Wendel : Bureau Veritas – Full Year 2021 results published on February 24, 2022

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 8 471 M 9 628 M 9 628 M Net income 2021 114 M 130 M 130 M Net Debt 2021 2 817 M 3 202 M 3 202 M P/E ratio 2021 35,5x Yield 2021 3,21% Capitalization 4 040 M 4 591 M 4 591 M EV / Sales 2021 0,81x EV / Sales 2022 0,70x Nbr of Employees 88 344 Free-Float 57,1% Chart WENDEL Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends WENDEL Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 8 Last Close Price 92,50 € Average target price 144,50 € Spread / Average Target 56,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors André François-Poncet Chairman-Executive Board Jerôme Michiels CFO, Managing Director & Executive Vice President Nicolas ver Hulst Chairman-Supervisory Board Aziz Sedrati Director-Information Technology Guylaine Saucier Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) WENDEL -12.24% 4 591 CINTAS CORPORATION -16.37% 38 447 TELEPERFORMANCE SE -19.64% 21 029 BUREAU VERITAS SA -15.76% 12 633 INTERTEK GROUP PLC -7.74% 11 398 EDENRED SE -4.56% 10 964