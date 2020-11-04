Wendel : Constantia Flexibles presentation - Pim Vervaat

packaging market for consumer and pharmaceutical industries
#2 in Europe and #3 Worldwide
Resilient through the covid 19 crisis
New management appointed to regain competitive strength through improved operational efficiency in face of challenging competitive environment
Opportunity to leverage customers' focus on sustainability and generate growth
Pim Vervaat - CEO of Constantia Flexibles
Pim Vervaat has been Constantia Flexibles' Chief Executive Officer since 1 July 2020.
Pim has broad experience in a variety of international manufacturing industries, in public companies and in the private equity world.
Prior to Constantia Flexibles, he was CEO of RPC Group plc. between 2013 and 2019, a global design and engineering business in plastic products (the largest market being packaging) during which a TSR of close to 200% was achieved whilst sales quadrupled to circa €4 billion. He joined as CFO of RPC Group plc. in 2007. Prior to this he held various finance functions within the industrial sector including Finance Director of the £3bn turnover Corus Distribution and Building Systems Division of Corus Group Plc from 2004 to 2007.
He was appointed as a non-executive director of Avon Rubber Plc. on 1 March 2015. On September 1, 2020 Pim joined the Luceco Plc board as Senior Independent Director.
Business model
2 business segments
Product Examples
Blue chip customers
Lidding die cut
Consumer
Confectionery foil and film
Sales by region
Constantia Flexibles
~78%
Snack laminates Dried food laminates
64% Europe
18% America (USA/Mexico)
7% Middle East/Africa
11% Asia/Pacific
is a global leader
in flexible packaging
€1.5bn sales
in 2019
11.5% EBITDA margin
in 2019
Alu-container systems
Blister lidding foil
Pharma
Coldform foil
Sachet foil
~22%
Stick pack foil
Contact lens foil
43%
Film-based
55%
Foil
2%
Paper-based
How COVID19 impacted the company
General comments on how the COVID19 impacted the Company
9M 2020 sales up +0.5% organically YoY reflecting a very strong performance in the Pharma market, up +9.4 %, but offset by a modest decline in the Consumer market (-2.3%) due to lockdowns' measures in India, South Africa and Mexico.
Peak in consumption at the end of Q3 from European consumer business benefiting from an increase in at-home food consumption was not sufficient to offset difficulties in emerging markets.
EBITDA as of end of June was up +4.7% at €97.1 million (+40 bps YoY), a 12.7% margin, mostly driven by various cost reduction initiatives conducted over the past 12 months and a positive benefit from falling raw material prices.
From a business point of view (main markets & geographies)
Within the context of COVID-19 outbreak, Constantia Flexibles benefited from the essential nature of its products and showed resilience in a volatile macro market.
The EcoLam sustainable technology, with superior recyclability, was rolled out in India in November 2019 but the roll- out of this new material has been slower than expected due to the difficulties of testing it with customers.
Organisation: actions taken to protect employees
Constantia Flexibles has taken measures to ensure the safety of its employees at offices and plants (remote work, social distancing, temperature checks, disinfectant) and so far has not seen any significant disruptions to its production sites.
Constantia focused its efforts on keeping its global supply chain running uninterrupted and has largely succeeded in that to the extent allowed by local authorities.
Business actions taken to adapt to the situation
Constantia Flexibles has implemented a series of measures to ensure continued production:
Temperature checks prior to entering factories
Additional disinfection
Social distancing
Self isolation where necessary in case of suspicious cases
Home office for white collar staff as much as possible
Regular monitoring of supply chain to ensure sufficient raw materials are available for production so far no disruptions to production.
Biggest areas of concern remain in India, US, Mexico as well as impact of 'second wave' in Europe.
Financial impact following the crisis
Monthly sales
110
2019
2020
Basis 100: January 2019 sales
105
100
95
90
85
80
Resilient through the crisis
75
70
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
June
Jul
Aug
Sept
EBITDA (EUR m)
+4.7% YoY
EBITDA(2)
92.7
97.1
Margin(2)
12.2%
12.7%
Improved margin
H1-2019
H1-2020
Net Debt/leverage
400
396.2
403
Net debt (2) €M
9,0
350
8,0
300
Net debt/Ebitda (3)
7,0
250
6,0
200
5,0
150
2.0
2.0
4,0
3,0
100
2,0
50
1,0
0
0,0
Dec. 2019
H1 2020
Cash flow conversion ratio: c.45%(1)
Capex intensive activity with potential for working capital optimization