WENDEL

(MF)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 11/03 04:00:00 pm
77.575 EUR   +1.94%
03:20pWENDEL : NAV as of June 30, 2020 of 138.6 per share
PU
01:31pWENDEL : Q3 Trading Update
AQ
01:30pWENDEL : Q3 Trading Update
GL
Wendel : NAV as of June 30, 2020 of 138.6 per share

11/03/2020 | 03:20pm EST

NAV as of June 30, 2020: €138.6 per share

(in millions of euros)

06/30/2019

12/31/2019

Listed equity

Number of shares

Share price(1)

3,103

3,775

investments

Bureau Veritas

160.8/160.8 m

€19.3/€23.5

3,103

3,775

Investment in unlisted assets (2)

3,369

4,026

Other assets and liabilities of Wendel and

42

101

holding companies(3)

Net cash position &

1,293

1,142

financial assets (4)

Gross asset value

7,807

9,044

Wendel bond debt

-1,616

-1,615

Net Asset Value

6,191

7,429

Of which net debt

-323

-473

Number of shares

44,682,308

44,682,308

Net Asset Value per

€138.6

€166.3

share

Wendel's 20 days share price average

€86.4

€120.8

Premium (discount)

-37.6%

-27.3%

on NAV

  1. Last 20 trading days average as of December 31, 2019, and June 30, 2020
  2. Investments in non-publicly traded companies (Cromology, Stahl, IHS, Constantia Flexibles, Tsebo, Crisis Prevention Institute, indirect investments). As per its methodology, Wendel discarded companies in Stahl's and IHS's peer samples as their respective characteristics were deemed no more comparable in the post-COVID-19 financial markets environment. As per previous NAV calculation as of March 31, 2020, IHS valuation as of June 30, 2020, was solely performed based on EBITDA which is at this stage the most relevant sub-total. Aggregates retained for the calculation exclude the impact of IFRS16.
  3. Of which 897,919 treasury shares as of June 30, 2020, and 908,950 treasury shares as of December 31, 2019
  4. Cash position and financial assets of Wendel & holdings. As of June 30, 2020, this comprises € 0.9bn of cash and cash equivalents and € 0.3bn short term financial investment. Cash position considered for NAV calculation as of June 30, 2020, is before payment of our dividend (€ 2.8 per share / € 123m). Proforma NAV stands at € 6,069m / € 135.8 per share

Assets and liabilities denominated in currencies other than the euro have been converted at exchange rates prevailing on the date of the NAV calculation.

If co-investment and managements LTIP conditions are realized, subsequent dilutive effects on Wendel's economic ownership are accounted for in NAV calculations. See page 346 of the 2019 Universal Registration Document.

Disclaimer

Wendel SE published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 20:19:04 UTC

