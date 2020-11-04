Wendel : Constantia Flexibles presentation - Pim Vervaat

New management appointed to regain competitive strength through improved operational efficiency in face of challenging competitive environment

Pim Vervaat - CEO of Constantia Flexibles

Pim Vervaat has been Constantia Flexibles' Chief Executive Officer since 1 July 2020.

Pim has broad experience in a variety of international manufacturing industries, in public companies and in the private equity world.

Prior to Constantia Flexibles, he was CEO of RPC Group plc. between 2013 and 2019, a global design and engineering business in plastic products (the largest market being packaging) during which a TSR of close to 200% was achieved whilst sales quadrupled to circa €4 billion. He joined as CFO of RPC Group plc. in 2007. Prior to this he held various finance functions within the industrial sector including Finance Director of the £3bn turnover Corus Distribution and Building Systems Division of Corus Group Plc from 2004 to 2007.

He was appointed as a non-executive director of Avon Rubber Plc. on 1 March 2015. On September 1, 2020 Pim joined the Luceco Plc board as Senior Independent Director.