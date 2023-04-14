Advanced search
2023-04-14
98.30 EUR   -0.10%
11:31aWendel : Availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
GL
04/06Wendel : Constantia Flexibles acquires Lászlópack
PU
03/30Wendel : Tarkett – Availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
PU
WENDEL: Availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

04/14/2023 | 11:31am EDT
2022 Universal Registration Document 

Wendel’s Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2022, was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on Friday, April 14, 2023. It is available, in French, to the public pursuant to the regulations in force. 

It includes: 

  • the 2022 annual financial report, 
  • the Supervisory Board’s report on corporate governance, 
  • the Statutory Auditors’ reports, 
  • information regarding the fees paid in 2022 to the Statutory Auditors, 
  • required information regarding the share buyback program, 
  • the social, societal and environmental information constituting the statement of extra-financial performance. 

This document may be viewed under “Regulated information” and “Shareholders’ Meetings” in the “Investors” section of Wendel’s website (www.wendelgroup.com/en) as well as on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org). It will also be available at the Company's head office, located at 2-4, rue Paul-Cézanne, 75008 Paris – France. 

An English version of the Universal Registration Document will be available on Wendel’s website no later than  
April 21, 2023.

Shareholders’ Meeting as of June 15, 2023

Wendel informs its shareholders that the Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Thursday June 15, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. (Paris time) at the Verso Conference Center, located at 52 rue de la Victoire, 75009 Paris.


Agenda

04.27.2023

Q1 2023 Trading update — Publication of NAV as of March 31, 2023 (post-market release)

06.15.2023

Shareholders’ Meeting

07.27.2023

H1 2023 results — Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2023, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (post-market release)

10.26.2023

Q3 2023 Trading update — Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2023 (post-market release)

12.07.2023

2023 Investor Day

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe’s leading listed investment firms. The Group invests in Europe and North America in companies which are leaders in their field, such as Bureau Veritas, ACAMS, Constantia Flexibles, Crisis Prevention Institute, IHS Towers, Stahl and Tarkett. Wendel often plays an active role as a controlling or significant shareholder in its portfolio companies. Wendel seeks to implement long-term development strategies, which involve boosting growth and margins of companies so as to enhance their leading market positions. With Wendel Growth (formerly known as Wendel Lab), Wendel also invests via funds or directly in innovative, high-growth companies.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, stable outlook – Short-term: A-2 since January 25, 2019

Moody’s ratings: Long-term: Baa2, stable outlook – Short-term: P-2 since September 5, 2018

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of “Grand Mécène de la Culture” in 2012.


For more information: wendelgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter @WendelGroup


Press contacts                                                                                                                                                                      Analyst and investor contacts

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

Christine Anglade Pirzadeh : + 33 1 42 85 63 24                                                                                                        Olivier Allot : +33 1 42 85 63 73

c.anglade@wendelgroup.com                                                                                                                               o.allot@wendelgroup.com 

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

Caroline Decaux : +33 1 42 85 91 27                                                                                                               Lucile Roch : +33 (0)1 42 85 63 72

c.decaux@wendelgroup.com                                                                                                                                l.roch@wendelgroup.com 

Primatice

Olivier Labesse : +33 (0)6 79 11 49 71

olivierlabesse@primatice.com

Hugues Schmitt : +33 (0)6 71 99 74 58

huguesschmitt@primatice.com

Kekst CNC

Todd Fogarty: + 1 212 521 4854
todd.fogarty@kekstcnc.com

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 8 269 M 9 139 M 9 139 M
Net income 2022 339 M 375 M 375 M
Net Debt 2022 4 350 M 4 808 M 4 808 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 3,15%
Capitalization 4 273 M 4 723 M 4 723 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 90 266
Free-Float 56,4%
Chart WENDEL
Duration : Period :
Wendel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WENDEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 98,40 €
Average target price 127,58 €
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Mignon Group Chief Executive Officer
Jerôme Michiels CFO, Managing Director & Executive Vice President
Nicolas ver Hulst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michel Tournier Head-IT Strategy & Digital Transformation
Caroline Bertin Delacour Secretary & Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WENDEL12.84%4 723
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)11.32%63 507
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.96%24 908
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA6.38%12 344
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-3.82%10 557
LIFCO AB (PUBL)34.48%10 360
