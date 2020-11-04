Wendel : Executive Board presentation - André François-Poncet and David Darmon

Finalized disposal of remaining stake in Allied Universal Maintained Wendel dividend
Rightsized Wendel office footprint Accelerating on ESG
Transferring Tsebo shares to lenders investment arms(1)
(1)Subject to finalization of the legal documentation and to South African Reserve
6
Bank approval . Closing expected over the coming months
9M2020 key highlights
Portfolio
Recruited Pim Vervaat as Constantia CEO
COVID-19 crisis : All companies exceeded initial expectations
IHS successfully amended contract terms with MTN Nigeria and announced on August 14 exploring a potential registered IPO in the US
Stahl's successful amend & extend of its debt
7
A high discount for Wendel shares relative to NAV
A high discount despite :
Comparably low leverage at the level of Wendel SE and portfolio levels
An overall financially resilient and refocused portfolio
Stable dividend payment in spite of the COVID crisis, implying a c.3.5% yield
Cash on hand, plentiful and ready to be deployed for investments
-10,0%
-28.4% 10 years average discount
-20,0%
-30,0%
-40,0%
-44.4% discount
as of 30.09.2020
-50,0%
nov.-10sept.-11juil.-12
mai-13mars-14janv.-15nov.-15sept.-16juil.-17
mai-18mars-19janv.-20
Return to shareholders
Dividend maintained (€2.8 per share), equal to last year
Opportunistic share buyback program: up to 0.75% of issued capital by the end of 2020 (regulatory limit)
Annualized TSR since June 13, 2002
€1.8 billion
returned to shareholders over the last 10 years
54% through dividends
46% through share buybacks
+9.0%
+3.9%
Euro Stoxx 50
Wendel
total net return
Source: FactSet, TSR calculated with respect to average last 20 trading days prior to 09/30/2020
Trading update
Jérôme Michiels - CFO, Executive Vice President
L O N G - T E R M I N V E S T O R
Trading update - Improved trend in consolidated sales
Consolidated sales of €5.5bnover 9 months, down 9.1% overall and down 7.4% organically
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
9M 2020
Consolidated sales (in €m)
1,875.1
1,717.5
1,885.0
5,477.6
Total growth
-2.5%
-17.4%
-6.8%
-9.1%
of which organic growth
-2.8%
-15.6%
-3.4%
-7.4%
of which scope effect
+0.8%
+0.1%
+0.7%
+0.5%
of which FX impact
-0.5%
-1.9%
-4.2%
-2.2%
Monthly sales analysis: impact of COVID-19 on our consolidated unlisted companies
2019
2020
Basis 100: January 2019 sales
Constantia Flexibles
110
Resilience
105
100
95
90
85
80
75
70
Jan
Feb Mar Apr May June Jul Aug Sept
Cromology
Rebound above
160
prior year level
140
120
100
80
60
40
20
Jan Feb Mar Apr May June
Jul Aug Sept
Crisis Prevention Institute
160
140
Continued
120
recovery
100
80
60
40
20
-
Jan Feb Mar Apr May June Jul Aug Sept
Stahl
120
100
Steady recovery,
80
reducing the gap
60
40
20
-
Jan Feb Mar Apr May June Jul Aug Sept
Trading update - Net Asset Value at €145.3, down 12.6% year to date
NAV at €6,493m and NAV per share at €145.3 as of September 30, 2020
Up 4.9% since June 30, 2020 :
Increase of the value of unlisted assets: by 12.0%,of which:
For approximately 60% of the increase: increase in listed peers' multiples.
For approximately 40% of the increase: company forecasts for 2020 revised upwards following better than expected performance over Q3; CPI still valued at transaction price in Q3 2020 as per our methodology.
Increase of Bureau Veritas' share price: 0.8 %
NAV of €145.3 as of September 30, 2020
(in millions of euros)
September 30, 2020
Listed equity investments
Number of shares
Share price(1)
3,129
• Bureau Veritas
160.8 million
€19.5
3,129
Investments in unlisted assets(2)
3,772
Other assets and liabilities of Wendel and holding companies(3)
39
Cash and marketable securities(4)
1,148
Gross asset value
8,087
Wendel bond debt
-1,593
Net asset value
6,493
Of which net debt
-446
Number of shares(5)
44,682,308
Net asset value per share
€145.3
Wendel's 20 days share price average
€80.9
Premium (discount) on NAV
-44.4%
Last 20 trading days average as of September 30, 2020
Investments in non-publicly traded companies (Cromology, Stahl, IHS, Constantia Flexibles, Tsebo, Crisis Prevention Institute, indirect investments). As per previous NAV calculation IHS valuation was solely performed based on EBITDA which is at this stage the most relevant sub-total. Aggregates retained for the calculation exclude the impact of IFRS16.
