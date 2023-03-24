Advanced search
    MF   FR0000121204

WENDEL

(MF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:25:25 2023-03-24 pm EDT
95.50 EUR   -2.25%
03:13pWendel : Note du 24 mars 2023 – S&P Global
PU
03/23Wendel : Stahl outlines progress on Environmental, Social, Governance ambitions in 2022 ESG report
PU
03/22Wendel : Wendel announces the successful issue of 750m of bonds exchangeable into ordinary shares of Bureau Veritas due 2026
GL
Wendel : Note du 24 mars 2023 – S&P Global

03/24/2023 | 03:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bulletin:

Wendel Plans To Use Its Financial Flexibility With A €2 Billion Portfolio Expansion

March 24, 2023

PARIS (S&P Global Ratings) March 24, 2023--S&P Global Ratings today said that the plans of Wendel SE (BBB/Stable/A-2) to spend up to €2 billion on new portfolio companies in the next two years will likely increase its S&P Global Ratings-adjustedloan-to-value (LTV) ratio closer to 20%, from 8.4% at year-end 2022. While the current strong LTV level leaves headroom for new investments, we estimate that a €2 billion capital deployment without asset rotation could result in our pro-forma adjusted LTV increasing to more than 20%, which is the current ceiling for the rating. This would represent a significant change in Wendel's leverage compared with its track record of maintaining LTV below 10% over the past few years. However, based on the limited information available today, we believe that it is relatively difficult to clearly ascertain the final rating impact of the plan, if any, because Wendel's leverage and the holding's portfolio composition will largely be influenced by execution timing and the profile of the new assets.

We understand that the capital deployment is likely to be spread over two years and that the holding could also unlock value from its existing assets to mitigate the immediate impact on its debt leverage. The launch of a €750 million bond exchangeable into Bureau Veritas shares is an example of measures Wendel is taking in this direction. We also note that Wendel's new strategy includes maintaining an investment grade rating, which we believe should limit the extent of the LTV increase.

We also think that Wendel's growth ambitions could increase its portfolio diversity and further strengthen its successful asset rotation track record if newly acquired companies are partly funded by returns on the divestment of existing assets. We believe the future assets will primarily be unlisted, and that their creditworthiness will play a key role in our future assessment of Wendel's portfolio. Higher diversification, along with stronger cash income from Bureau Veritas' payout growth and management fees from Wendel's soon-to-be-launchedthird-partyasset-manager arm would be positive for our assessment, all else being equal. As of Dec. 31, 2022, Wendel's reported net asset value per share decreased to €170.9 from €188.1 a year before, mainly caused by weaker valuations of its listed assets Bureau Veritas, IHS, and Tarkett. Wendel's unlisted assets were more resilient over 2022, with a positive contribution to the net asset value per share of €6.9.

PRIMARY CREDIT ANALYST

Florent Blot, CFA

Paris

+ 33 1 40 75 25 42

florent.blot

@spglobal.com

SECONDARY CONTACTS

Marta Bevilacqua

Milan

+ (39)0272111298

marta.bevilacqua

@spglobal.com

Eric Tanguy

Paris

+ 33 14 420 6715

eric.tanguy

@spglobal.com

www.spglobal.com/ratingsdirect

March 24, 2023 1

Bulletin: Wendel Plans To Use Its Financial Flexibility With A €2 Billion Portfolio Expansion

Related Research

  • Various Rating Actions Taken On Corporate Issuers With Exposure To Nigeria Following Sovereign Outlook Revision, Feb. 15, 2023
  • Wendel Retains Good Financial Flexibility Despite Unsupportive Markets, Dec. 21, 2022
  • Tarkett Participation Rating Lowered To 'B+' From 'BB-' On Elevated Raw Material Prices; Outlook Negative, March 16, 2022
  • Wendel SE, Feb. 25, 2022

This report does not constitute a rating action.

www.spglobal.com/ratingsdirect

March 24, 2023 2

Bulletin: Wendel Plans To Use Its Financial Flexibility With A €2 Billion Portfolio Expansion

Copyright © 2023 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. All rights reserved.

No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, valuations, model, software or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof (Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced or distributed in any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees or agents (collectively S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness or availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of such damages.

Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses and rating acknowledgment decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors and/or clients when making investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives. Rating-related publications may be published for a variety of reasons that are not necessarily dependent on action by rating committees, including, but not limited to, the publication of a periodic update on a credit rating and related analyses.

To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw or suspend such acknowledgment at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal or suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage alleged to have been suffered on account thereof.

S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain non-public information received in connection with each analytical process.

S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com (subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees.

STANDARD & POOR'S, S&P and RATINGSDIRECT are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC.

www.spglobal.com/ratingsdirect

March 24, 2023 3

Disclaimer

Wendel SE published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 19:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
