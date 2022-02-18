Wendel : Bureau Veritas – Full Year 2021 results published on February 24, 2022

Bureau Veritas will publish its Full Year 2021 results on Thursday, February 24, 2022:
-
The press release will be available in the Financial results section at 7:30 a.m. CET / 6:30 a.m. GMT.
-
The presentation slides and a live and on-demand audio webcast will be available on this page from 3:00 p.m. CET / 2:00 p.m. GMT.
Disclaimer
Wendel SE published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 13:11:06 UTC.