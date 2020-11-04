Log in
Wendel : Executive Board presentation - André François-Poncet and David Darmon

11/04/2020 | 10:31am EST

Investor Day

November 4, 2020

2020

L O N G - T E R M I N V E S T O R

2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020

1

Agenda

Wendel update

Wendel - Q3 trading update & NAV

Portfolio management & Investment strategy

Selected unlisted companies' presentations

Cromology

Stahl

Constantia Flexibles

Crisis Prevention Institute

2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020

André François-Poncet, Group CEO

Jérôme Michiels, Executive Vice President and Group CFO

David Darmon, Group Deputy CEO

Loïc Derrien, CEO

Huub van Beijeren, CEO

Pim Vervaat, CEO

Adam Reinmann, Wendel North America CEO

Tony Jace, CEO

2

How to ask questions to our speakers

Over the phone

OR

FR: +33 7 57 92 14 17

UK : +44 (0) 2071 928338

FR : +33 (0)170700781

US : +16 467 413 167

French version in listen only mode

Access code :1097756

English version - For oral questions

Access code : 4994204

From the webcast, you can write your questions directly via the platform

2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020

3

Wendel update

André François-Poncet - Group CEO

L O N G - T E R M I N V E S T O R

2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020

4

9M2020 Key figures

NAV : €145.3 per share, up +4.9% since June 30 positively impacted by a rebound in the stock market and by updates in aggregates used for the valuation of unlisted assets

Preliminary estimate of CPI valuation methodology would suggest a slightly up NAV versus June 30

As of end of September, NAV is down 12.6% year to date Discount to NAV reached very high level to 44,4%

Consolidated sales of €5.5bn, down 9.1% overall and down 7.4% organically

Solid financial structure, €1.9bn liquidity and 6.4% LTV

2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020

5

9M2020 key highlights

Wendel

Finalized disposal of remaining stake in Allied Universal Maintained Wendel dividend

Rightsized Wendel office footprint Accelerating on ESG

Transferring Tsebo shares to lenders investment arms(1)

(1)Subject to finalization of the legal documentation and to South African Reserve

6

2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020

Bank approval . Closing expected over the coming months

9M2020 key highlights

Portfolio

Recruited Pim Vervaat as Constantia CEO

COVID-19 crisis : All companies exceeded initial expectations

IHS successfully amended contract terms with MTN Nigeria and announced on August 14 exploring a potential registered IPO in the US

Stahl's successful amend & extend of its debt

2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020

7

A high discount for Wendel shares relative to NAV

A high discount despite :

Comparably low leverage at the level of Wendel SE and portfolio levels

An overall financially resilient and refocused portfolio

Stable dividend payment in spite of the COVID crisis, implying a c.3.5% yield

Cash on hand, plentiful and ready to be deployed for investments

2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020

-10,0%

-28.4% 10 years average discount

-20,0%

-30,0%

-40,0%

-44.4% discount

as of 30.09.2020

-50,0%

nov.-10sept.-11juil.-12

mai-13mars-14janv.-15nov.-15sept.-16juil.-17

mai-18mars-19janv.-20

8

Return to shareholders

Dividend maintained (€2.8 per share), equal to last year

Opportunistic share buyback program: up to 0.75% of issued capital by the end of 2020 (regulatory limit)

Annualized TSR since June 13, 2002

€1.8 billion

returned to shareholders over the last 10 years

54% through dividends

46% through share buybacks

+9.0%

+3.9%

Euro Stoxx 50

Wendel

total net return

Source: FactSet, TSR calculated with respect to average last 20 trading days prior to 09/30/2020

2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020

9

Trading update

Jérôme Michiels - CFO, Executive Vice President

L O N G - T E R M I N V E S T O R

2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020

10

Trading update - Improved trend in consolidated sales

Consolidated sales of €5.5bn over 9 months, down 9.1% overall and down 7.4% organically

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

9M 2020

Consolidated sales (in €m)

1,875.1

1,717.5

1,885.0

5,477.6

Total growth

-2.5%

-17.4%

-6.8%

-9.1%

of which organic growth

-2.8%

-15.6%

-3.4%

-7.4%

of which scope effect

+0.8%

+0.1%

+0.7%

+0.5%

of which FX impact

-0.5%

-1.9%

-4.2%

-2.2%

2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020

11

Monthly sales analysis: impact of COVID-19 on our consolidated unlisted companies

