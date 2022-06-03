Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Wendel
  News
  Summary
    MF   FR0000121204

WENDEL

(MF)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06/03 11:35:02 am EDT
94.85 EUR   -0.63%
WENDEL : steps up the development of the Wendel Lab and names Jérôme Michiels, its Executive Vice-President, to head it
PU
WENDEL : ACAMS Europe Conference Shines Light on Emerging Financial-Crime and Sanctions Threats with over 80 Expert Speakers
PU
WENDEL : Shareholders' Meeting set for June 16, 2022
GL
Wendel : Bureau Veritas announces succession plan

06/03/2022 | 10:02pm EDT
Bureau Veritas announced on February 24 the renewal of the term of office of Chief Executive Officer, Didier Michaud-Daniel, until the Annual General Meeting in June 2023, as well as the appointment of Hinda Gharbi who joined Bureau Veritas on May 1, 2022 as COO and member of the Executive Committee. This decision is the result of a rigorous selection and recruitment process, as part of succession planning for the CEO, led jointly by the Nomination & Compensation Committee and Didier Michaud-Daniel.

On January 1st, 2023, Hinda Gharbi will assume the position of Deputy CEO of Bureau Veritas. The Board of Directors will appoint her as Chief Executive Officer at the end of the 2023 Annual General Meeting. Hinda Gharbi joined Bureau Veritas from Schlumberger, a global technology leader in the energy sector, where she was previously Executive Vice-President, Services and Equipment.

Didier Michaud-Daniel, CEO

Hinda Gharbi, COO

To learn more, read the press release in our press portal.

Disclaimer

Wendel SE published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2022 02:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 409 M 9 013 M 9 013 M
Net income 2022 226 M 242 M 242 M
Net Debt 2022 4 350 M 4 662 M 4 662 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 3,31%
Capitalization 4 138 M 4 436 M 4 436 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 90 266
Free-Float 56,2%
