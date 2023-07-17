PRESS RELEASE – JULY 17, 2023

Cyril Marie appointed Executive Vice-President Strategy and Corporate Development at Wendel

Wendel announces the appointment of Cyril Marie as Executive Vice-President, Strategy and Corporate Development with effect from July 25, 2023. In this capacity, he will be in charge of external growth and development projects (M&A, management companies and strategic partnerships) as part of the implementation of the new third-party asset management business within Wendel announced last March.

BiographyofCyril Marie

Cyril Marie, 48 years old, has over 15 years' experience in asset management. Until now, he was Chief Financial Officer, Head of Strategy & Corporate Development and a member of the Executive Committee of Natixis Investment Managers.

Cyril began his career in 1999 with BBSP as a financial analyst. He joined Groupe BPCE in 2002, where he held several positions in the Finance and Strategy Department. In 2009, he joined Natixis Investment Managers to oversee the group's overall strategy and corporate development opportunities. He became Chief Financial Officer in 2017. In this capacity, he was involved in the development of Natixis' multi-affiliate model through the acquisition and creation of management companies, and by chairing the Boards of Directors of numerous affiliates.

Cyril Marie is a graduate of Paris-Dauphine University (DEA Finance).

Agenda

July 27th, 2023

H1 2023 results – Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2023, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (after-market release).

October 26th, 2023

Q3 2023 Trading update – Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2023 (after-market release).

December 7th, 2023

2023 Investor Day.

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe’s leading listed investment firms. The Group invests in Europe and North America in companies which are leaders in their field, such as ACAMS, Bureau Veritas, Constantia Flexibles, Crisis Prevention Institute, IHS Towers, Stahl and Tarkett. Wendel often plays an active role as a controlling or significant shareholder in its portfolio companies. Wendel seeks to implement long-term development strategies, which involve boosting growth and margins of companies so as to enhance their leading market positions. With Wendel Growth (formerly known as Wendel Lab), Wendel also invests via funds or directly in innovative, high-growth companies.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, stable outlook – Short-term: A-2 since January 25, 2019

Moody’s ratings: Long-term: Baa2, stable outlook since September 5, 2018

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of ‘Grand Mécène de la Culture’ in 2012.