2019

2020

Basis 100: January 2019 sales

Constantia Flexibles

110

Resilience

105

100

95

90

85

80

75

70

Jan

Feb Mar Apr May June Jul Aug Sept

Cromology

Rebound above

160

prior year level

140

120

100

80

60

40

20

Jan Feb Mar Apr May June

Jul Aug Sept

2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020

Crisis Prevention Institute

160

140

Continued

120

recovery

100

80

60

40

20

-

Jan Feb Mar Apr May June Jul Aug Sept

Stahl

120

100

Steady recovery,

80

reducing the gap

60

40

20

-

Jan Feb Mar Apr May June Jul Aug Sept

12

Trading update - Net Asset Value at €145.3, down 12.6% year to date

NAV at €6,493m and NAV per share at €145.3 as of September 30, 2020

Up 4.9% since June 30, 2020 :

  • Increase of the value of unlisted assets: by 12.0%, of which:
  1. For approximately 60% of the increase: increase in listed peers' multiples.
    1. For approximately 40% of the increase: company forecasts for 2020 revised upwards following better than expected performance over Q3; CPI still valued at transaction price in Q3 2020 as per our methodology.
  • Increase of Bureau Veritas' share price: 0.8 %

2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020

13

NAV of €145.3 as of September 30, 2020

(in millions of euros)

September 30, 2020

Listed equity investments

Number of shares

Share price(1)

3,129

• Bureau Veritas

160.8 million

€19.5

3,129

Investments in unlisted assets(2)

3,772

Other assets and liabilities of Wendel and holding companies(3)

39

Cash and marketable securities(4)

1,148

Gross asset value

8,087

Wendel bond debt

-1,593

Net asset value

6,493

Of which net debt

-446

Number of shares(5)

44,682,308

Net asset value per share

€145.3

Wendel's 20 days share price average

€80.9

Premium (discount) on NAV

-44.4%

  1. Last 20 trading days average as of September 30, 2020
  2. Investments in non-publicly traded companies (Cromology, Stahl, IHS, Constantia Flexibles, Tsebo, Crisis Prevention Institute, indirect investments). As per previous NAV calculation IHS valuation was solely performed based on EBITDA which is at this stage the most relevant sub-total. Aggregates retained for the calculation exclude the impact of IFRS16.
  3. Of which 926 927 treasury shares as of September 30, 2020
  4. Cash position and financial assets of Wendel & holdings. As of September 30, 2020, this comprises € 0.9bn of cash and cash equivalents and € 0.3bn short term financial investment.

Assets and liabilities denominated in currencies other than the euro have been converted at exchange rates prevailing on the date of the NAV calculation.

If co-investment and managements LTIP conditions are realized, subsequent dilutive effects on Wendel's economic ownership will be accounted for in NAV calculations. See page 346 of the 2019 Registration Document

2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020

14

Crisis Prevention Institute : Valuation in NAV

In compliance with our methodology, CPI is held at the original transaction value ($569 million) in September 30, 2020 NAV. So far, the valuation is only impacted by EUR/USD changes.

On December 31st, 2020, Net asset Value, CPI will be revalued with market multiples, applied to 2020 & 2021 aggregates.

There are no "pure" comparable companies, but there are "business model like" companies centered around such characteristics as recurring revenues from license, subscription and training or certification in governance, risk, compliance services or data.

As a preliminary indication, should CPI's valuation be based on multiples, the September 30 NAV of Wendel would have been slightly up versus June 30

2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020

15

Net Asset Value bridge since January 2020

For approximately c. 60% of the increase: increase in

listed peers multiples used for valuation. CPI still valued

at transaction price as per our methodology.

166.3 -19.0

• For approximately 40% of the increase: company forecasts for 2020 revised upwards following better than expected performance over Q3.

-27.3(1)

+16.9 (2)

-0.4138.6

+0.6

+9.0

-2.8 145.3 (3)

Bureau

Dividend

118.2

-1.8

+3.9

Bureau

Unlisted

payment

Veritas

Others

& others

Unlisted

Veritas

Assets

Unlisted

Others

Bureau

Assets

Assets

Veritas

NAV per share

NAV per share

NAV per share

NAV per share

as of

as of

as of

as of

Dec. 31, 2019

Mar. 31, 2020

June 30, 2020

Sept. 30, 2020

(1)

For approximately 2/3 of the decrease: fall in listed peers' multiples used for valuation as well as adjustments in valuation samples weightings. With regard to IHS Towers, the weighting of peer sample is

100%-based on emerging

markets comparable companies. For approximately 1/3 of the decrease: 2020 budget adjustments to reflect lockdowns potential impacts

(2)

For approximately 80% of the increase: rebound in listed peers multiples used for valuation since the end of March 2020. For approximately 20% of the increase: increase in companies' aggregates

following better than expected performance during H1 leading to some upward budget revisions

(3)

In compliance with the Net Asset Value methodology, Wendel's investment in CPI is held at the original transaction value ($569 million) until and including the September 30, 2020 NAV. After this date,

the valuation will be based on a basket of listed peers. Wendel currently estimates that CPI's recent financial performance and uncertain outlook may significantly reduce the value of its investment in

the company.

