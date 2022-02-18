Log in
    MF   FR0000121204

WENDEL

(MF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Wendel : Bureau Veritas – Full Year 2021 results published on February 24, 2022

02/18/2022 | 08:12am EST
Bureau Veritas will publish its Full Year 2021 results on Thursday, February 24, 2022:

  • The press release will be available in the Financial results section at 7:30 a.m. CET / 6:30 a.m. GMT.
  • The presentation slides and a live and on-demand audio webcast will be available on this page from 3:00 p.m. CET / 2:00 p.m. GMT.

Disclaimer

Wendel SE published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 13:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 8 471 M 9 628 M 9 628 M
Net income 2021 114 M 130 M 130 M
Net Debt 2021 2 817 M 3 202 M 3 202 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,5x
Yield 2021 3,21%
Capitalization 4 040 M 4 591 M 4 591 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 88 344
Free-Float 57,1%
Technical analysis trends WENDEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 92,50 €
Average target price 144,50 €
Spread / Average Target 56,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André François-Poncet Chairman-Executive Board
Jerôme Michiels CFO, Managing Director & Executive Vice President
Nicolas ver Hulst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aziz Sedrati Director-Information Technology
Guylaine Saucier Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WENDEL-12.24%4 591
CINTAS CORPORATION-16.37%38 447
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-19.64%21 029
BUREAU VERITAS SA-15.76%12 633
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-7.74%11 398
EDENRED SE-4.56%10 964