Wendel : January 2023

M E S S A G E

Similarly, the portfolio is made up of high-quality companies with sound finances, managed by talented executives. The portfolio has been refocused over the last five years, giving us a sound balance sheet and real financial flexibility. Thanks to these excellent fundamentals, we can look forward to Wendel's future with confidence.

Wendel's business model is well-equipped to face the uncertain times sparked by rising inflation and tightening monetary policy. We have significant cash, and our debt has been reduced practically to zero, giving us a lot of room for maneuver to take advantage of opportunities.

It is at times like these that the "Wendel model" comes into its own, and I am confident that our long-term investor philosophy, based on permanent capital supported by the Wendel family, will prove itself once again. This unique approach sets us apart from private equity funds, which are more exposed to short- term constraints and interest-rate increases. It strengthens our competitive advantage in moments of uncertainty and volatility such as the one we are now experiencing.

It is therefore with full confidence that I am beginning my term as CEO, in which I will remain faithful to Wendel's centuries-old values, and I will devote all my energies and skills to a successful continuation of the work to redeploy the portfolio and create value for all stakeholders.

Lastly, it will be my pleasure throughout my term as CEO to maintain a high-quality dialogue with all shareholders.

I wish you all an excellent 2023.

Laurent Mignon,

Group CEO