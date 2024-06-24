Wendel Growth to realize its first exit following exclusive discussions with Safran to acquire Preligens,

a leader in artificial intelligence for aerospace and defense

Safran today announced that it has entered into exclusive discussions to acquire 100% of Preligens, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for aerospace and defense, for an enterprise value of 220 million euros.

In early 2023, Wendel had invested c.€10.2 million in convertible bonds and warrants in Preligens. The realization of the transaction would generate net proceeds for Wendel of c.€14.6M, translating into a gross IRR of 28%1, subject to entering into a final agreement.

This first exit validates Wendel Growth’s focused strategy of backing fast growing and innovative venture capital companies on their way to becoming profitable attractive targets for either strategic players or private equity investors.

Founded in 2016, Preligens provides field-proven AI analytics solutions for high-end imagery, full motion video and acoustic signals. The company develops complex algorithms and software to analyze and automatically detect and identify objects of military interest notably using commercial and government satellite images. Preligens’ technology provides enhanced situational awareness and accelerated decision making to its clients. Preligens’ unique “AI Factory” allows the industrial development and integration of best-in-class AI algorithms, trained on massive amounts of data from multiple sensors with end-to-end security and traceability.

Based in France, Preligens had sales of 28 million euros in 2023. The company employs approximately 220 employees, including 140 engineers in Research & Development.

1 Gross IRR of 28%. Net IRR of 26%.

Agenda

Wednesday July 31, 2024

H1 2024 results - Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2024, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (post-market release)

Thursday October 24, 2024

Q3 2024 Trading update - Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2024 (post-market release)

Thursday December 5, 2024

2024 Investor Day

