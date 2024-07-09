Media Contact: Lashvinder Kaur lkaur@acams.org +44 7388 264478

ACAMS Enhances its Certified Global Sanctions Specialist (CGSS) Certification to

Equip Sanctions Professionals with Updated, Real-World Compliance Skills

The updated CGSS program introduces advanced case studies and a flexible modular format to

support practical learning for sanctions professionals

WASHINGTON, D.C. - July 8 - ACAMS, a leading global organization dedicated to combating financial crime, has enhanced its Certified Global Sanctions Specialist (CGSS) Certification to include additional resources and training options.

The CGSS program now offers a case studies module that reflects real-world challenges in sanctions compliance. This is designed to enhance problem-solving skills, mirroring the complex decisions that sanctions professionals face daily. The case studies help to identify potential gaps in understanding, so professionals are prepared for the many nuances of sanctions implementation and enforcement.

Additionally, the CGSS has transitioned to a modular format, comprising four distinct certificate courses, which allows candidates to earn certificates in specific areas of interest as they progress towards full certification. This stackable format not only boosts learning outcomes but also rewards professionals with flexibility and engagement throughout the training journey.

ACAMS' latest program features help to:

Close knowledge gaps for sanctions officers.

Provide flexible options tailored to different learning styles.

up-to-date knowledge of regulations and typologies. Demonstrate specialized sanctions acumen and risk management to regulators.

The CGSS curriculum has also been expanded to include more coverage of such critical topics as virtual assets, export control compliance, contract clauses and management of frozen assets.

"Whether you're in sanctions compliance, risk management, legal advisory or other parts of the anti-financial crime field, professionals need comprehensive, hands-on experience to navigate the constantly shifting sanctions landscape," said ACAMS CEO Neil Sternthal. "That's why we've enhanced our CGSS program - to provide our community of financial crime prevention experts with additional flexibility and learning options to remain at the forefront of global sanctions compliance."