Additional HR information 2023

Training and skills development

Wendel considers that the development of its employees' skills and experience is essential to the employability of each individual and to the successful conduct of the Group's business, which makes it a priority. Wendel ensures that its employees develop their skills with, in particular, a collective and individualized training offer aligned with the Company's strategic orientations. In 2023, Wendel has focused on several development programs open to all, including:

: As the fight against climate change is one of the Group's ESG priorities, Wendel has supported its CSR policy with a dedicated training program. 78.6% of employees have taken part in the "2 Tons Workshop", an immersive workshop designed to help them discover the individual and collective levers of the low-carbon energy transition and try to limit climate change, or in the "ESG Workshop", designed to help them understand the issues at stake in the United States. In addition, two employees have completed the CESGA certification (ESG analysis certificate). Members of the coordinating committee attended a training course on sustainable finance. Finally, one employee took part in an "ambassador/referent energy sobriety" training course, and two other employees benefited from training with Carbone4 (carbon footprint) or Novethic (Panorama of green and sustainable finance strategies and regulations). The program helps develop skills in the ESG field, which can be a source of financial risks or opportunities for the Wendel Group through the various exposures of its portfolio companies. The training provided makes it possible to integrate the risks generated by climate change (physical risks and transition risks) more accurately into the Group's overall risk assessment, and thus to determine the best transition plans for reducing risk exposure. Cybersecurity program : To foster a safe working environment for all and prevent situations that could put the company at risk, Wendel has invested in a cybersecurity risk prevention program for all its employees: cybersecurity masterclasses have been offered to all employees. In addition, an application has been deployed so that all employees can see if their personal data has been leaked, along with advice on how to guard against attacks and protect their personal data (phishing, etc.). Some employees most at risk of data theft were offered individualized, personalized coaching.

This program is part of Wendel's risk management program and has helped strengthen employees' information security skills. Exposure to cybersecurity risk has increased over the years, and an intrusion into the Group's information systems could have significant financial repercussions.

Following the training sessions, several internal phishing campaigns were carried out to measure the effectiveness of the program.