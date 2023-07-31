Additional report on climate and ESG risks
Additional report on climate and ESG risks
Table of contents
Board's oversight ofclimate-relatedrisks and opportunities
Supervisory Board training on ESG and climate change
ESG and climate issues on the agenda in 2022
Management's role in assessing and managingclimate-relatedrisks
Risks and opportunities identified over the short, medium, and long term Impact of climate-related risks and opportunities on the strategy
Risk management: processes for identifying, managing, and integrating into the organisation climate-related risks
Metrics and targets
Metrics used to assess climate-related risks and opportunities
GHG emissions of wendel and its portfolio companies
Emissions generated by Wendel and its portfolio companies in 2022: consolidation using GHG Protocol's financial control approach
Focus on the scope 3 financed absolute emissions of Wendel Group
Carbon targets at Wendel SE and portfolio companies' level
Wendel SE's SBTi commitment
Risk & Materiality
ESG most material risks
ESG risks correspondence table with the materiality matrix and the 2022 universal registration document
Material issues for external stakeholders
Emerging risks
Military conflicts and civil unrest
Transformation of working methods
TCFD Report
Governance
BOARD'S OVERSIGHT OF CLIMATE-RELATED RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES
Wendel's Supervisory comprises 10 members appointed by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, including 4 independent members, and 2 members representing employees appointed by Wendel's Social and Economic Committee, for a total of 12 members.
The operating rules of the Supervisory Board and its committees (derived from the law, the by-laws and the Afep-Medef Code) are set out in the Supervisory Board's internal regulations (described in section 2.1.1 of Wendel's 2022 URD). These internal regulations are periodically reviewed in order to adapt them to changes in legislation and governance practices.
For the Board to fulfill its responsibilities under optimal conditions, its internal regulations stipulate that discussions on certain topics should be prepared in advance by standing committees. There are two such committees: the Audit, Risks and Compliance Committee, and the Governance and Sustainability Committee. With regard to ESG, after analysing the specific characteristics of Wendel SE in this area, it was decided to entrust the work related to this topic to the Board's two current Committees, rather than create a dedicated committee (URD p. 86).
Governance is involved in the E, S, G themes in the broader meaning. This includes strategy and climate- related issues for Wendel. Indeed, climate is one of the 4 Wendel's ESG priorities.
Responsibilities of the Supervisory Board are described in section 2.1.1.4 of Wendel's 2022 URD.
The climate-related tasks of the Supervisory Board and its Committees are declined as follows:
Supervisory Board
Audit, Risks and Compliance
Governance and Sustainability
Committee
Committee
ESG strategy - ESG
Monitoring the process for
Monitoring objectives and ESG
considerations on
preparing non-financial
skills at Governance level,
investments
information, including climate
including climate issues:
information:
•
ESG strategy (purpose
• Ensure that the Board has the
and values, roadmap
• Review extra-financial
required skills to assess ESG
and priorities);
information to be published
issues, risks and
(Extra-Financial Performance
opportunities, and to
•
Consideration of ESG
Declaration), including Wendel's
understand applicable rules
factors in investments
climate plan;
and standards for ESG
(exclusion list and ESG
matters;
investment thesis);
• Ensure that the process and
methodology used to produce
• Review the choice of the main
•
Review of the
extra-financial information are
ESG performance indicators
Committees' work on
rigorous;
made by management;
ESG.
• Be informed of the selection
• Define and assess ESG
process of the independent
objectives applicable to the
third-party, and its annual audit;
short-term and long-term
Executive Board's
• Inform the Supervisory Board of
compensation.
any observations it considers
relevant on ESG reporting.
Supervisory Board training on ESG and climate change
In 2022, the members of the Board benefited from a training session dedicated to ESG, provided by external experts, following their expressed wish during the Supervisory Board's 2021 assessment. This training enabled the Supervisory Board members to deepen their knowledge of new ESG regulations (CSRD and Taxonomy regulations with regards to climate change adaptation and climate change mitigation), and to better understand their role in this area.
In 2023, Wendel supervisory board welcomed a new board member with a strong ESG experience: Fabienne Lecorvaisier was Deputy CEO of Air Liquide until March 2023, also in charge of Public and International Affairs, Sustainable Development and the Group's social programmes.
ESG and climate issues on the agenda in 2022
- Supervisory Board: conclusions of the climate risk analysis of portfolio companies - 1 session.
- Governance and Sustainability Committee: organization of ESG governance; definition of the ESG training needs of Board members; assessment of achievement of the metrics linked to climate objectives in the Executive Board's compensation - 3 sessions.
- Audit, Risks and Compliance Committee: review of ESG information to be published in the URD; review of the independent third-party conclusions regarding ESG KPIs; monitoring of ESG
performance indicators; information about Taxonomy regulation (climate change mitigation and adaptation objectives) - 2 sessions.
MANAGEMENT'S ROLE IN ASSESSING AND MANAGING CLIMATE-RELATED RISKS
The Executive Board establishes the Group's strategic direction and ESG roadmap. It is responsible for validating the climate strategy and the targets set.
The Executive Board is supported by an ESG Steering Committee. The committee is chaired by David Darmon, member of the Executive Board, and is made up of two of the Company's Operating Partners and representatives from Wendel's different business and support divisions: Internal Audit department, General Secretariat, Sustainable Development and Communications department, Financial Communications department, Human Resources and Operational Resources department. It meets every six weeks to monitor the Group's and its portfolio companies' ESG performance and progress made on rolling out the 2023 ESG roadmap including climate objectives.
The Sustainable Development department established by Wendel in 2011 reports directly to the Executive Board and coordinates initiatives in this area. The ESG department is in charge of implementing the roadmap and climate objectives. It provides technical expertise on climate issues.
The members of the Executive Board and all members of the Coordination Committee (i.e., 20% of Wendel's workforce) receive a portion of their variable compensation contingent on the achievement of ESG objectives. In 2023, criteria relating to the implementation of climate objectives have also been implemented separately for the Executive Board.
Climate issues on the agenda in 2022-203:
- Executive Board: definition and validation of the new Wendel's climate strategy (3 sessions in 2022; 2 sessions mid-2023)
- ESG Steering Committee: definition of approach to Taxonomy and CSRD; review and relative areas of improvement for extra-financial ratings; presentation and review of new climate strategy (7 sessions in 2022, 2 sessions mid-2023)
Strategy
To ensure that our strategy is in line with existing and future climate challenges, Wendel must first be able to identify the climate risks and opportunities for all Wendel's activities. The identification process therefore requires positioning both at the level of Wendel SE and at portfolio level. The risks and opportunities associated with these investments are specific to their activities and sectors.
In addition to the definition of the scope of analysis, Wendel also considers the time frame in which the assessment is to be carried out. In view of Wendel SE' activities and according to CSRD - ESRS 1 recommendations, we consider short-term to be within a timeframe of 1 year, the medium-term being considered between 2 and 5 years, and the long-term being beyond 5 years.
The various climate risks and opportunities identified by the Wendel Group are described below, along with their level of exposure and time horizon.
RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES IDENTIFIED OVER THE SHORT, MEDIUM, AND LONG TERM
