: €65 million in savings in 2021, bringing the total cost reduction to €143 million in three years, surpassing the initial objective of €120 million over the 2019-2022 period Net profit of €15 million in 2021, as compared with a loss of -€19 million in 2020 Positive free cash flow of €20 million, despite the increase in working capital requirement resulting from activity levels and inflation Net debt stable at €476 million, controlled leverage of 2.1x adjusted EBITDA as of the end of December 2021 Continued increases in sale prices with the objective of neutralizing the impact of inflation on purchasing costs in 2022 Paris, February 16, 2022: The Supervisory Board of Tarkett (Euronext Paris: FR0004188670 TKTT), which met today, reviewed the Group's consolidated results for the 2021 fiscal year. The Group uses alternative performance indicators (not defined by IFRS) described in detail in Appendix 1 (page 7): € million 2021 2020 Change (%) Net sales 2,792.1 2,632.9 +6.0% Of which organic change +6.4% -9.5% Adjusted EBITDA 229.0 277.9 -17.6% % of net sales 8.2% 10.6% Result from operations (EBIT) 59.6 47.4 +25.7% % of net sales 2.1% 1.8% Net profit attributable to owners of the Company 15.1 -19.1 - Fully diluted earnings per share (€) 0.23 -0.29 Free cash flow 19.5 163.5 -88.1% Net debt 475.7 473.8 +0.4% Leverage (net debt to adjusted EBITDA) 2.1x 1.7x 1 1. Results for the fourth quarter of 2021 Revenue was up sharply at €721 million, an increase of +16.5% as compared with the fourth quarter of 2020. Performance was strong, particularly in the Sport segment, in an environment in which certain customers decided to buy before sale prices increased in January 2022. Commercial flooring was especially strong in EMEA and in North America, with a noteworthy increase in carpets. The Residential business also grew, though more moderately, due to an already strong business volume in Q4 2020 as well as persistent supply chain difficulties. Increases in sale prices averaged +6.3% over the quarter [and +8.0% in December as compared with the prior year]. % organic Net sales in millions of Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Change Of which change incl. euros organic growth price changes in the CIS (1) EMEA 225.9 205.3 +10.0% +9.6% +9.6% North America 180.7 152.3 +18.6% +13.4% +13.4% CIS, APAC and Latin 169.9 148.4 +14.5% -1.2% +9.7% America Sports 145.0 113.0 +28.3% +23.7% +23.7% Total Group 721.5 619.1 +16.5% +10.5% +13.1% Price adjustments in the CIS countries have historically been used to offset currency fluctuations and are therefore excluded from the "organic growth" indicator (see Appendix 1). In 2021, significant price increases were implemented to offset the effects of inflation on procurement costs; therefore, the Group also measures changes in sales at constant exchange rate and scope of consolidation, including price adjustments in the CIS countries. Adjusted EBITDA totaled €41.9 million, or 5.8% of sales, as compared with €53.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, which had been increased by the one-off effect of the €15 million insurance indemnity resulting from the April 2020 cyber-attack. Excluding that effect, adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2021 increased by €2.8 million as compared with 2020. Very high levels of inflation in the prices of raw materials, energy, and freight (-€69 million as compared with Q4 2020) were offset for more than one-half by the increase in sale prices (+€39 million). Results also benefited from the contribution of growing sales volumes (+€12 million) and the significant reduction of the cost basis (+€14 million). Adjusted EBITDA in € million Q4 2021 Q4 2020(1) Q4 2021 margin Q4 2020 margin Total Group 41.9 53.8 5.8% 8.7% (1) Q4 2020 had benefited from a €15 million insurance indemnity relating to the April 2020 cyber-attack 2 2. 2021 Group results Net sales totaled €2,792 million, an increase of +6.0% as compared with 2020. Organic growth was 6.4%, or 8.0% including price increases in the CIS region implemented to counter inflation in procurement costs (in the CIS, price adjustments have historically been excluded from the calculation of organic growth, because they are implemented to offset currency fluctuations). The effect of price increases implemented in all segments averaged +3.5% in 2021 as compared with the prior year. The EMEA segment had revenues of €889 million, an increase of 7.9% as compared with 2020, thanks to the combined effect of the growth in volumes and price increases. The Residential business grew, despite supply-chain difficulties encountered throughout the year. The Commercial business recovered, in particular thanks to