Wendel : Executive Board presentation - André François-Poncet and David Darmon

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Investor Day November 4, 2020 2020 L O N G - T E R M I N V E S T O R 2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020 1 Agenda Wendel update Wendel - Q3 trading update & NAV Portfolio management & Investment strategy Selected unlisted companies' presentations Cromology Stahl Constantia Flexibles Crisis Prevention Institute 2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020 André François-Poncet, Group CEO Jérôme Michiels, Executive Vice President and Group CFO David Darmon, Group Deputy CEO Loïc Derrien, CEO Huub van Beijeren, CEO Pim Vervaat, CEO Adam Reinmann, Wendel North America CEO Tony Jace, CEO 2 How to ask questions to our speakers Over the phone OR FR: +33 7 57 92 14 17 UK : +44 (0) 2071 928338 FR : +33 (0)170700781 US : +16 467 413 167 French version in listen only mode Access code :1097756 English version - For oral questions Access code : 4994204 From the webcast, you can write your questions directly via the platform 2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020 3 Wendel update André François-Poncet - Group CEO L O N G - T E R M I N V E S T O R 2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020 4 9M2020 Key figures NAV : €145.3 per share, up +4.9% since June 30 positively impacted by a rebound in the stock market and by updates in aggregates used for the valuation of unlisted assets Preliminary estimate of CPI valuation methodology would suggest a slightly up NAV versus June 30 As of end of September, NAV is down 12.6% year to date Discount to NAV reached very high level to 44,4% Consolidated sales of €5.5bn, down 9.1% overall and down 7.4% organically Solid financial structure, €1.9bn liquidity and 6.4% LTV 2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020 5 9M2020 key highlights Wendel Finalized disposal of remaining stake in Allied Universal Maintained Wendel dividend Rightsized Wendel office footprint Accelerating on ESG Transferring Tsebo shares to lenders investment arms(1) (1)Subject to finalization of the legal documentation and to South African Reserve 6 2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020 Bank approval . Closing expected over the coming months 9M2020 key highlights Portfolio Recruited Pim Vervaat as Constantia CEO COVID-19 crisis : All companies exceeded initial expectations IHS successfully amended contract terms with MTN Nigeria and announced on August 14 exploring a potential registered IPO in the US Stahl's successful amend & extend of its debt 2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020 7 A high discount for Wendel shares relative to NAV A high discount despite : Comparably low leverage at the level of Wendel SE and portfolio levels An overall financially resilient and refocused portfolio Stable dividend payment in spite of the COVID crisis, implying a c.3.5% yield Cash on hand, plentiful and ready to be deployed for investments 2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020 -10,0% -28.4% 10 years average discount -20,0% -30,0% -40,0% -44.4% discount as of 30.09.2020 -50,0% nov.-10sept.-11juil.-12 mai-13mars-14janv.-15nov.-15sept.-16juil.-17 mai-18mars-19janv.-20 8 Return to shareholders Dividend maintained (€2.8 per share), equal to last year Opportunistic share buyback program: up to 0.75% of issued capital by the end of 2020 (regulatory limit) Annualized TSR since June 13, 2002 €1.8 billion returned to shareholders over the last 10 years 54% through dividends 46% through share buybacks +9.0% +3.9% Euro Stoxx 50 Wendel total net return Source: FactSet, TSR calculated with respect to average last 20 trading days prior to 09/30/2020 2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020 9 Trading update Jérôme Michiels - CFO, Executive Vice President L O N G - T E R M I N V E S T O R 2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020 10 Trading update - Improved trend in consolidated sales Consolidated sales of €5.5bn over 9 months, down 9.1% overall and down 7.4% organically Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 9M 2020 Consolidated sales (in €m) 1,875.1 1,717.5 1,885.0 5,477.6 Total growth -2.5% -17.4% -6.8% -9.1% of which organic growth -2.8% -15.6% -3.4% -7.4% of which scope effect +0.8% +0.1% +0.7% +0.5% of which FX impact -0.5% -1.9% -4.2% -2.2% 2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020 11 Monthly sales analysis: impact of COVID-19 on our consolidated unlisted companies 2019 2020 Basis 100: January 2019 sales Constantia Flexibles 110 Resilience 105 100 95 90 85 80 75 70 Jan Feb Mar Apr May June Jul Aug Sept Cromology Rebound above 160 prior year level 140 120 100 80 60 40 20 Jan Feb Mar Apr May June Jul Aug Sept 2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020 Crisis Prevention Institute 160 140 Continued 120 recovery 100 80 60 40 20 - Jan Feb Mar Apr May June Jul Aug Sept Stahl 120 100 Steady recovery, 80 reducing the gap 60 40 20 - Jan Feb Mar Apr May June Jul Aug Sept 12 Trading update - Net Asset Value at €145.3, down 12.6% year to date NAV at €6,493m and NAV per share at €145.3 as of September 30, 2020 Up 4.9% since June 30, 2020 : Increase of the value of unlisted assets: by 12.0%, of which: For approximately 60% of the increase: increase in listed peers' multiples. For approximately 40% of the increase: company forecasts for 2020 revised upwards following better than expected performance over Q3; CPI still valued at transaction price in Q3 2020 as per our methodology.

