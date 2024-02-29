Stock MF WENDEL
Wendel

Equities

MF

FR0000121204

Investment Holding Companies

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 04:35:26 2024-02-29 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
90.35 EUR +1.18% Intraday chart for Wendel -0.66% +12.03%
10:08am WENDEL : Half-hearted 2023 results, albeit with a 25% dividend increase Alphavalue
Feb. 28 Wendel: net income, Group share of 142.4 ME in 2023 CF
Latest news about Wendel

Berenberg Starts Wendel Coverage with Buy Rating MT
WENDEL : Berenberg initiates coverage with a buy recommendation CF
Wendel: share price rises, Berenberg initiates buy decision CF
CAC40: falls back to 7600 pts, penalized by US inflation CF
CAC40: US CI casts a shadow, but decline contained at WStreet CF
CAC40: -1%, US CPI provides a real reason to lighten up CF
CAC40: down slightly as US inflation awaits CF
Wendel: denies any acquisition of a stake in Diot-Siaci CF
Wendel Denies Investing in French Broker Diot-Siaci MT
EU Commission OKs Wendel's Purchase of IK Investment Partners MT
Wendel: EU approves acquisition of IK Investment Partners CF
Wendel (ENXTPA:MF) acquired 51% stake in IK Partners. CI
Nigeria-based IHS settles with second-largest shareholder Wendel RE
Wendel: agreement with IHS Towers for the next AGM CF
Wendel Completes EUR1 Billion Sale of Constantia Flexibles MT
Wendel: finalizes sale of Constantia Flexibles CF
One Rock Capital Partners, LLC completed the acquisition of Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH from Wendel (ENXTPA:MF) and others. CI
Wendel: maintained in the DJSI World and Europe indices CF
Transcript : Wendel - Analyst/Investor Day
Wendel: reinforcement of dividend policy CF
IHS seeks to scupper rival's deal on MTN Nigeria towers RE
Umb Financial Insider Sold Shares Worth $177,881, According to a Recent SEC Filing MT
Wendel Eyes More Private Equity Deals, CEO Says MT

Company Profile

Wendel is an investment company specializing in long-term share acquisitions in listed and non-listed companies with leading positions in order to accelerate their growth and development. Wendel is a shareholder of Bureau Veritas (35.5% owned as at December 31, 2022; certification and quality control services), Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI; 96.3%; training services), Stahl (67.9%; manufacture of chemical products for surface coating), Constantia Flexibles (60.8%; manufacture of flexible packaging and labels), Tarkett (25.1%; manufacture of floor coverings and sports surfaces), IHS (19.2%; mobile telecommunications infrastructure) and ACAMS (98.4%; training and certifications for anti-money laundering and financial crime prevention). With Wendel Growth (formerly Wendel Lab), Wendel invests via funds or directly in innovative, high-growth companies.
Sector
Investment Holding Companies
Calendar
05:30am - Q4 2023 Earnings Call
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , CAC Mid 60
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Wendel

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
89.3 EUR
Average target price
109.6 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+22.70%
Sector Other Holding Companies

1st Jan change Capi.
WENDEL Stock Wendel
+11.84% 4.21B
INVESTOR AB Stock Investor AB
+10.63% 76.37B
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock CK Hutchison Holdings Limited
-5.02% 19.82B
INVESTMENT AB LATOUR Stock Investment AB Latour
+0.53% 16.14B
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN Stock AB Industrivärden
+7.02% 14.73B
KOÇ HOLDING Stock Koç Holding
+20.45% 13.87B
L E LUNDBERGFÖRETAGEN AB Stock L E Lundbergföretagen AB
+2.52% 13.45B
LIFCO AB Stock Lifco AB
+12.22% 12.1B
MERITZ FINANCIAL GROUP INC. Stock Meritz Financial Group Inc.
+42.47% 11.98B
BAJAJ HOLDINGS & INVESTMENT LIMITED Stock Bajaj Holdings & Investment Limited
+14.76% 11.68B
Other Holding Companies
