  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Wendel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MF   FR0000121204

WENDEL

(MF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:09 2022-10-19 am EDT
77.35 EUR   -0.90%
10:16aWendel : Constantia Flexibles invests for the future
PU
10/06Wendel : Note du 25 février 2022 – S&P Global
PU
10/05Wendel : Verkor chooses V-Trace to ensure the traceability and sustainability of its supply chain
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wendel : Constantia Flexibles invests for the future

10/19/2022 | 10:16am EDT
Vienna, October 18th, 2022

The key elements are a new rolling mill and another lacquering line, allowing the group to capture growth opportunities in the aluminum market whilst securing the supply chain. This also represents a further investment in sustainability by lowering the CO2 footprint, powering the rolling mill with green electricity, and adding solar power generation.

"We continue to pursue our successful growth strategy with new state-of-the-art technology at our Teich factory," says Pim Vervaat, CEO of Constantia Flexibles. With the new rolling capacity, Constantia Teich will produce a total of 90,000 tons (+30%) of aluminum foil in Austria in the future, making the company the largest integrated producer in Europe. By producing the foils at Constantia Teich, the carbon footprint is significantly lower than purchased foils from outside Europe. This will avoid over 100,000 tons of CO2 as a result. In addition to the positive impact on the eco-balance, the company can secure the supply chain through in-house production. "We are more independent and therefore more crisis-proof," emphasizes Dr. Gerald Hummer, Executive Vice President of the Aluminum Division. The foils will be manufactured using high-end primary materials from Constantia Flexibles' established European partners. An ever-increasing proportion of material comes from recycled secondary aluminum as the company is paying more attention to achieving a closed loop.

Disclaimer

Wendel SE published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 14:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on WENDEL
Financials
Sales 2022 8 269 M 8 123 M 8 123 M
Net income 2022 339 M 333 M 333 M
Net Debt 2022 4 350 M 4 274 M 4 274 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 3,97%
Capitalization 3 385 M 3 325 M 3 325 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 90 266
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart WENDEL
Duration : Period :
Wendel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WENDEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 78,05 €
Average target price 126,83 €
Spread / Average Target 62,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André François-Poncet Chairman-Executive Board
Jerôme Michiels CFO, Managing Director & Executive Vice President
Nicolas ver Hulst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michel Tournier Head-IT Strategy & Digital Transformation
Caroline Bertin Delacour Secretary & Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WENDEL-25.95%3 325
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-24.33%48 554
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.61%20 736
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-24.98%10 433
HAL TRUST-21.95%9 696
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-17.09%9 232