Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Wendel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MF   FR0000121204

WENDEL

(MF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:17 2022-11-22 am EST
88.35 EUR   +0.57%
05:56aWendel : Bureau Veritas to certify major commercial floating wind project in Korea
PU
11/17France's Wendel Considers Divesting Austrian Packaging Company Constantia for $2 Billion
MT
11/15Wendel : IHS Holding Limited Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wendel : Bureau Veritas to certify major commercial floating wind project in Korea

11/22/2022 | 05:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gray Whale 3 floating offshore wind farm is a product of a partnership between Corio Generation ("Corio"), a portfolio company of the Green Investment Group, and TotalEnergies, a global multi-energy company. Under the plan, floating offshore wind farm is being built 70 km off the coast of Ulsan, in a water depth of 150 metres. The project aims to be in operation by the end of 2026 and will have a grid connection with capacity of approx. 500 MW.

As an independent third party, Bureau Veritas will provide project certification services. This covers conformity assessment of the complete floating offshore wind farm and conformity assessments related to design, manufacturing, transportation, installation, and operation, including review of the Front End Engineering Design (FEED).

Laurent Leblanc, Senior Vice President Technical & Operations at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said:"This project is unique. The floating offshore wind industry is at an important crossroads, and it is an honour to be a trusted partner to one of the first commercial projects. With our extensive expertise in floating foundation technology, Bureau Veritas is well positioned to support wind farm initiatives and shape trust in both fixed and floating wind energy. Building on our experience in marine-related industry, we are proud to help Bada, Corio and TotalEnergies manage risks as they implement new solutions to develop the energy of tomorrow."

Woojin Choi, Co-Representative Director of Gray Whale 3, commented:"The project certification will enable us to carry out the floating offshore wind project in accordance with domestic and international standards. This way we can ensure the reliability and stability of the project, allowing us to contribute in strengthening the competitiveness of Korea's offshore wind technology industry by making the project an example of outstanding practice."

Yongsok Lee, Executive Vice President of Korean Register (KR), said:"As a cooperator with Bureau Veritas, we are pleased to participate in this Floating Offshore Wind Farm project in our country. We eagerly anticipate that both two (2) classification societies will be able to maintain a close cooperative relationship through the project execution. KR will endeavor to provide all necessary support for Corio-TotalEnergies with BV in order to make this project a real success."

From left, Mr. Chang Mu IM (Korean Register), Woo Jin CHOI (Corio Generation Korea),
Guillaume LE-MARECHAL (Totalenergies Offshore Wind Korea) and Pierre CHAUVIERE (Bureau Veritas)

Bureau Veritas is a key player in the energy transition, present at key stages of the renewable and alternative energy production chain. It has been active for more than 15 years in offshore marine renewables and over 20 years in the offshore wind industry - notably through certification of wind turbines, project and substation certification for offshore wind farms, regulatory control of lifting equipment and electrical installations, manufacturing surveillance of wind turbine components and on-site inspection of blades and gearboxes. Through its BV Green Line of services and solutions dedicated to sustainability, Bureau Veritas supports its clients to be more efficient, more methodical and more trustworthy in their journey towards more sustainable businesses and a more sustainable world.

Download the press release

Discover more on Marine & Offshore activities
Read our latest Technology Report "Offshore Wind, moving to floating with trust"

Attachments

Disclaimer

Wendel SE published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 10:55:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WENDEL
05:56aWendel : Bureau Veritas to certify major commercial floating wind project in Korea
PU
11/17France's Wendel Considers Divesting Austrian Packaging Company Constantia for $2 Billio..
MT
11/15Wendel : IHS Holding Limited Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PU
10/28Transcript : Wendel, Q3 2022 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Oct 28, 2022
CI
10/28Wendel : Présentation analystes du 28 octobre 2022 (in English)
PU
10/28Wendel : 9 months 2022 Trading update - Good growth year-to-date across portfolio
GL
10/28Wendel : 9 months 2022 Trading update - Good growth year-to-date across portfolio
AQ
10/28Tranche Update on Wendel (ENXTPA:MF)'s Equity Buyback P..
CI
10/26Wendel : Tarkett – 2022 Q3 Results
PU
10/25Wendel : IHS Towers Announces Carbon Reduction Roadmap
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WENDEL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 269 M 8 472 M 8 472 M
Net income 2022 339 M 348 M 348 M
Net Debt 2022 4 350 M 4 457 M 4 457 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 3,53%
Capitalization 3 810 M 3 904 M 3 904 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 90 266
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart WENDEL
Duration : Period :
Wendel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WENDEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 87,85 €
Average target price 121,42 €
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André François-Poncet Chairman-Executive Board
Jerôme Michiels CFO, Managing Director & Executive Vice President
Nicolas ver Hulst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michel Tournier Head-IT Strategy & Digital Transformation
Caroline Bertin Delacour Secretary & Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WENDEL-16.65%3 904
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-17.60%55 194
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.22%21 448
HAL TRUST-10.32%11 619
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-20.64%11 378
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-9.40%10 526