Increase of Bureau Veritas' share price: 0.8 % 2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020 13 NAV of €145.3 as of September 30, 2020 (in millions of euros) September 30, 2020 Listed equity investments Number of shares Share price(1) 3,129 • Bureau Veritas 160.8 million €19.5 3,129 Investments in unlisted assets(2) 3,772 Other assets and liabilities of Wendel and holding companies(3) 39 Cash and marketable securities(4) 1,148 Gross asset value 8,087 Wendel bond debt -1,593 Net asset value 6,493 Of which net debt -446 Number of shares(5) 44,682,308 Net asset value per share €145.3 Wendel's 20 days share price average €80.9 Premium (discount) on NAV -44.4% Last 20 trading days average as of September 30, 2020 Investments in non-publicly traded companies (Cromology, Stahl, IHS, Constantia Flexibles, Tsebo, Crisis Prevention Institute, indirect investments). As per previous NAV calculation IHS valuation was solely performed based on EBITDA which is at this stage the most relevant sub-total. Aggregates retained for the calculation exclude the impact of IFRS16. Of which 926 927 treasury shares as of September 30, 2020 Cash position and financial assets of Wendel & holdings. As of September 30, 2020, this comprises € 0.9bn of cash and cash equivalents and € 0.3bn short term financial investment. Assets and liabilities denominated in currencies other than the euro have been converted at exchange rates prevailing on the date of the NAV calculation. If co-investment and managements LTIP conditions are realized, subsequent dilutive effects on Wendel's economic ownership will be accounted for in NAV calculations. See page 346 of the 2019 Registration Document 2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020 14 Crisis Prevention Institute : Valuation in NAV In compliance with our methodology, CPI is held at the original transaction value ($569 million) in September 30, 2020 NAV. So far, the valuation is only impacted by EUR/USD changes. On December 31st, 2020, Net asset Value, CPI will be revalued with market multiples, applied to 2020 & 2021 aggregates. There are no "pure" comparable companies, but there are "business model like" companies centered around such characteristics as recurring revenues from license, subscription and training or certification in governance, risk, compliance services or data. As a preliminary indication, should CPI's valuation be based on multiples, the September 30 NAV of Wendel would have been slightly up versus June 30 2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020 15 Net Asset Value bridge since January 2020 • For approximately c. 60% of the increase: increase in listed peers multiples used for valuation. CPI still valued at transaction price as per our methodology. 166.3 -19.0 • For approximately 40% of the increase: company forecasts for 2020 revised upwards following better than expected performance over Q3. -27.3(1) +16.9 (2) -0.4138.6 +0.6 +9.0 -2.8 145.3 (3) Bureau Dividend 118.2 -1.8 +3.9 Bureau Unlisted payment Veritas Others & others Unlisted Veritas Assets Unlisted Others Bureau Assets Assets Veritas NAV per share NAV per share NAV per share NAV per share as of as of as of as of Dec. 31, 2019 Mar. 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 (1) For approximately 2/3 of the decrease: fall in listed peers' multiples used for valuation as well as adjustments in valuation samples weightings. With regard to IHS Towers, the weighting of peer sample is 100%-based on emerging markets comparable companies. For approximately 1/3 of the decrease: 2020 budget adjustments to reflect lockdowns potential impacts (2) For approximately 80% of the increase: rebound in listed peers multiples used for valuation since the end of March 2020. For approximately 20% of the increase: increase in companies' aggregates following better than expected performance during H1 leading to some upward budget revisions (3) In compliance with the Net Asset Value methodology, Wendel's investment in CPI is held at the original transaction value ($569 million) until and including the September 30, 2020 NAV. After this date, the valuation will be based on a basket of listed peers. Wendel currently estimates that CPI's recent financial performance and uncertain outlook may significantly reduce the value of its investment in the company. 16 2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020 Leverage - Net debt at low level and strong resilience of LTV ratio 63.5% Improved LTV 47.5% 52.0% 36.7% 32.6% 31.9% 34.4% 22.9% Strong resilience of LTV in spite of the market fall 12.2% 6.1% 6.0% 6.4% 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 9M 2020 € billions 4.6 4.5 Net debt kept low 4.1 3.3 3.2 3.4 2.8 2.2 1.1 0.4 0.5 0.4 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 9M 2020 2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020 17 2024 Roadmap & Investment strategy David Darmon, Group Deputy CEO L O N G - T E R M I N V E S T O R 2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020 18 Investment strategy in the current context Preserving the current portfolio's value creation potential in the face of Covid Supporting our portfolio companies selectively in their external growth strategy Building a diversified investment portfolio of 7-10 companies with balanced exposure to listed and unlisted companies Redeploying capital towards higher growth businesses exposed to favorable ESG trends Keeping a strong financial structure 2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020 19 Implementing our strategy Broadly balanced listed/unlisted investment allocations

Active and influential ownership

Moderate to low macro correlation between assets in portfolio

Looking for more growth

Growing Wendel Lab to nurture expertise and create direct opportunities in due course Focus on : Western Europe, particularly France,

North America (US and Canada )  Strong focus on ESG and compliance, starting in due diligence 2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020 20 Capital deployment: looking for companies meeting most of the following criteria Businesses which score highly on ESG criteria Growing end markets with upside and/or consolidation potential Well established business model benefiting from strong barriers to entry Limited substitution risk Existing or potential industry/segment leadership Robust cash flow generation and adequate leverage Moderate exposure to business cycles Balanced governance mechanisms that enable us to fully assume our role as shareholder Where Wendel can uniquely contribute and with long term perspectives 2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020 21 We designed a comprehensive ESG framework for Wendel and portfolio companies Defining Wendel's alignment with the following UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): 2023 ESG roadmaps with 4 priorities Climate change • Gender parity Health and safety (employees/consumers)

Sustainable and/or eco-designed products and service s Signing of the United Nations' Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and of the France Invest Parity charter 2020 Investor Day | November 4, 2020 22 Acknowledgment of our continued efforts on the ESG front Gender diversity and Transparency Placed 24th on the SBF120 Women in Leadership positions

