Wendel : 2021 Half-Year financial report

Half year financial report

Business overview

H1 2021 net income from operations

in millions of euros H1 2021 H1 2020 Change Bureau Veritas 231.5 93.0 149.0% Stahl 71.9 35.3 103.8% Constantia Flexibles 35.3 27.3 29.5% Cromology 37.9 4.5 752.6% Tsebo n/a -7.6 n/a CPI 1.1 -7.6 114.9% IHS (equity method) 23.8 -3.4 793.1% Total contribution from subsidiaries 401.5 141.3 184.0% Total contribution from subsidiaries Group share 207.4 63.5 226.6% Total operating expenses -34.0 -30.8 10.4% Total financial expenses -20.5 -27.0 -24.0% Net income from operations 347.0 83.5 315.5% Net income from operations, Group share 152.9 5.6 2630.4%

The Supervisory Board met on September 6, 2021, under the chairmanship of Nicolas ver Hulst, to review Wendel's condensed consolidated financial statements, as approved by the Executive Board on September 2, 2021. The interim financial statements were subject to a limited review by the Statutory Auditors prior to publication.

Wendel Group's consolidated sales totaled €3,997.4 million, up +11.3% overall and up +14.7% organically.

The overall contribution of Group companies to net income from operations amounted to €401.5 million, strongly up +184 % from the first half of 2020. This increase largely resulted from the impact of COVID19 related lockdowns in H1 2020 and resulting effects on portfolio companies.

Financial expenses, operating expenses and taxes incurred by Wendel totaled €54.5 million, down 5.8% from the €57.9 million reported in H1 2020. This decrease results from a decrease in financial expense line item, down 24.0% since Wendel unwound its euro/dollar cross currency swaps in March 2021, allowing c. €25 million future interest costs savings mainly as a result of the reduction in gross debt during the year.

Non-recurring net result was a profit of 3.1 million in H1 2021 vs. a loss of €142.7 million in H1 2020. This gain is mainly due to the positive impact of the positive change in the fair value of Wendel Lab's financial assets for €51.9 million related to the IPO of an asset held by a subscribed fund.

Wendel's net income, was a profit of €301.0 million in H1 2021, compared with a €279.3 m illion loss in H1 2020. Net income, Group share was a profit of €131.1 million, vs. a loss of €203.7 million in H1 2020.

Portfolio companies H1 2021 activity and Net asset value as of June 30, 2021 have already been published on July 29, 2021 as part of Wendel's trading update, available on the website, in the Finance section.

2021 half-year consolidated financial statements are available on Wendel's website, in the Finance section.

3