16

2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020

Leverage - Net debt at low level and strong resilience of LTV ratio

63.5%

Improved LTV

47.5% 52.0%

36.7% 32.6%

31.9% 34.4%

22.9%

Strong resilience of LTV in spite of the market fall

12.2% 6.1% 6.0% 6.4%

2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 9M 2020

€ billions 4.6

4.5

Net debt kept low

4.1

3.3

3.2

3.4

2.8

2.2

1.1

0.4

0.5

0.4

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

9M 2020

2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020

17

2024 Roadmap & Investment strategy

David Darmon, Group Deputy CEO

L O N G - T E R M I N V E S T O R

2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020

18

Investment strategy in the current context

Preserving the current portfolio's value creation potential in the face of Covid

Supporting our portfolio companies selectively in their external growth strategy

Building a diversified investment portfolio of 7-10 companies with balanced exposure to listed and unlisted companies

Redeploying capital towards higher growth businesses exposed to favorable ESG trends

Keeping a strong financial structure

2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020

19

Implementing our strategy

  • Broadly balanced listed/unlisted investment allocations
  • Active and influential ownership
  • Moderate to low macro correlation between assets in portfolio
  • Looking for more growth
  • Growing Wendel Lab to nurture expertise and create direct opportunities in due course

Focus on :

  • Western Europe, particularly France,
  • North America (US and Canada)

Strong focus on ESG and compliance, starting in due diligence

2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020

20

Capital deployment: looking for companies meeting most of the following criteria

Businesses which score highly on ESG criteria

Growing end markets with upside and/or consolidation potential

Well established business model benefiting from strong barriers to entry

Limited substitution risk

Existing or potential industry/segment leadership

Robust cash flow generation and adequate leverage

Moderate exposure to business cycles

Balanced governance mechanisms that enable us to fully assume our role as shareholder

Where Wendel can uniquely contribute and with long term perspectives

2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020

21

We designed a comprehensive ESG framework for Wendel and portfolio companies

Defining Wendel's alignment with the following UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs):

2023 ESG roadmaps with 4 priorities

  • Climate change

Gender parity

  • Health and safety (employees/consumers)
  • Sustainable and/or eco-designed products and services

Signing of the United Nations' Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and of the France Invest Parity charter

2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020

22

Acknowledgment of our continued efforts on the ESG front

Gender diversity and Transparency

  • Placed 24th on the SBF120 Women in Leadership positions
  • Ranked 4th most transparent company of the SBF120 index at the 2020 Labrador Transparency Awards

Extra-financial ratings 2020

AA score

Low Risk

(sectoral leader)

Ranked #1 among

peers of similar market

cap

2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020

23

Conclusion

André François Poncet, Group CEO

L O N G - T E R M I N V E S T O R

2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020

24

Wendel is well positioned to seize further opportunities

Resilient overall portfolio stability with significant exposure to beneficiaries from ESG tailwinds

  • Moderate leverage at corporate & portfolio company levels

Roadmap to deploy capital

Opportunity to embed ESG deeply into the firm, for competitive advantage

Tightened and agile organization and portfolio with strong focus, new leadership

2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020

25

Disclaimer

  • This document has been prepared by Wendel S.E. ("Wendel") solely for use at the 2020 Investor day presentation, to be held on November 4, 2020. This document must be treated confidentially by attendees at such presentation and may not be reproduced or redistributed to any other person.
  • No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein and Wendel expressly disclaims any liability relating thereto. Wendel is under no obligation to keep current the information contained in this presentation and any opinions expressed in this representation are subject to change without notice.
  • This document may include forward‐looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to Wendel's and its affiliates' future prospects, developments and business strategies and are based on analyses of estimates of amounts not yet determinable. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Wendel cautions you that forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that its actual financial condition, actual results of operations and cash flows and the development of the industries in which Wendel or its affiliates operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. Wendel does not undertake any obligation to review or confirm analysts' expectations or estimates or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date of this document, unless required by law or any applicable regulation.
  • No liability is accepted for the consequences of any reliance upon any statement of any kind (including statements of fact or opinion) contained herein.
  • This presentation includes only summary information and must be read in conjunction with Wendel's Financial Reports, which may be obtained on the website of Wendel (www.wendelgroup.com) and the Universal Registration Document submitted on April 16, 2020 to the AMF under the number D. 20-0296. You are invited to take carefully into consideration the risk factors described in these documents.
  • No information provided on this document constitutes, or should be used or considered as, an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy the securities or services of Wendel or any other issuer in any jurisdiction whatsoever. Wendel securities have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.
  • By attending this presentation and/or accepting this document you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations.

2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020

26

2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020

27

Disclaimer

Wendel SE published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

