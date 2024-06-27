Media Contact: Lashvinder Kaur lkaur@acams.org +44 7388 264478

America's Credit Unions Joins Forces with ACAMS to Enhance Compliance and

Anti-Financial Crime Education for its Members

Washington, D.C. - June 26 - In the continuing effort to help credit unions strengthen compliance programs and combat financial crimes, America's Credit Unions is pleased to announce a collaboration with ACAMS, a leading membership organization dedicated to supporting anti-financial crime (AFC) professionals around the world. ACAMS and America's Credit Unions will offer its members in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. access to anti-financial crime resources, training, and the opportunity to earn the Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) certification.

"We are excited to begin this relationship with ACAMS. We always work to deliver the most pressing and relevant topics based on feedback from our members, and they voiced loud and clear that this opportunity fills a gap for experienced BSA/AML professionals," said Melisa Kallestad, senior director of compliance education at America's Credit Unions. "We couldn't pass up the chance to provide our members with the opportunity to continue to advance their expertise at an international level."

"With the increasing prominence of financial crimes in recent years, a strong focus on compliance is essential. This synergy equips America's Credit Unions members to enhance their expertise and ensure the safety of their credit unions and members," said Neil Sternthal, ACAMS CEO. "We are thrilled to collaborate with America's Credit Union and its members to provide timely, relevant information, resources, training, and networking opportunities that will empower credit unions to effectively combat financial crimes."

With the new collaboration, America's Credit Unions members will have access to the ACAMS Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) certification at preferred rates, as well as the wealth of resources ACAMS members enjoy. To learn more about ACAMS please visit www.acams.org

