performance indicators; information about Taxonomy regulation (climate change mitigation and adaptation objectives) - 2 sessions.

MANAGEMENT'S ROLE IN ASSESSING AND MANAGING CLIMATE-RELATED RISKS

The Executive Board establishes the Group's strategic direction and ESG roadmap. It is responsible for validating the climate strategy and the targets set.

The Executive Board is supported by an ESG Steering Committee. The committee is chaired by David Darmon, member of the Executive Board, and is made up of two of the Company's Operating Partners and representatives from Wendel's different business and support divisions: Internal Audit department, General Secretariat, Sustainable Development and Communications department, Financial Communications department, Human Resources and Operational Resources department. It meets every six weeks to monitor the Group's and its portfolio companies' ESG performance and progress made on rolling out the 2023 ESG roadmap including climate objectives.

The Sustainable Development department established by Wendel in 2011 reports directly to the Executive Board and coordinates initiatives in this area. The ESG department is in charge of implementing the roadmap and climate objectives. It provides technical expertise on climate issues.

The members of the Executive Board and all members of the Coordination Committee (i.e., 20% of Wendel's workforce) receive a portion of their variable compensation contingent on the achievement of ESG objectives. In 2023, criteria relating to the implementation of climate objectives have also been implemented separately for the Executive Board.

Climate issues on the agenda in 2022-203:

Executive Board: definition and validation of the new Wendel's climate strategy (3 sessions in 2022; 2 sessions mid-2023)

mid-2023) ESG Steering Committee: definition of approach to Taxonomy and CSRD; review and relative areas of improvement for extra-financial ratings; presentation and review of new climate strategy (7 sessions in 2022, 2 sessions mid-2023)

Strategy

To ensure that our strategy is in line with existing and future climate challenges, Wendel must first be able to identify the climate risks and opportunities for all Wendel's activities. The identification process therefore requires positioning both at the level of Wendel SE and at portfolio level. The risks and opportunities associated with these investments are specific to their activities and sectors.

In addition to the definition of the scope of analysis, Wendel also considers the time frame in which the assessment is to be carried out. In view of Wendel SE' activities and according to CSRD - ESRS 1 recommendations, we consider short-term to be within a timeframe of 1 year, the medium-term being considered between 2 and 5 years, and the long-term being beyond 5 years.

The various climate risks and opportunities identified by the Wendel Group are described below, along with their level of exposure and time horizon.

RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES IDENTIFIED OVER THE SHORT, MEDIUM, AND LONG TERM