the strength of the Health and Education sectors. Sales of commercial carpet began to grow again in the fourth quarter. France, Southern Europe, and Poland were the most active regions, with sales higher than in 2019. The North America segment had revenues of €727 million, an increase of +4.7% as compared with 2020, reflecting solid growth of 8.0% at constant exchange rates and scope and a negative currency effect due to the depreciation of the dollar against the euro over the period. Volumes and sale prices contributed to organic growth, which was particularly strong in the Health and Education segments, using accessories and vinyl or rubber flooring. The Residential business experienced strong growth as well, due to sustained demand and despite supply-chain difficulties. Offices and Hospitality were less dynamic, but nevertheless saw an improvement in volumes late in the year. The CIS, APAC and Latin America segment had revenues of €589 million, an increase of 11.5%, despite a negative currency effect of -3.5% relating to the ruble. Sales at constant exchange rates and scope increased by +7.1%, or +15.0% including the increases in sale prices in the CIS countries implemented to counter inflation. The segment's three geographical regions experiences growths in sales volumes and increased their prices. Sports revenues totaled €588 million, which was stable as compared with 2020, due to an unfavorable currency effect relating to the dollar. Growth at constant exchange rates and scope was +2.9%, with significant acceleration in the second half of the year: +12.9% in H2, +23.7% in Q4. Both North America and Europe are growing, and the end-of-year backlog is particularly high. Net sales Organic Organic growth € million 2021 2020 Change (incl. price growth changes in the CIS)(1) EMEA 888.5 823.6 +7.9% +7.1% +7.1% North America 727.2 694.5 +4.7% +8.0% +8.0% CIS, APAC and Latin America 588.6 527.9 +11.5% +7.1% +15.0% Sport 587.7 586.9 +0.1% +2.9% +2.9% TOTAL 2,792.1 2,632.9 +6.0% +6.4% +8.0% Price adjustments in the CIS countries have historically been used to offset currency fluctuations and are therefore excluded from the "organic growth" indicator (see Appendix 1). In 2021, significant price increases were implemented to offset the effects of inflation on procurement costs; therefore, the Group also measures changes in sales at constant exchange rate and scope of consolidation, including price adjustments in the CIS countries. 3 Adjusted EBITDA totaled €229.0 million in 2021, or 8.2% of revenues, as compared with €277.9 million in 2020, or 10.6% of revenues. Growth in sales volumes aided EBITDA, contributing €20 million. However, the effect of inflation on purchases of raw materials, energy, and freight accelerated in the second half and led to an unprecedented increase in procurement costs of €178 million, in an environment of limited supply and very strong demand, which added to the increases in the prices of oil and other energy sources. Tarkett used sale price increases starting late in the first half of the year: +€24 million in H1, +€69 million in H2 as compared with the same halves of 2020, for a positive effect of +€93 million over the year as compared with 2020. The increases enabled Tarkett to offset, as announced, slightly more than half of the effect of inflation. The Group also continued to implement particularly sharp cost reductions, ahead of schedule. In 2021, cost reductions had a net effect of +€65 million as compared with 2020, despite disturbances caused by supply-chain disruptions and difficulties in hiring employees at some plants. The plan announced in 2019 aimed at a cost reduction of €120 million over four years. Tarkett has already surpassed that objective: structural cost reductions over the past three years total €143 million. In 2020, in light of the significant slowdown in business at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Group had implemented one-offcost-adjustment measures for a total of €40 million, partially supported by governmental measures such as partial layoffs. These measures were not renewed in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA by segment € million 2021 2020 Margin Margin 2021 2020 EMEA 102.0 108.9 11.5% 13.2% North America 43.4 58.9 6.0% 8.5% CIS, APAC and Latin America 88.7 97.4 15.1% 18.4% Sports 46.0 60.5 7.8% 10.3% Central -51.0 -47.8 - - TOTAL 229.0 277.9 8.2% 10.6% EBIT totaled €59.6 million, an increase from €47.4 million in 2020, including significant asset impairment, for a total of €53 million. Adjustments to EBIT (detailed in Appendix 1) totaled €20.5 million, as compared with €72.0 million in 2020, and principally comprised restructuring costs of €11.5 million relating to the implementation of the savings plan. Financial expenses were €38.8 million in 2021, as compared with €33.7 million in 2020, due to the costs associated with the debt refinancing that took place in July 2021. Income tax expense totaled €11.0 million, a sharp decrease as compared with the prior year (€31.5 million), primarily due to the strong reduction in withholding taxes on dividends from subsidiaries. Net profit for 2021 was €15.1 million, for earnings per share on a fully diluted basis of €0.23. 