Wendel : NAV as of June 30, 2020 of 138.6 per share

NAV as of June 30, 2020: €138.6 per share

(in millions of euros) 06/30/2019 12/31/2019 Listed equity Number of shares Share price(1) 3,103 3,775 investments Bureau Veritas 160.8/160.8 m €19.3/€23.5 3,103 3,775 Investment in unlisted assets (2) 3,369 4,026 Other assets and liabilities of Wendel and 42 101 holding companies(3) Net cash position & 1,293 1,142 financial assets (4) Gross asset value 7,807 9,044 Wendel bond debt -1,616 -1,615 Net Asset Value 6,191 7,429 Of which net debt -323 -473 Number of shares 44,682,308 44,682,308 Net Asset Value per €138.6 €166.3 share Wendel's 20 days share price average €86.4 €120.8 Premium (discount) -37.6% -27.3% on NAV

Last 20 trading days average as of December 31, 2019, and June 30, 2020 Investments in non-publicly traded companies (Cromology, Stahl, IHS, Constantia Flexibles, Tsebo, Crisis Prevention Institute, indirect investments). As per its methodology, Wendel discarded companies in Stahl's and IHS's peer samples as their respective characteristics were deemed no more comparable in the post-COVID-19 financial markets environment. As per previous NAV calculation as of March 31, 2020, IHS valuation as of June 30, 2020, was solely performed based on EBITDA which is at this stage the most relevant sub-total. Aggregates retained for the calculation exclude the impact of IFRS16. Of which 897,919 treasury shares as of June 30, 2020, and 908,950 treasury shares as of December 31, 2019 Cash position and financial assets of Wendel & holdings. As of June 30, 2020, this comprises € 0.9bn of cash and cash equivalents and € 0.3bn short term financial investment. Cash position considered for NAV calculation as of June 30, 2020, is before payment of our dividend (€ 2.8 per share / € 123m). Proforma NAV stands at € 6,069m / € 135.8 per share

Assets and liabilities denominated in currencies other than the euro have been converted at exchange rates prevailing on the date of the NAV calculation.

If co-investment and managements LTIP conditions are realized, subsequent dilutive effects on Wendel's economic ownership are accounted for in NAV calculations. See page 346 of the 2019 Universal Registration Document.

