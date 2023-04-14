WENDEL: Availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

2022 Universal Registration Document

Wendel’s Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2022, was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on Friday, April 14, 2023. It is available, in French, to the public pursuant to the regulations in force.

It includes:

the 2022 annual financial report,

the Supervisory Board’s report on corporate governance,

the Statutory Auditors’ reports,

information regarding the fees paid in 2022 to the Statutory Auditors,

required information regarding the share buyback program,

the social, societal and environmental information constituting the statement of extra-financial performance.

This document may be viewed under “Regulated information” and “Shareholders’ Meetings” in the “Investors” section of Wendel’s website (www.wendelgroup.com/en) as well as on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org). It will also be available at the Company's head office, located at 2-4, rue Paul-Cézanne, 75008 Paris – France.

An English version of the Universal Registration Document will be available on Wendel’s website no later than

April 21, 2023.

Shareholders’ Meeting as of June 15, 2023

Wendel informs its shareholders that the Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Thursday June 15, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. (Paris time) at the Verso Conference Center, located at 52 rue de la Victoire, 75009 Paris.





Agenda

04.27.2023

Q1 2023 Trading update — Publication of NAV as of March 31, 2023 (post-market release)

06.15.2023

Shareholders’ Meeting

07.27.2023

H1 2023 results — Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2023, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (post-market release)

10.26.2023

Q3 2023 Trading update — Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2023 (post-market release)

12.07.2023

2023 Investor Day

