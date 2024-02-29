Wendel is an investment company specializing in long-term share acquisitions in listed and non-listed companies with leading positions in order to accelerate their growth and development. Wendel is a shareholder of Bureau Veritas (35.5% owned as at December 31, 2022; certification and quality control services), Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI; 96.3%; training services), Stahl (67.9%; manufacture of chemical products for surface coating), Constantia Flexibles (60.8%; manufacture of flexible packaging and labels), Tarkett (25.1%; manufacture of floor coverings and sports surfaces), IHS (19.2%; mobile telecommunications infrastructure) and ACAMS (98.4%; training and certifications for anti-money laundering and financial crime prevention). With Wendel Growth (formerly Wendel Lab), Wendel invests via funds or directly in innovative, high-growth companies.

Sector Investment Holding Companies