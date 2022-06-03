Wendel : Finalization of the sale of Cromology

On January 21, Wendel completed the sale of its decorative paints company, Cromology, to DuluxGroup, a subsidiary of Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. This sale generated net proceeds of €896 million for Wendel, which is €358 million more than its valuation in the NAV published before the announcement of the transaction (June 30, 2021). This sale is a milestone in Wendel's 2021-24 roadmap, and its target to accelerate the redeployment of its capital toward growth companies.

