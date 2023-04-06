Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Wendel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MF   FR0000121204

WENDEL

(MF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:07 2023-04-06 am EDT
95.15 EUR   +0.26%
02:44pWendel : Constantia Flexibles acquires Lászlópack
PU
03/30Wendel : Tarkett – Availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
PU
03/29Moody's Affirms Wendel Ratings on New Strategic Direction
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wendel : Constantia Flexibles acquires Lászlópack

04/06/2023 | 02:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vienna, April 6, 2023

Constantia Flexibles, a leading manufacturer in the flexible packaging industry, is excited to announce the completion of its acquisition of Lászlópack Kft., a Hungarian flexible packaging producer specializing in flexo printing.

Constantia Flexibles is taking an opportunity to extend its European flexo printing platform through this acquisition. Pim Vervaat, CEO of Constantia Flexibles, expressed excitement over the newest addition to the Group, "We are growing with Lászlópack! We share a common vision to serve our customers with more eco-friendly, innovative packaging solutions. This acquisition further seizes new growth opportunities for Lászlópack to grow outside of Hungary as well as for us to support their customers with our more sustainable product offerings." Lászlópack is a local champion in its domestic flexible packaging market and has shown a strong track record of growth. Over the recent years, Constantia Flexibles was able to expand its European flexo printing platform through the international acquisitions of Propak in Turkey, FFP Packaging Solutions in Great Britain, Drukpol in Poland, and now Lászlópack in Hungary.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Wendel SE published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 18:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WENDEL
02:44pWendel : Constantia Flexibles acquires Lászlópack
PU
03/30Wendel : Tarkett – Availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
PU
03/29Moody's Affirms Wendel Ratings on New Strategic Direction
MT
03/28Wendel : Bureau Veritas – Carrefour continues on its historic commitment to fight fo..
PU
03/24Wendel : Note du 24 mars 2023 – S&P Global
PU
03/23Wendel : Stahl outlines progress on Environmental, Social, Governance ambitions in 2022 ES..
PU
03/22Wendel : Wendel announces the successful issue of 750m of bonds exchangeable into ordinar..
GL
03/22Wendel : Wendel announces the successful issue of 750m of bonds exchangeable into ordinar..
GL
03/22France's Wendel Plans EUR750 Million Exchangeable Bonds Issue due 2026
MT
03/22Wendel : Wendel launches a circa 750m issue of bonds exchangeable into existing ordinary ..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WENDEL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 269 M 9 030 M 9 030 M
Net income 2022 339 M 370 M 370 M
Net Debt 2022 4 350 M 4 750 M 4 750 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 3,26%
Capitalization 4 121 M 4 500 M 4 500 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 90 266
Free-Float 56,4%
Chart WENDEL
Duration : Period :
Wendel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WENDEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 94,90 €
Average target price 125,08 €
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Mignon Group Chief Executive Officer
Jerôme Michiels CFO, Managing Director & Executive Vice President
Nicolas ver Hulst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michel Tournier Head-IT Strategy & Digital Transformation
Caroline Bertin Delacour Secretary & Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WENDEL8.83%4 500
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)10.24%62 026
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED5.98%24 225
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA4.40%11 970
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-5.91%10 374
LIFCO AB (PUBL)27.59%9 717
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer