Training and skills development
Wendel considers that the development of its employees' skills and experience is essential to the employability of each individual and to the successful conduct of the Group's business, which makes it a priority. Wendel ensures that its employees develop their skills with, in particular, a collective and individualized training offer aligned with the Company's strategic orientations. In 2023, Wendel has focused on several development programs open to all, including:
ESG program: As the fight against climate change is one of the Group's ESG priorities, Wendel has supported its CSR policy with a dedicated training program. 78.6% of employees have taken part in the "2 Tons Workshop", an immersive workshop designed to help them discover the individual and collective levers of the low-carbon energy transition and try to limit climate change, or in the "ESG Workshop", designed to help them understand the issues at stake in the United States. In addition, two employees have completed the CESGA certification (ESG analysis certificate). Members of the coordinating committee attended a training course on sustainable finance. Finally, one employee took part in an "ambassador/referent energy sobriety" training course, and two other employees benefited from training with Carbone4 (carbon footprint) or Novethic (Panorama of green and sustainable finance strategies and regulations).
The program helps develop skills in the ESG field, which can be a source of financial risks or opportunities for the Wendel Group through the various exposures of its portfolio companies. The training provided makes it possible to integrate the risks generated by climate change (physical risks and transition risks) more accurately into the Group's overall risk assessment, and thus to determine the best transition plans for reducing risk exposure.
- Cybersecurity program: To foster a safe working environment for all and prevent situations that could put the company at risk, Wendel has invested in a cybersecurity risk prevention program for all its employees: cybersecurity masterclasses have been offered to all employees. In addition, an application has been deployed so that all employees can see if their personal data has been leaked, along with advice on how to guard against attacks and protect their personal data (phishing, etc.). Some employees most at risk of data theft were offered individualized, personalized coaching.
This program is part of Wendel's risk management program and has helped strengthen employees' information security skills. Exposure to cybersecurity risk has increased over the years, and an intrusion into the Group's information systems could have significant financial repercussions.
Following the training sessions, several internal phishing campaigns were carried out to measure the effectiveness of the program.
Training indicators
Indicator
2022
2023
Average hours of training per employee
30,8
36,4
Female
1354,05
1891,5
Male
1544,75
1672
Business training
766
1024
Compliance
131
105,5
ESG
281
508
IT
178
51
Personal development
938,8
284
Languages
392
436
Others
212
1154,5
Health and well-being
The health and well-being of its employees are fundamental to Wendel. To this end, the Group has deployed or continued to develop specific actions on several themes in 2023:
- Stress management: As part of the well-being at work policy, two Amma massage sessions and a disconnection workshop were organized within Wendel in 2023. A Happy@work survey was also launched to assess employee satisfaction at work. This covered various aspects: professional development, work environment, management, recognition and ESG.
- Sport and health initiatives: As an employer, Wendel must ensure that its employees benefit from working conditions conducive to a balance between their professional and personal lives. This balance is also a guarantee of their long-term commitment and investment in the company's project. In this way, a range of services are offered to employees, such as health check-ups and breast cancer predictive check-ups, and a flu vaccination session available on a voluntary basis. A subscription platform giving access to a variety of sports and wellness activities has also been available to employees since 2023.
- Working from home: Wendel's teleworking charter aims to offer flexibility to employees who so wish. The aim is to increase efficiency and improve work-life balance. Teleworking is not an obligation for employees. In this context, Wendel remains vigilant as to the application of the charter on the right to disconnect. With their manager's agreement, Wendel employees can work from their main residence up to two days a week.
- Childcare facilities or contributions: To help its employees better reconcile work and family life, since 2010 Wendel has been offering childcare places co-financed by the Company to employees in France who request them. In 2023, Wendel helped finance 9 childcare places for the children of 9 employees. Employees have a choice of structure: close to home, close to the office, facilitating a personal situation. However, operating costs remain the employee's responsibility.
- Parental leave: Wendel abides by national regulations on maternity and paternity leave. Female employees benefit from 16 weeks of leave, and male employees from 25 calendar days of leave, with 100% salary continuation.
Recruitment figures
Annual hirings
Indicator
2020
2021
2022
2023
Number of external recruitments
10
12
16
17
Female
7
8
11
9
Male
3
4
5
8
Less than 30 years old
5
5
5
7
Between 30 and 50 years old
3
7
9
7
More than 50 years old
2
0
2
3
