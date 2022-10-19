Wendel : Constantia Flexibles invests for the future

Vienna, October 18th, 2022
The key elements are a new rolling mill and another lacquering line, allowing the group to capture growth opportunities in the aluminum market whilst securing the supply chain. This also represents a further investment in sustainability by lowering the CO2 footprint, powering the rolling mill with green electricity, and adding solar power generation.
"We continue to pursue our successful growth strategy with new state-of-the-art technology at our Teich factory," says Pim Vervaat, CEO of Constantia Flexibles. With the new rolling capacity, Constantia Teich will produce a total of 90,000 tons (+30%) of aluminum foil in Austria in the future, making the company the largest integrated producer in Europe. By producing the foils at Constantia Teich, the carbon footprint is significantly lower than purchased foils from outside Europe. This will avoid over 100,000 tons of CO2 as a result. In addition to the positive impact on the eco-balance, the company can secure the supply chain through in-house production. "We are more independent and therefore more crisis-proof," emphasizes Dr. Gerald Hummer, Executive Vice President of the Aluminum Division. The foils will be manufactured using high-end primary materials from Constantia Flexibles' established European partners. An ever-increasing proportion of material comes from recycled secondary aluminum as the company is paying more attention to achieving a closed loop.
