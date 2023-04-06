Wendel : Constantia Flexibles acquires Lászlópack

Vienna, April 6, 2023

Constantia Flexibles, a leading manufacturer in the flexible packaging industry, is excited to announce the completion of its acquisition of Lászlópack Kft., a Hungarian flexible packaging producer specializing in flexo printing.

Constantia Flexibles is taking an opportunity to extend its European flexo printing platform through this acquisition. Pim Vervaat, CEO of Constantia Flexibles, expressed excitement over the newest addition to the Group, "We are growing with Lászlópack! We share a common vision to serve our customers with more eco-friendly, innovative packaging solutions. This acquisition further seizes new growth opportunities for Lászlópack to grow outside of Hungary as well as for us to support their customers with our more sustainable product offerings." Lászlópack is a local champion in its domestic flexible packaging market and has shown a strong track record of growth. Over the recent years, Constantia Flexibles was able to expand its European flexo printing platform through the international acquisitions of Propak in Turkey, FFP Packaging Solutions in Great Britain, Drukpol in Poland, and now Lászlópack in Hungary.