4 3. 2021 balance sheet and cash flow In a context growth in business and inflation, working capital requirement increased by €11.2 million at the end of December. Factoring programs represented net financing of €165.7 as of the end of December 2021, an increase as compared with €133.9 million at the end of December 2020. As compared with the historically low level at the end of 2020, inventory increased in volume, due to growing business, and in value, due to inflation, but remained well managed and represent 83 days, as compared with 80 days at the end of December 2020. Investment expenses were contained, at €72.8 million (as compared with €74.1 million in 2020). The Group generated positive free cash flow of €19.5 million, a decrease as compared with €164 million in 2020, due to the decrease in operating income, the increase in working capital requirement, and the costs of financing debt in Q3 2021. Net financial debt was stable at €475.7 million at the end of December 2021 (as compared with €473.8 million at the end of December 2020), including an increase due to an exchange rate effect on the Group's dollar-denominated debt. Financial leverage was 2.1x adjusted EBITDA at the end of December 2021. In addition to this solid financial structure, at the end of the year the Group had a significant amount of liquidity, €628.7 million, including un-drawn Revolving Credit Facilities for €350.0 million and other confirmed and unconfirmed credit facilities for €73.3 million and cash equivalents of €205.4 million. 4. Dividends Given the level of short-term uncertainty, which remains significant, the Group will continue its actions to preserve cash flow in 2022. The Management Board will not propose paying a dividend in 2022 in respect of the 2021 fiscal year. 5. 2022 Prospects The health and macroeconomic context continues to cause uncertainties regarding expected levels of demand. Supply chain difficulties remain and continue to limit the Group's capacity to meet all demand in certain areas. Nevertheless, Tarkett anticipates the continuation of the progressive recovery in volumes in 2022. Commercial flooring is expected to be well positioned overall, led by the Health and Education sectors. Favorable trends in Office flooring in Q4 remain to be confirmed. Residential should continue to grow, but at a more moderate pace, given the overall high level of activity in 2021. In the Sports segment, the Group anticipates a continuation of the strong buoyancy seen in the second half of 2021. Tarkett will continue to roll out new product lines to generate sustainable growth and to gain market share. This includes, in particular, the acceleration of the ambitious circular economy plan, with innovative and significant investments in recycling capacity. The Group will also continue its cost reduction actions, including measures to optimize its industrial organization and to decrease general and administrative costs. Tarkett expects to generate €30 million in annual structural savings in 2022. Inflation affecting procurement costs continues to increase driven by sustained demand for the Group's raw materials, supply chains that continue to be disrupted, and a significant increase in energy costs. Current trends indicate that the negative effect of this increase in procurement costs could be approximately €220 million in additional costs as compared with 2021. In order to manage the unprecedented inflation, Tarkett has already implemented new price increases in 2022 and will continue if necessary in order to offset the effect of this increase in procurement costs over the entire year. At current procurement prices, the Group anticipates that the inflation balance (the effect on sale prices as compared to 2021 less the effect of purchasing costs) will be neutral over the full year, but negative over the first half and positive over the second half. Tarkett intends to remain selective in its investments, while strengthening its production and recycling capacities for certain growth product lines, which is expected to result in controlled increases in investments in 2022. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