Of which 926 927 treasury shares as of September 30, 2020
Cash position and financial assets of Wendel & holdings. As of September 30, 2020, this comprises € 0.9bn of cash and cash equivalents and € 0.3bn short term financial investment.
Assets and liabilities denominated in currencies other than the euro have been converted at exchange rates prevailing on the date of the NAV calculation.
If co-investment and managements LTIP conditions are realized, subsequent dilutive effects on Wendel's economic ownership will be accounted for in NAV calculations. See page 346 of the 2019 Registration Document
Crisis Prevention Institute : Valuation in NAV
In compliance with our methodology, CPI is held at the original transaction value ($569 million) in September 30, 2020 NAV. So far, the valuation is only impacted by EUR/USD changes.
On December 31st, 2020, Net asset Value, CPI will be revalued with market multiples, applied to 2020 & 2021 aggregates.
There are no "pure" comparable companies, but there are "business model like" companies centered around such characteristics as recurring revenues from license, subscription and training or certification in governance, risk, compliance services or data.
As a preliminary indication, should CPI's valuation be based on multiples, the September 30 NAV of Wendel would have been slightly up versus June 30
Net Asset Value bridge since January 2020
•
For approximately c. 60% of the increase: increase in
listed peers multiples used for valuation. CPI still valued
at transaction price as per our methodology.
166.3 -19.0
• For approximately 40% of the increase: company forecasts for 2020 revised upwards following better than expected performance over Q3.
-27.3(1)
+16.9 (2)
-0.4138.6
+0.6
+9.0
-2.8 145.3 (3)
Bureau
Dividend
118.2
-1.8
+3.9
Bureau
Unlisted
payment
Veritas
Others
& others
Unlisted
Veritas
Assets
Unlisted
Others
Bureau
Assets
Assets
Veritas
NAV per share
NAV per share
NAV per share
NAV per share
as of
as of
as of
as of
Dec. 31, 2019
Mar. 31, 2020
June 30, 2020
Sept. 30, 2020
(1)
For approximately 2/3 of the decrease: fall in listed peers' multiples used for valuation as well as adjustments in valuation samples weightings. With regard to IHS Towers, the weighting of peer sample is
100%-based on emerging
markets comparable companies. For approximately 1/3 of the decrease: 2020 budget adjustments to reflect lockdowns potential impacts
(2)
For approximately 80% of the increase: rebound in listed peers multiples used for valuation since the end of March 2020. For approximately 20% of the increase: increase in companies' aggregates
following better than expected performance during H1 leading to some upward budget revisions
(3)
In compliance with the Net Asset Value methodology, Wendel's investment in CPI is held at the original transaction value ($569 million) until and including the September 30, 2020 NAV. After this date,
the valuation will be based on a basket of listed peers. Wendel currently estimates that CPI's recent financial performance and uncertain outlook may significantly reduce the value of its investment in
the company.
Leverage - Net debt at low level and strong resilience of LTV ratio
63.5%
Improved LTV
47.5% 52.0%
36.7% 32.6%
31.9% 34.4%
22.9%
Strong resilience of LTV in spite of the market fall
Moderate to low macro correlation between assets in portfolio
Looking for more growth
Growing Wendel Lab to nurture expertise and create direct opportunities in due course
Focus on :
Western Europe, particularly France,
North America (US and Canada)
Strong focus on ESG and compliance, starting in due diligence
Capital deployment: looking for companies meeting most of the following criteria
Businesses which score highly on ESG criteria
Growing end markets with upside and/or consolidation potential
Well established business model benefiting from strong barriers to entry
Limited substitution risk
Existing or potential industry/segment leadership
Robust cash flow generation and adequate leverage
Moderate exposure to business cycles
Balanced governance mechanisms that enable us to fully assume our role as shareholder
Where Wendel can uniquely contribute and with long term perspectives
We designed a comprehensive ESG framework for Wendel and portfolio companies
Defining Wendel's alignment with the following UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs):
2023 ESG roadmaps with 4 priorities
Climate change
• Gender parity
Health and safety (employees/consumers)
Sustainable and/or eco-designed products and services
Signing of the United Nations' Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI)and of the France Invest Parity charter
Acknowledgment of our continued efforts on the ESG front
Gender diversity and Transparency
Placed 24th on the SBF120 Women in Leadership positions
Ranked 4th most transparent company of the SBF120 index at the 2020 Labrador Transparency Awards
Extra-financial ratings 2020
AA score
Low Risk
(sectoral leader)
Ranked #1 among
peers of similar market
cap
Conclusion
André François Poncet, Group CEO
L O N G - T E R M I N V E S T O R
Wendel is well positioned to seize further opportunities
Resilient overall portfolio stability with significant exposure to beneficiaries from ESG tailwinds
Moderate leverage at corporate & portfolio company levels
Roadmap to deploy capital
Opportunity to embed ESG deeply into the firm, for competitive advantage
Tightened and agile organization and portfolio with strong focus, new leadership
