Wendel : NAV as of June 30, 2020 of 138.6 per share
11/03/2020 | 03:20pm EST
NAV as of June 30, 2020: €138.6 per share
(in millions of euros)
06/30/2019
12/31/2019
Listed equity
Number of shares
Share price(1)
3,103
3,775
investments
Bureau Veritas
160.8/160.8 m
€19.3/€23.5
3,103
3,775
Investment in unlisted assets (2)
3,369
4,026
Other assets and liabilities of Wendel and
42
101
holding companies(3)
Net cash position &
1,293
1,142
financial assets (4)
Gross asset value
7,807
9,044
Wendel bond debt
-1,616
-1,615
Net Asset Value
6,191
7,429
Of which net debt
-323
-473
Number of shares
44,682,308
44,682,308
Net Asset Value per
€138.6
€166.3
share
Wendel's 20 days share price average
€86.4
€120.8
Premium (discount)
-37.6%
-27.3%
on NAV
Last 20 trading days average as of December 31, 2019, and June 30, 2020
Investments in non-publicly traded companies (Cromology, Stahl, IHS, Constantia Flexibles, Tsebo, Crisis Prevention Institute, indirect investments). As per its methodology, Wendel discarded companies in Stahl's and IHS's peer samples as their respective characteristics were deemed no more comparable in the post-COVID-19 financial markets environment. As per previous NAV calculation as of March 31, 2020, IHS valuation as of June 30, 2020, was solely performed based on EBITDA which is at this stage the most relevant sub-total. Aggregates retained for the calculation exclude the impact of IFRS16.
Of which 897,919 treasury shares as of June 30, 2020, and 908,950 treasury shares as of December 31, 2019
Cash position and financial assets of Wendel & holdings. As of June 30, 2020, this comprises € 0.9bn of cash and cash equivalents and € 0.3bn short term financial investment. Cash position considered for NAV calculation as of June 30, 2020, is before payment of our dividend (€ 2.8 per share / € 123m). Proforma NAV stands at € 6,069m / € 135.8 per share
Assets and liabilities denominated in currencies other than the euro have been converted at exchange rates prevailing on the date of the NAV calculation.
If co-investment and managements LTIP conditions are realized, subsequent dilutive effects on Wendel's economic ownership are accounted for in NAV calculations. See page 346 of the 2019 Universal Registration Document.