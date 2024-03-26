Bureau Veritas is pleased to announce the appointment of Khurram Majeed, effective April 1st 2024, as Executive Vice-President, Commodities, Industry and Facilities, for the Middle East, Caspian and Africa. This appointment completes the reshaping of the Group's Executive Committee announced late 2023.

With this role, the Group aims to leverage the full potential of the growing market opportunities specific to the Middle East, Caspian and Africa region. This is a dynamic region undergoing several evolutions in natural resources, construction, and industrial spaces. This new organization will also allow Bureau Veritas to facilitate solutions scaling and resources utilization across the region.

Khurram Majeed will report to Hinda Gharbi, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas and joins the Group Executive Committee.

Hinda Gharbi, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas, commented:

"I am delighted to welcome Khuram Majeed to the Group Executive Committee. With his wide industrial expertise, business acumen and international career exposures, he will drive and lead our future ambitions in the Middle East, Caspian and Africa. I am confident that, together with the support of our Executive Committee colleagues, Khurram and the Middle East, Caspian, and Africa teams will take the region to new levels of growth and performance."

Biography:

Khurram is a highly experienced industry leader with over twenty years of experience in multiple industries. He joins from Johnson Controls where he has held senior leadership positions over the last five years. Khurram is currently based in California and is leading Johnson Controls' Building Solutions business for the US West Coast, after having spent three years as Asia Pacific Chief Commercial Officer. Prior to joining Bureau Veritas, Khurram's career spanned various global organizations across different market sectors including energy, Oil & Gas, and industrial automation in Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. He previously served at Baker Hughes, General Electric, Emerson Electric and Engro Corporation. Khurram holds a BSc in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Engineering & Technology, Lahore, Pakistan.

